TELEMUNDO UNVEILS ANCILLARY PROGRAMMING LINEUP AND FULL COMMENTARY TEAM ASSIGNMENTS FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ COVERAGE

Network Announces New Original Programming Including Vida de Campeones, El Mundial Es Nuestro, Desfile de Celebración Mundial and More

Full Match Schedule and Commentary Team Assignments Released Ahead of Historic Tournament

CLICK HERE FOR ELECTRONIC PRESS KIT AND VISUAL ASSETS

MIAMI, FLA. – May 19, 2026 –With less than one month until kickoff of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language home of the tournament in the United States, today unveiled its expansive slate of ancillary programming and full commentary team assignments for the historic tournament taking place across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

As part of its most ambitious World Cup presentation ever, Telemundo will complement its live match coverage with a wide-ranging lineup of original entertainment, music and fan-focused programming designed to celebrate the passion, culture and storytelling surrounding the world’s biggest sporting event. The announcement also includes the network’s complete match schedule and commentary assignments, led by legendary voices Andrés Cantor and Luis Omar Tapia alongside an extensive roster of hosts, analysts, reporters and fútbol legends.

Original Programming and Specials

Despertando al Gigante (A Giant Awakens) – May 31 at 2:30PM/1:30C

Premiering on May 31 as part of a special U.S. Men’s National Team send-off on Telemundo, Despertando al Gigante (A Giant Awakens) is a cinematic one-hour documentary from Telemundo Studios chronicling the USMNT’s defining road to the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Featuring unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, the special follows head coach Mauricio Pochettino and a rising generation of stars as they navigate mounting expectations, historic rivalries and the pressure of leading soccer’s next chapter in the United States. Featuring exclusive interviews with Landon Donovan, Ricardo Pepi, Alejandro Zendejas and Diego Luna, alongside insight from Telemundo Deportes voices Andrés Cantor, Luis Omar Tapia, Adriana Monsalve and Miguel Gurwitz, the documentary explores identity, culture and the growing power of fútbol in America ahead of the team’s matchup against Senegal later that afternoon.

Vida de Campeones – June 1 at 8PM/7C

La Antesala – June 6 at 5PM/4C

Telemundo’s one-hour show leading up to the kickoff of the Men’s World Cup offering soccer fans some of the most relevant competition storylines to set the scene for the tournament with information about the teams, players and coaches while showcasing their personalities and aspirations. Throughout the month-long event, every match will be preceded by a 30-minute pregame show led by the main hosts and commentary team.

El Mundial Es Nuestro — June 7 at 9PM/8C

Broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, El Mundial Es Nuestro will serve as the ultimate fan celebration for Telemundo’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ coverage. The two-hour music spectacular will feature performances from Carlos Vives, Emilia, Grupo Frontera, Natalia Jiménez, Wisin and Xavi, alongside Telemundo talent, immersive production and fan stories celebrating the spirit of fútbol. The special will also stream live on Peacock and the Telemundo App. Additional performances will be announced soon.

Desfile de Celebración Mundial — June 11 at 8AM/7C

Kicking off tournament coverage, Desfile de Celebración Mundial transforms the streets into a live multicultural celebration connecting fans across Mexico City, Miami, Dallas and New York. The special is hosted by Telemundo’s Carlos Adyan, Ana Patricia Gámez, Gabriel Coronel, and Lindsay Casinelli in Miami; Jessica Carrillo, Lourdes Stephen, and Clovis Nienow in Mexico City; and Andrea Meza alongside Aleyda Ortiz in Dallas. Featuring performances by Bacilos, Boza, Carlos Baute, Carlos Rivera, Chiquis, Fanny Lu, Johan Vera, Mau y Ricky, Micah Palace, Piso 21, and others, the event blends music, community and fútbol into a vibrant opening-day spectacle.

Tributo a los Hinchas — July 18 at 2PM/1C

Airing before the third-place match, Tributo a los Hinchas celebrates the passion and stories of fans from around the world through emotional storytelling, cultural showcases and live celebrations captured across host cities.

Celebrando el Mundial — July 19 at 9AM/8C

Closing out the tournament, Celebrando el Mundial delivers a two-hour live event from the New York/New Jersey area featuring live music, celebrity appearances and unforgettable tournament moments leading into the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final.

Visual assets such as the full electronic press kit, images and videos available at https://publicity.gettyimages.com/telemundo/fifa26.

