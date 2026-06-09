OVERTIME’S OT7 NEXT GENERATION FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND PRESENTED FOR FIRST TIME ON NBC AND PEACOCK, BEGINNING THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 13, AT 2 P.M. ET

Live Coverage Presented Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ John Fanta to Call the Action Alongside Kieran Hickey-Semple

Former OT7 Alumni include 2026 NFL Draft No. 4 Overall Pick Carnell Tate, Ohio State 2025 Unanimous All-American WR Jeremiah Smith, and Oregon QB Dante Moore

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 9, 2026 – NBC Sports presents live coverage of Overtime’s OT7 next generation football league from Sullivan Field at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Calif., beginning with the finals this Saturday, June 13, at 2 p.m. ET and the championship game this Sunday, June 14, at 2 p.m. ET, with both windows on NBC and Peacock. These will be the first-ever OT7 games presented on NBC and Peacock.

One of the country’s premier football properties, OT7 is a next generation football league that spotlights the electric personalities and impressive athleticism of the best high school football players in the country in a unique 7v7 format. Currently in its fifth season, this weekend will feature eight teams – C1N (coached by 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton), Wunna Warriors (founded and coached by Grammy-nominated artist Gunna), Raw Miami, Lo-Pro, Cold Hearts, SFE, Cali Power, and Trillion Boys – all vying for the vaunted OT7 championship. This weekend’s competition is expected to include 19 five-star recruits, 68 four-star recruits, and 48 three-star recruits.

NBC Sports’ John Fanta (play-by-play) and sports content creator Kieran Hickey-Semple (analyst) will call this weekend’s action. Former USC and Vanderbilt quarterback Mo Hasan and Overtime Chief Growth Officer Tom “Overtime Tom” Weingarten will serve as reporters throughout both days of competition. This weekend is the continuation of a busy and versatile spring for Fanta, who has already served as a reporter at the 152nd Kentucky Derby as well as numerous MLB and NBA games across NBC Sports this season.

“I’m excited to join OT7 for the championship and help tell the stories of some of the most talented young athletes in the country,” said Fanta. “OT7 has quickly become one of the most exciting platforms in football, and I’m looking forward to being part of an unforgettable championship atmosphere.”

NBC Sports and Overtime announced a programming, distribution, and sales partnership with Overtime in April to enhance both Overtime’s innovative OT7 league and the Navy All-American Bowl. On Monday, NBC Sports, in conjunction with Overtime and the All-American Bowl, announced the launch of an All-American Girls Flag Football initiative that will recognize the nation’s top high school student-athletes for their outstanding performance, leadership, and impact in the fast-growing sport. Selected athletes will receive official All-American recognition and, notably, will compete in a flag football competition during OT7’s championship weekend in 2027.

OT7 already has a rich legacy of alumni including three that were drafted in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft: wide receiver Carnell Tate (No. 4 overall, Tennessee Titans); Makai Lemon (No. 20 overall, Philadelphia Eagles); and wide receiver KC Concepcion (No. 24 overall, Cleveland Browns). Additional OT7 alumni include Ohio State wide receiver and 2025 unanimous All-American Jeremiah Smith, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, and Houston quarterback commit Keisean Henderson, who is the No. 1 player in the class of 2026 and the first underclassmen to be named MVP of the Navy All-American Bowl.

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ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 15 consecutive years.

ABOUT OVERTIME

Overtime empowers the next generation of fans across digital platforms by building disruptive new sports leagues and developing and distributing original sports content. Overtime owns and operates OTE and Overtime Select in basketball, OT7 and Overtime Nationals in football, while producing over 150 pieces of original sports content weekly for its 115MM+ global followers. The company is a key partner to marquee sports leagues and rights holders worldwide, including the NFL, NBA, and NBCUniversal for the Olympic Games. Overtime is funded by top VC firms, strategic investors, industry leaders, and athletes, including Liberty Media Corporation, Amazon, Andreessen Horowitz, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Spark Capital, Micromanagement Ventures (the family of the late David Stern), Black Capital, Blackstone Strategic Partners, Alexis Ohanian, Bezos Expeditions, Drake, Quavo and 40+ NBA and NFL stars including Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant and Trae Young. 5 NBA team owners and over 6% of active NBA players have invested in Overtime.

--NBC SPORTS--