MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS LISTINGS
LINDSEY VONN, MIKAELA SHIFFRIN, SIMONE BILES, JORDAN STOLZ, SHAUN WHITE, JOHNNY WEIR, AND TARA LIPINSKI HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ MILAN CORTINA PREVIEW SHOW “ICE, SNOW & GLORY: THE WINTER OLYMPICS” PRESENTED ON FEB. 5 AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
2026 ISU FOUR CONTINENTS FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS PRESENTED LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON PEACOCK AND E!

2024 Paris Olympics

NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 17, AT 7:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FOURTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS THURSDAY, JAN. 8, AT 3 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING MIDWEEK PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST THIRD-PLACE ASTON VILLA TOMORROW, TUESDAY, DEC. 30 AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” CONCLUDES THIS WEEKEND
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

Published January 21, 2026 12:00 PM

Second-Place Manchester City Host Wolverhampton Wanderers Saturday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 21, 2026– First-place Arsenal host Manchester United this Sunday, Jan. 25, at 11:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Arsenal were held to a draw by Nottingham Forest, 0-0, but have increased their lead at the top of the table to seven points. Manchester United defeated Manchester City 2-0 on Saturday, in Michael Carrick’s first match since being appointed Manchester United’s head coach until the end of the season. Jon Champion and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Emirates Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, Jan. 24, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into West Ham hosting Sunderland at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network). NBC Sports presents three matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Spurs (USA Network), Fulham v. Brighton (Peacock), and Manchester City v. Wolves (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the two Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Bournemouth host Liverpool on USA Network. Peter Drury and Dixon will call the action live from Vitality Stadium. Goal Zone follows at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Crystal Palace v. Chelsea (USA Network), Brentford v. Nottingham Forest (Peacock), and Newcastle v. Aston Villa (Peacock) at 9 a.m. ET. Following Arsenal-Manchester United (11:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

This weekend’s match coverage concludes Monday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m. ET as Everton host Leeds United on USA Network. Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock will call the match live from Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap Matchweek 22 in the Premier League.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date
Time (ET)
Match
Platform
Sat., Jan. 24
7 a.m.
Premier League Mornings
USA Network
Sat., Jan. 24
7:30 a.m.
West Ham v. Sunderland
USA Network, Universo
Sat., Jan. 24
10 a.m.
Burnley v. Spurs
USA Network, Universo
Sat., Jan. 24
10 a.m.
Fulham v. Brighton*
Peacock
Sat., Jan. 24
10 a.m.
Manchester City v. Wolves*
Peacock
Sat., Jan. 24
10 a.m.
Goal Rush
Peacock
Sat., Jan. 24
12:30 p.m.
Bournemouth v. Liverpool
USA Network, Universo
Sat., Jan. 24
2:30 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network
Sun., Jan. 25
8 a.m.
Premier League Mornings
USA Network
Sun., Jan. 25
9 a.m.
Crystal Palace v. Chelsea
USA Network, Telemundo
Sun., Jan. 25
9 a.m.
Brentford v. Nottingham Forest
Peacock
Sun., Jan. 25
9 a.m.
Newcastle v. Aston Villa
Peacock
Sun., Jan. 25
11:30 a.m.
Arsenal v. Manchester United
Peacock
Sun., Jan. 25
1:30 p.m.
Goal Zone
Peacock
Mon., Jan. 26
3 p.m.
Everton v. Leeds United
USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–