Full Match Schedule and Commentary Teams

Telemundo also released its complete FIFA World Cup 2026™ match schedule and commentary team assignments across Telemundo, Universo and Peacock, featuring a deep roster of renowned commentators, expert analysts, hosts and local reporters covering all 104 matches live.

Among the key opening assignments:



José Luis López Salido and Jorge Calvo will lead coverage of Mexico vs. South Africa with Miguel Gurwitz hosting from the pitch and Carlos Yustis reporting live for the opening match on June 11.

and will lead coverage of Mexico vs. South Africa with hosting from the pitch and reporting live for the opening match on June 11. Andrés Cantor and Omar Zerón will call USA vs. Paraguay with Alejandro Berry hosting pitch side on June 12.

and will call USA vs. Paraguay with hosting pitch side on June 12. Luis Omar Tapia and Diego Balado will headline marquee matchups including Portugal vs. DR Congo and USA vs. Turkey.

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Talent Assignments Thurs., Jun. 11 3 p.m. Mexico vs. South Africa Telemundo, Peacock José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Carlota Vizmanos, Miguel Gurwitz, Andres Guardado, Verónica Rodríguez, Carlos Salcido, Jaime Herrera Thurs., Jun. 11 9 p.m. Korea Republic vs. Czechia Telemundo, Peacock Alejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Alonso Gonzalez, Martin Vazquez, Lindsay Casinelli, Tony Cherchi, Gabriel Batistuta Fri., Jun. 12 3 p.m. Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Telemundo, Peacock Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Carlos Pavón, Gio del Fa, Carmen Boquín, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez Fri., Jun. 12 9 p.m. USA vs. Paraguay Telemundo, Peacock Andrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Alejandro Berry, Manuel Sanchez, Adriana Monsalve, Alejando Bedoya, Jozy Altidore, Lindsay Casinelli, Jaime Herrera Sat., Jun. 13 3 p.m. Qatar vs. Switzerland Telemundo, Peacock Jose Hernandez, Darío Daicz, Carlota Vizmanos, Miguel Gurwitz, Diego Lugano, Carlos Ramirez, Jaime Herrera Sat., Jun. 13 6 p.m. Brazil vs. Morocco Telemundo, Peacock José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Miguel Gurwitz, Diego Lugano, Antonella Gonzalez, Enzo Olivera, Carlota Vizmanos, Martin Vazquez Sat., Jun. 13 9 p.m. Haiti vs. Scotland Telemundo, Peacock Copán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Stephanie Chaverri, Jozy Altidore, Lindsay Casinelli, Jaime Herrera Sun., Jun. 14 12 a.m. Australia vs. Turkey Telemundo, Peacock Rames Sandoval, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Javier Tabares, Martin Vazquez Sun., Jun. 14 1 p.m. Germany vs. Curacao Telemundo, Peacock Andrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Adriana Monsalve, Rodrigo Camacho, Carlota Vizmanos, Verónica Rodríguez, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Jaime Herrera Sun., Jun. 14 4 p.m. Netherlands vs. Japan Telemundo, Peacock Jose Bauz, Pablo Mariño, Verónica Rodríguez, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Veronica Brunati, Carlota Vizmanos, Diana Rincon, Antonio Valencia, Jaime Herrera Sun., Jun. 14 7 p.m. Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador Telemundo, Peacock Alejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Diana Rincon, Antonio Valencia, Maria Jose Flores, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez Sun., Jun. 14 9 p.m. Sweden vs. Tunisia Telemundo, Peacock Ramses Sandoval, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Claudia Garcia, Jesus Barron, Martin Vazquez Mon., Jun. 15 12 p.m. Spain vs. Cape Verde Telemundo, Peacock Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Miguel Gurwitz, Guti, Eugenia Karolyi, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera Mon., Jun. 15 3 p.m. Belgium vs. Egypt Telemundo, Peacock Copán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Carlota Vizmanos, Julian Gonzalez, Tony Cherchi, Diego Lugano, Iván Zamoran, Jaime Herrera Mon., Jun. 15 6 p.m. Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Telemundo, Peacock Alejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Tony Cherchi, Diego Lugano, Iván Zamorano, Piero Menor, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez, Angela Lerena Mon., Jun. 15 9 p.m. Iran vs. New Zealand Telemundo, Peacock Jose Hernandez, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Cindy Imperial, Martin Vazquez Tue., Jun. 16 3 p.m. France vs. Senegal Telemundo, Peacock José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Carmen Boquín, Alejandro Bedoya, Antonella Gonzalez, Carlota Vizmanos, Adriana Monsalve, Maxi Rodriguez, Jaime Herrera Tue., Jun. 16 6 p.m. Iraq vs. Norway Telemundo, Peacock Rames Sandoval, Walter Roque, Carlota Vizmanos, Stephanie Chaverri, Martin Vazquez Tue., Jun. 16 9 p.m. Argentina vs. Algeria Telemundo, Peacock Andrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Adriana Monsalve, Maxi Rodriguez, Alejandro Berry, Barbara Roskin, Juan Ballasteros, Lindsay Casinelli, Gabriel Bautistuta, Martin Vazquez Wed., Jun. 17 12 a.m. Austria vs. Jordan Telemundo, Peacock Jorge Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Ramirez, Jaime Herrera Wed., Jun. 17 1 p.m. Portugal vs. DR Congo Telemundo, Peacock Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Miguel Gurwitz, Iván Zamorano, Nuno Gomes, Rodrigo Camacho, Carlota Vizmanos, Frederik Oldenburg, Jozy Altidore, Veronica Burnati, Jaime Herrera Wed., Jun. 17 4 p.m. England vs. Croatia Telemundo, Peacock Copán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Frederik Oldenburg, Jozy Altidore, Veronica Burnati, Lindsay Casinelli, Tony Cherchi, Julio César Dely Valdés, Martin Vazquez Wed., Jun. 17 7 p.m. Ghana vs. Panama Telemundo, Peacock Alejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Tony Cherchi, Julio César Dely Valdés, Gio del Fa, Lindsay Casinelli, Diana Rincon, José Pékerman, Iván Ramiro Cordoba, Jaime Herrera Wed., Jun. 17 10 p.m. Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Telemundo, Peacock Jose Bauz, Daniel Angulo, Diana Rincon, José Pékerman, Iván Ramiro, Cordoba, Isabella Echeverri, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez Thur., Jun. 18 12 p.m. Czechia vs. South Africa Telemundo, Peacock Jose Hernandez, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Pablo Aguabella, Miguel Gurwitz, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Martin Vazquez Thur., Jun. 18 3 p.m. Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Telemundo, Peacock Ramses Sandoval, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Antonio Valencia, Cindy Imperial, Miguel Gurwitz, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Martin Vazquez Thur., Jun. 18 6 p.m. Canada vs. Qatar Telemundo, Peacock Andrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Adriana Monsalve, Carlos Pavón, Javier Tabares, Carlota Vizmanos, Lindsay Casinelli, Miguel Gurwitz, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Jaime Herrera Thur., Jun. 18 9 p.m. Mexico vs. South Korea Telemundo, Peacock José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Miguel Gurwitz, Carlota Vizmanos, Andres Guardado, Verónica Rodríguez, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Yustis, Jaime Herrera Fri., Jun. 19 3 p.m. USA vs. Australia Telemundo, Peacock Andrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Carmen Boquín, Alejandro Bedoya, Jozy Altidore, Alejandro Berry, Manuel Sanchez, Lindsay Casinelli, Adriana Monsalve, Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Jaime Herrera Fri., Jun. 19 6 p.m. Scotland vs. Morocco Telemundo, Peacock Alejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Julio César Dely Valdés, José Pékerman, Iván Ramiro Cordoba, Stephanie Chaverri, Adriana Monsalve, Jaime Herrera Fri., Jun. 19 9 p.m. Brazil vs. Haiti Telemundo, Peacock Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Adriana Monsalve, Enzo Olivera, Maria Jose Flores, Frederik Oldenburg, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez Sat., Jun. 20 12 a.m. Turkey vs. Paraguay Telemundo, Peacock Copán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Lindsay Casinelli, Frederik Oldenburg, Diego Lugano, Carlos Ramirez, Martin Vazquez Sat., Jun. 20 1 p.m. Netherlands vs. Sweden Telemundo, Peacock Ramses Sandoval, Walter Roque, Carlota Vizmanos, Maxi Rodriguez, Diego Lugano, Julio César Dely Valdés, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Pavón, José Pekerman, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Rodrigo Camacho, Martin Vazquez Sat., Jun. 20 4 p.m. Germany vs. Ivory Coast Telemundo, Peacock José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Miguel Gurwitz, Iván Zamorano, Gio del Fa, Carlota Vizmanos, Tony Cherchi, Antonio Valencia, Martin Vazquez Sat., Jun. 20 8 p.m. Ecuador vs. Curacao Telemundo, Peacock Jose Bauz, Jaime Macias, Diana Rincón, Tony Cherchi, Atonio Valencia, Barbara Roskin, Lindsay Casinelli, Jaime Herrera Sun., Jun. 21 12 a.m. Tunisia vs. Japan Telemundo, Peacock Jose Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Jesus Barron, Jaime Herrera, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Julio César Dely Valdés, Carlos Salcido, Nuno Gomes, Carlos Pavón, José Pekerman, Iván Ramiro Córdoba Sun., Jun. 21 12 p.m. Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Telemundo, Peacock Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Carmen Boquín, Guti, Andres Guardado, Eugenia Karolyi, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera Sun., Jun. 21 3 p.m. Belgium vs. Iran Telemundo, Peacock Copán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Carlota Vizmanos, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Pavón, Alejandro Bedoya, Jozy Altidore, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Nuno Gomes, Cindy Imperial, Jaime Herrera Sun., Jun. 21 6 p.m. Uruguay vs. Cape Verde Telemundo, Peacock Alejandro Figueredo, Pablo Mariño, Verónica Rodríguez, Diego Lugano, Julio Cesar Dely Valdez, Diego Arrioja, Piero Menor, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez Sun., Jun. 21 9 p.m. New Zealand vs. Egypt Telemundo, Peacock Jose Hernandez, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Pavón, Alejandro Bedoya, Jozy Altidore, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Javier Tabares, Martin Vazquez Mon., Jun. 22 1 p.m. Argentina vs. Austria Telemundo, Peacock Andrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Miguel Gurwitz, Maxi Rodriguez, José Pékerman, Juan Ballesteros, Carlota Vizmanos, Gabriel Batistuta, Martin Vazquez Mon., Jun. 22 5 p.m. France vs. Iraq Telemundo, Peacock José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Adriana Monsalve, Maria Jose Flores, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera Mon., Jun. 22 8 p.m. Norway vs. Senegal Telemundo, Peacock Ramses Sandoval, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Pavón, Alejandro Bedoya, Diego Lugano, Antonio Valencia, Antonella Gonzalez, Martin Vazquez Mon., Jun. 22 11 p.m. Jordan vs. Algeria Telemundo, Peacock Jose Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Pavón, Alejandro Bedoya, Diego Lugano, Antonio Valencia, Carlos Ramirez, Jaime Herrera Tue., Jun. 23 1 p.m. Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Telemundo, Peacock Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Carmen Boquín, Iván Zamorano, Nuno Gomes, Rodrigo Camacho, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera Tue., Jun. 23 4 p.m. England vs. Ghana Telemundo, Peacock José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Adriana Monsalve, Jozy Altidore, Stephanie Chaverri, Tony Cherchi, Julio César Dely Valdés, Carlota Vizmanos, Martin Vazquez Tue., Jun. 23 7 p.m. Panama vs. Croatia Telemundo, Peacock Copán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Tony Cherchi, Julio César Dely Valdés, Gio del Fa, Lindsay Casinelli, Diana Rincón, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Jaime Herrera Tue., Jun. 23 10 p.m. Colombia vs. DR Congo Telemundo, Peacock Jose Bauz, Daniel Angulo, Diana Rincón, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, José Pékerman, Isabella Echerverri, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez Wed., Jun. 24 3 p.m. Switzerland vs. Canada Telemundo, Peacock Alejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Carlota Vizmanos, Claudia Garcia, Iván Zamorano, Guti, Frederik Oldenburg, Javier Tabares, Jaime Herrera Wed., Jun. 24 3 p.m. Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar Universo, Peacock Jose Perez Navarro, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Gabriel Batistuta, Julian Gonzalez, Martin Vazquez Wed., Jun. 24 6 p.m. Scotland vs. Brazil Telemundo, Peacock Andrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Carmen Boquín, Enzo Olivera, Miguel Gurwitz, Andres Guardado, Martin Vazquez Wed., Jun. 24 6 p.m. Morocco vs. Haiti Universo, Peacock Jose Hernandez, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Gabriel Batistuta, Pablo Aguabella, Carlos Yustis, Carlos Salcido, Jaime Herrera Wed., Jun. 24 9 p.m. Mexico vs. Czechia Telemundo, Peacock José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Miguel Gurwitz, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Yustis, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera Wed., Jun. 24 9 p.m. South Africa vs. South Korea Universo, Peacock Ramses Sandoval, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Gabriel Batistuta, Jesús Barron, Martin Vazquez Thur., Jun. 25 4 p.m. Ecuador vs. Germany Telemundo, Peacock Jose Bauz, Jaime Macias, Tony Cherchi, Antonio Valencia, Antonella Gonzalez, Jose Bauz, Jaime Macias, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez Thur., Jun. 25 4 p.m. Curacao vs. Ivory