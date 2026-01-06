2026 MONSTER ENERGY SMX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPTM BEGINS WITH MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS SEASON OPENER THIS SATURDAY IN ANAHEIM LIVE AT 7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

2026 Season of Supercross Racing Kicks Off with Three Consecutive Weeks of Competition in California

Defending and Three-Time Supercross Champion Cooper Webb Headlines Competitive Field

Leigh Diffey, 15-Time AMA Champion Ricky Carmichael, and Seven-Time AMA Champion James Stewart to Call Race

Peacock to Stream All Races, Qualifying and Heats Live Across Entire Series; All Spanish-Language Broadcasts will also be Available on Peacock Throughout 2026 Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 6, 2026 – The Monster Energy 2026 SMX World ChampionshipTM series and Monster Energy AMA Supercross season begins this Saturday, Jan. 10, from Angel Stadium of Anaheim in California, starting live at 6:30 p.m. ET with exclusive pre-race coverage on Peacock followed by the race at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

There will be an SMX Season Preview special live from Anaheim starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock which will include an encore presentation of the 2026 season preview show.

Saturday’s season opener is headlined by the defending and three-time Supercross Champion Cooper Webb, two-time SMX 450 runner-up Hunter Lawrence, six-time AMA Champion Eli Tomac, 2023 Supercross 450 Champion and 2024 Pro Motocross Champion Chase Sexton, two-time Pro Motocross Champion Ken Roczen, as well as Justin Cooper, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, and two-time MXGP champion Jorge Prado. Three-time SMX 450 World Champion Jett Lawrence is out due to injury. Two-time 250 SMX World Champion, Haiden Deegan, headlines a deep field in the Western Divisional 250 Class.

2026 marks the fourth year of the SMX World Championship, which unifies Supercross and Pro Motocross and presents the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs, with the top racers in the world competing for the sport’s ultimate title in a style of racing that features the best that both indoor stadium Supercross and outdoor Pro Motocross seasons have to offer.

Leigh Diffey will serve as play-by-play with 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart serving as analysts. Will Christien, Jason Thomas, and Jason Weigandt will serve as reporters.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Anaheim gets underway at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, hosted by former racers Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo and featuring Haley Shanley and Steven “Lurch” Scott.

The pre-race show at 6:30 p.m. ET will feature Diffey, Carmichael, Stewart, Christien, Thomas, Jason Weigandt, Brayton, and Cianciarulo.

All Supercross live coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

28 regular season races plus the postseason playoffs across the series, including exclusive live coverage of Main Event races, qualifiers, and heats, will be presented across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2026, culminating with two SMX World Championship Playoff rounds and the SMX World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

For the first time, all Spanish-language broadcasts will also be available on Peacock throughout the 2026 season, beginning with this Saturday’s season opener at 7 p.m. ET. Play-by-play veteran, Edgar Lopez, and former racer, Tommy Rios, serve as play-by-by and analyst for the Spanish-language broadcast all year long.

Throughout the season, all 31 SMX World Championship rounds will be presented on NBC Sports Audio on SiriusXM Channel 85. To learn more about NBC Sports’ wide variety of sports talk radio shows and events, click here.

Broadcast Team



Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael / James Stewart

: / Reporters : Will Christien / Jason Thomas / Jason Weigandt

: / / Race Day Live: Justin Brayton / Adam Cianciarulo / Haley Shanley / Steven “Lurch” Scott

How To Watch (all times ET)



Streaming – Peacock

TV – NBCSN

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., Jan. 10

Monster Energy Supercross – Race Day Live

Peacock

1 p.m.



Live from Anaheim, SMX Season Preview

NBC, Peacock

4:30 p.m.*



Pre-Race Coverage

Peacock, NBCSN

6:30 p.m.



Monster Energy Supercross – Race

Peacock, NBCSN

7 p.m.^



*Encore presentation

^Available in Spanish-language on Peacock

How To Listen (all times ET)

Satellite Radio – NBC Sports Audio – Sirius XM Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., Jan. 10

Monster Energy Supercross – Race

NBC Sports Audio – SiriusXM Channel 85

7 p.m.



