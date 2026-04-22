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WNBA on NBC logo black text
NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES ITS COMPLETE 2026 WNBA REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND NBCSN
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
CARA BANKS NAMED LEAD PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE FOR NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF LPGA TOUR
Sunday Night Baseball
MARK GUBICZA AND ERIC HOSMER JOIN NBC SPORTS’ SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL ANNOUNCE TEAM FOR ANGELS-ROYALS, THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 26 AT 7 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST NEWCASTLE UNITED AND MANCHESTER CITY VISIT BURNLEY IN TIGHT PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE RACE, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE THIS WEEK
Premier League
“PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL VISITS TAMPA BAY THIS WEEKEND, WITH FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISITING SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUN., APRIL 19 ON NBC, PEACOCK & TELEMUNDO
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 12, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
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NBC SPORTS’ MANCHESTER CITY-ARSENAL IS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN U.S. HISTORY

Published April 22, 2026 02:06 PM

Match Averaged Record 2.6 Million Viewers Across NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 22, 2026 – NBC Sports’ presentation of second-place Manchester City’s crucial 2-1 victory over first-place Arsenal this past Sunday, April 19, is the most-watched Premier League match in United States history, averaging 2.6 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, Telemundo and NBC Sports Digital platforms, based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Two of the three most-watched Premier League matches in U.S. history have aired across NBCUniversal platforms in this 2025-26 Premier League season.

MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN U.S. HISTORY*
RankMatchupViewershipDate
1.Manchester City-Arsenal2.6 millionApril 19, 2026
2.Manchester City-Arsenal2.6 millionMarch 31, 2024
3.Manchester United-Arsenal2.5 millionAugust 17, 2025
4.Arsenal-Manchester United2.3 millionJan. 22, 2023
5.Liverpool-Arsenal2.3 millionDec. 23, 2023

*English-language + Spanish-language (all matches on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo)

Manchester City-Arsenal was also the final match that in-person supporters experienced at the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest last weekend in Tampa Bay, where more than 15,000 fans attended the 12th fan festival presented by NBC Sports and the Premier League.

NBC Sports’ studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard broadcast Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays from the event on Saturday and Sunday.

--NBC SPORTS—