NBC SPORTS’ MANCHESTER CITY-ARSENAL IS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN U.S. HISTORY

Match Averaged Record 2.6 Million Viewers Across NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 22, 2026 – NBC Sports’ presentation of second-place Manchester City’s crucial 2-1 victory over first-place Arsenal this past Sunday, April 19, is the most-watched Premier League match in United States history , averaging 2.6 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, Telemundo and NBC Sports Digital platforms, based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Two of the three most-watched Premier League matches in U.S. history have aired across NBCUniversal platforms in this 2025-26 Premier League season .

MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN U.S. HISTORY* Rank Matchup Viewership Date 1. Manchester City-Arsenal 2.6 million April 19, 2026 2. Manchester City-Arsenal 2.6 million March 31, 2024 3. Manchester United-Arsenal 2.5 million August 17, 2025 4. Arsenal-Manchester United 2.3 million Jan. 22, 2023 5. Liverpool-Arsenal 2.3 million Dec. 23, 2023

*English-language + Spanish-language (all matches on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo)

Manchester City-Arsenal was also the final match that in-person supporters experienced at the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest last weekend in Tampa Bay, where more than 15,000 fans attended the 12th fan festival presented by NBC Sports and the Premier League.

NBC Sports’ studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard broadcast Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays from the event on Saturday and Sunday.

--NBC SPORTS—