NBC SPORTS CAPS 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON HIGHLIGHTED BY MEMORABLE MOMENTS, FANTASTIC FINISHES & VIEWERSHIP MILESTONES

Led by Most-Watched Premier League Match in U.S. TV History (Manchester City-Arsenal), NBC Broadcast Network Delivers its Most-Watched Season Ever and 18 Matches With 1+ Million Viewers – UP 50% from Last Year

2nd-Most U.S. Consumption Ever for a Premier League Season (18.33 Billion Minutes across all Platforms) – UP 7% from Last Season

NBCU Has Delivered 48 of 50 Most-Watched PL Matches in its 13 Years as League’s U.S. Media Home, With 4 of Top 20 in 2025-26

Peacock Delivers Two of Seven Most-Streamed Matches of All-Time this Season

NBC Sports Took Premier League Live Studio Team on the Road – With Live Shows from Super Bowl LX, Kentucky Derby, Fan Fests in Kansas City and Tampa Bay, ’25 Summer Series & On-Site in U.K. For Opening Weekend and “Championship Sunday”

STAMFORD, Conn. — May 29, 2026 – A Premier League season headlined by Mikel Arteta and Arsenal winning their first PL title since 2003-04, Pep Guardiola’s final match as Manchester City manager after winning six PL titles in 10 years with the club, and Tottenham Hotspur avoiding relegation on the season’s final day, culminated this past weekend with NBC Sports broadcasting its Premier League Live studio shows on location in the U.K. for the fifth consecutive “Championship Sunday .”

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard were live on-site at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of Spurs-Everton, while Robbie Earle and Lee Dixon were at Selhurst Park, where Arsenal faced Crystal Palace before lifting the Premier League trophy.

One month earlier, on April 19, Manchester City hosted Arsenal in a clash between the top two, with just six points separating Arsenal in first place from Man City in second. Lowe set up the match from the studio. “This is Arsenal’s biggest game in 20 years. Manchester City are ready to pounce,” she said. “The biggest game in nearly a generation.”

Added Jon Champion, who called the match: “Warmest of greetings to all of you joining us across the nation on NBC. Welcome to the Etihad Stadium for the game of the season in the Premier League. And who knows, maybe the game of the decade as well. The top two in the world’s most popular football league going head-to-head with a title at stake.”

The game didn’t disappoint, with Manchester City’s 2-1 win becoming the most-watched Premier League match in United States history, averaging 2.6 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, Telemundo and NBC Sports Digital platforms, based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Manchester City-Arsenal was one of many viewership highlights for the 2025-26 Premier League season :

Season



For the full season, matches across NBC and Versant’s USA Network averaged 535,000 viewers per Premier League TV match window – second-best U.S. Premier League season viewership on record , and up 5% percent from last season (510,000). It also marks the record fifth consecutive Premier League season with average English-language viewership topping 500,000 .



per Premier League TV match window – , and up 5% percent from last season (510,000). It also marks the . The NBC broadcast network delivered its most watched Premier League season ever , averaging a TAD of 1.2 million viewers (up from 1.0 million last season).



, averaging a TAD of 1.2 million viewers (up from 1.0 million last season). Eighteen NBC matches averaged a TAD of at least 1 million viewers this season – up 50% from last season (12) and ranking second in NBC Sports’ 13 seasons presenting the Premier League.



this season – up 50% from last season (12) and ranking second in NBC Sports’ 13 seasons presenting the Premier League. Across all platforms in English and Spanish, fans consumed 18.33 billion minutes of Premier League coverage in the 2025-26 season – second-most ever for a Premier League season in the U.S . and up 7% from last season (17.14 billion).



of Premier League coverage in the 2025-26 season – . and up 7% from last season (17.14 billion). Since kicking off its Premier League coverage in August 2013, NBC Sports has presented 48 of the 50 (and 98 of the 100) most-watched live Premier League matches ever in the U.S. – with four of the top 20 in the 2025-26 season.



The season kicked off with the most-watched opening weekend on record in the U.S. averaging 850,000 viewers across six matches live on NBC/Peacock and Versant’s USA Network. The weekend audience was headlined by Manchester United-Arsenal on Sun., Aug. 17, on NBC and Peacock, which averaged 2.0 million viewers, marking the most-watched opening weekend match on record in the U.S.



averaging 850,000 viewers across six matches live on NBC/Peacock and Versant’s USA Network. The weekend audience was headlined by Manchester United-Arsenal on Sun., Aug. 17, on NBC and Peacock, which averaged 2.0 million viewers, marking the on record in the U.S. Peacock, in its sixth full season streaming matches, accounted for two of the seven most-streamed Premier League matches ever in the U.S .



