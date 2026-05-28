2026 FIFA World Cup
TELEMUNDO UNVEILS ANCILLARY PROGRAMMING LINEUP AND FULL COMMENTARY TEAM ASSIGNMENTS FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ COVERAGE
Network Announces New Original Programming Including Vida de Campeones, El Mundial Es Nuestro, Desfile de Celebración Mundial and More
WITH 30 DAYS TO GO, TELEMUNDO SEES UNPRECEDENTED ADVERTISER DEMAND FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ COVERAGE
Network Expands Star-Studded Roster of Legendary Experts to Include Argentina’s Gabriel Bautistuta, USA’s Jozy Altidore, Portugal’s Nuno Gomes, Argentina’s Maxi Rodríguez, and Honduras’ Carlos Pavón