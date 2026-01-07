 Skip navigation
2026 WORLD ATHLETICS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS FROM TALLAHASSEE, FLA., PRESENTED LIVE ON PEACOCK AND CNBC THIS SATURDAY

Published January 7, 2026 10:28 AM

Live Coverage Begins Saturday at 9:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC

First World Championships on U.S. Soil Since 1992

Two-Time Defending World Champion Jacob Kiplimo Expected to Compete for Third World Title

Team USA Led by Olympians Nico Young, Weini Kelati, Graham Blanks, and Karissa Schweizer

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 7, 2026 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of the 46th World Athletics Cross Country Championships from Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla., this Saturday, Jan. 10, at 9:35 a.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to Peacock and CNBC at 1 p.m. ET. This will be the first cross country world championship on U.S. soil since 1992 (Franklin Park, Boston), and only the third overall.

This year’s edition is highlighted by the men’s senior race, where two-time defending world champion Jacob Kiplimo (Uganda) is expected to compete for his third consecutive world title. Kiplimo, the 2021 Tokyo 10,000m Olympic bronze medalist, has stated that this will be his final World Cross Country Championship appearance. In the women’s race, 2023 world cross country bronze medalist and 10,000m world record holder Agnes Jebet Ngetich (Kenya) headlines the field. Two-time defending world champion Beatrice Chebet (Kenya), the Paris Olympic 5000m/10,000m gold medalist, will not defend her world title due to pregnancy.

Team USA is expected to field a competitive roster. The men’s team features U.S. 5,000m record holder and reigning U.S. 10,000m champion Nico Young, Paris Olympic 5,000m ninth-place finisher Graham Blanks, and 2025 U.S. cross country champion Parker Wolfe. Paris Olympic 10,000m eighth-place finisher Weini Kelati Frezghi, two-time Olympian Karissa Schweizer, and 2025 U.S. cross country runner-up Katie Izzo headline the women’s team.

CNBC is owned and operated by Versant, a new global media and technology company spun off from Comcast NBCUniversal.

How to Watch – Saturday, Jan. 10 (all times ET):

  • Streaming: Peacock
  • TV: CNBC

Date
Time (ET)
Platform
Sat., Jan. 10
9:35-10 a.m.
Peacock

10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Peacock, CNBC

1-2 p.m.
Peacock