. Social coverage of the Premier League on NBC Sports accounts finished with a four-year high in impressions and video views , as impressions increased 17% from 2024-25, video views were up 24% from last season, and sharing of Premier League content on NBC Sports channels jumped 42% year-over-year.



, as impressions increased 17% from 2024-25, video views were up 24% from last season, and sharing of Premier League content on NBC Sports channels jumped 42% year-over-year. The NBC Sports YouTube channel finished with more than 180 million views for the fourth consecutive Premier League season and accumulated 1.3 billion minutes watched.

“Championship Sunday”



Last Sunday’s Tottenham Hotspur-Everton season finale averaged 1.1 million viewers across NBC and Peacock marking the most-watched English-language “Championship Sunday” game on record .



. Full Championship Sunday coverage – featuring all 10 matches simultaneously presented across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, NBC Sports Digital, Telemundo, Universo, and Versant’s USA Network, CNBC, and SyFy at 11 a.m. ET – averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 2.4 million viewers across all platforms in English and Spanish – up 20% from last year (2.0 million).

Continued Innovation



THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW , hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett , returned for its 12th season with NBC Sports, and continued to deliver a star-studded lineup of guests, including Tom Brady and Sean McVay .



, hosted by popular soccer personality , returned for its 12th season with NBC Sports, and continued to deliver a star-studded lineup of guests, including and . NBC Sports partnered with the Premier League on the 11 th and 12 th Premier League Mornings Live fan festivals, respectively, in September at KC Live! in the Kansas City Power & Light District and in April at Armature Works in Tampa, Florida. To date, more than 100,000 supporters in the U.S. have attended Premier League Mornings Live events, which aim to recreate a matchday experience for attending supporters, while demonstrating the energy and passion for the Premier League and its clubs to the millions of fans watching the broadcast from home.



and 12 fan festivals, respectively, in September at KC Live! in the Kansas City Power & Light District and in April at Armature Works in Tampa, Florida. To date, more than 100,000 supporters in the U.S. have attended events, which aim to recreate a matchday experience for attending supporters, while demonstrating the energy and passion for the Premier League and its clubs to the millions of fans watching the broadcast from home. As part of Fan Fests and other special events, NBC Sports’ Premier League team has taken the studio show on the road to many iconic events and venues in the U.S.:

Date

Historic Event or Venue

Feb. 2015

Super Bowl XLIX (Arizona)

Nov. 2017

South Street Seaport (New York, N.Y.)

Sept. 2018

National Mall (Washington, D.C.)

Mar. 2019

Fenway Park (Boston, Mass.)

Dec. 2019

South Beach (Miami, Fla.)

Oct. 2021

Los Angeles Coliseum

Feb. 2022

Super Bowl LVI (Los Angeles)

May 2022

Churchill Downs, 148th Kentucky Derby

Oct. 2022

City Hall (Philadelphia)

Jan. 2023

Universal Orlando

Apr. 2024

Broadway/Riverfront Park (Nashville)

May 2024

Churchill Downs, 150th Kentucky Derby

Sept. 2024

Lincoln Park (Chicago)

May 2025

Churchill Downs, 151st Kentucky Derby

July-Aug. 2025

Summer Series (N.J., Chicago, Atlanta)

Sept. 2025

KC Live! (Kansas City)

Feb. 2025

Super Bowl LX (Santa Clara, Calif.)

April 2025

Armature Works (Tampa, Florida)

May 2025

Churchill Downs, 152nd Kentucky Derby



NBC Sports’ studio team has also traveled to 19 Premier League grounds for live on-site shows – featuring pitch-side desks and pre- and post-match player and coach interviews.

Date

Club(s) On-Site

Apr. 2015

Burnley, Liverpool, Manchester United

Apr. 2016

Chelsea, Leicester City, Stoke City

Apr. 2017

Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Tottenham Hotspur

Aug. 2017

Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United

Aug. 2018

Arsenal, Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aug. 2019

Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur

Apr. 2022

Aston Villa, Manchester City, Newcastle

May 2022

Manchester City, Liverpool

Dec. 2022

Arsenal, Leeds United, Manchester United

May 2023

Everton

Aug. 2023

Burnley, Newcastle, Chelsea, Manchester United

May 2024

Arsenal

Aug. 2024

Manchester United, West Ham United, Chelsea

May 2025

Liverpool

Aug 2025

Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United

May 2026

Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace



The 2026-27 Premier League season kicks off on the weekend of August 22-23 on NBC, Peacock and Versant’s USA Network.

--NBC Sports--