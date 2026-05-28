2026 FIFA World Cup

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

SMX - Press Box.png
JETT LAWRENCE HEADLINES PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON OPENER THIS SATURDAY AT FOX RACEWAY NATIONAL AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
TRANSCRIPT - NBC SPORTS U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PREVIEW MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL
WNBA Logo PB 2.png
A’JA WILSON AND LAS VEGAS ACES VISIT GABBY WILLIAMS AND GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES THIS SUNDAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR AND WEST HAM FACE RELEGATION ON PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE THIS SUN., MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

SMX - Press Box.png
JETT LAWRENCE HEADLINES PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON OPENER THIS SATURDAY AT FOX RACEWAY NATIONAL AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
TRANSCRIPT - NBC SPORTS U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PREVIEW MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL
WNBA Logo PB 2.png
A’JA WILSON AND LAS VEGAS ACES VISIT GABBY WILLIAMS AND GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES THIS SUNDAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR AND WEST HAM FACE RELEGATION ON PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE THIS SUN., MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2026 FIFA World Cup

World Cup Telemundo PB Logoo.png
TELEMUNDO UNVEILS ANCILLARY PROGRAMMING LINEUP AND FULL COMMENTARY TEAM ASSIGNMENTS FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ COVERAGE
Network Announces New Original Programming Including Vida de Campeones, El Mundial Es Nuestro, Desfile de Celebración Mundial and More
World Cup Telemundo PB Logoo.png
WITH 30 DAYS TO GO, TELEMUNDO SEES UNPRECEDENTED ADVERTISER DEMAND FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ COVERAGE
Network Expands Star-Studded Roster of Legendary Experts to Include Argentina’s Gabriel Bautistuta, USA’s Jozy Altidore, Portugal’s Nuno Gomes, Argentina’s Maxi Rodríguez, and Honduras’ Carlos Pavón