Coast Universo, Peacock Jose Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Julio César Dely Valdés, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, José Pékerman, Maria Jose Flores, Jaime Herrera Thur., Jun. 25 7 p.m. Tunisia vs. Netherlands Telemundo, Peacock Copán Álvarez, Pablo Mariño, Carlota Vizmanos, Maxi Rodriguez, Julio César Dely Valdés, Barbara Roskin, Adriana Monsalve, Jozy Altidore, Martin Vazquez Thur., Jun. 25 7 p.m. Japan vs. Sweden Universo, Peacock Jose Hernandez, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Julio César Dely Valdés, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, José Pékerman, Veronica Brunati, Manuel Sanchez, Jaime Herrera Thur., Jun. 25 10 p.m. USA vs. Turkey Telemundo, Peacock Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Adriana Monsalve, Jozy Altidore, Diego Lugano, Alejandro Berry, Alejandro Bedoya, Manuel Sanchez, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera Thur., Jun. 25 10 p.m. Paraguay vs. Australia Universo, Peacock Ramses Sandoval, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Julio César Dely Valdés, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, José Pékerman, Carlos Ramirez, Martin Vazquez Fri., Jun. 26 3 p.m. France vs. Norway Telemundo, Peacock José Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Carmen Boquín, Stephanie Chaverri, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera Fri., Jun. 26 3 p.m. Senegal vs. Iraq Universo, Peacock Jose Hernandez, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Gio del Fa, Carlos Pavón, Iván Zamorano, Martin Vazquez Fri., Jun. 26 8 p.m. Spain vs. Uruguay Telemundo, Peacock Andrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Miguel Gurwitz, Guti, Diego Lugano, Eugenia Karolyi, Carlota Vizmanos, Martin Vazquez Fri., Jun. 26 8 p.m. Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia Universo, Peacock Jose Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Pavón, Iván Zamorano, Rodrigo Camacho, Jaime Herrera Fri., Jun. 26 11 p.m. New Zealand vs. Belgium Telemundo, Peacock Alejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Carlota Vizmanos, Iván Zamorano, Javier Tabares, Jaime Herrera Fri., Jun. 26 11 p.m. Egypt vs. Iran Universo, Peacock Ramses Sandoval, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Pavón, Julian Gonzalez, Martin Vazquez Sat., Jun. 27 5 p.m. Panama vs. England Telemundo, Peacock Copán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Frederik Oldenburg, Julio César Dely Valdés, Jozy Altidore, Antonella Gonzalez, Carlota Vizmanos, Diana Rincon, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, José Pékerman, Jaime Herrera Sat., Jun. 27 5 p.m. Croatia vs. Ghana Universo, Peacock Ramses Sandoval, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Pavón, Iván Zamorano, Antonio Valencia, Alejandro Bedoya, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Maria Jose Flores, Martin Vazquez Sat., Jun. 27 7:30 p.m. Colombia vs. Portugal Telemundo, Peacock Jose Bauz, Daniel Angulo, Diana Rincon, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, José Pékerman, Isabella Echerverri, Carlota Vizmanos, Adriana Monsalve, Maxi Rodriguez, Jaime Herrera Sat., Jun. 27 7:30 p.m. DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan Universo, Peacock Jose Hernandez, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Pavón, Iván Zamorano, Antonio Valencia, Alejandro Bedoya, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Pablo Aguabella, Martin Vazquez Sat., Jun. 27 10 p.m. Jordan vs. Argentina Telemundo, Peacock Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Adriana Monsalve, Maxi Rodriguez, Juan Ballesteros, Veronica Brunati, Carlota Vizmanos, Gabriel Batistuta, Martin Vazquez Sat., Jun. 27 10 p.m. Algeria vs. Austria Universo, Peacock Jose Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Pavón, Iván Zamorano, Antonio Valencia, Alejandro Bedoya, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Jorge Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Barbara Roskin, Jaime Herrera

Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup

2026™

Telemundo will deliver more than 700 hours of World Cup programming from June 11 to July 19, 2026—the most ever for a Spanish-language presentation in the United States—including all 104 matches live. A total of 92 matches will air on Telemundo and 12 on Universo, marking the most FIFA World Cup™ matches ever broadcast on a U.S. network, regardless of language. Every match will stream live on Peacock and the Telemundo App, with on-site production at all 104 matches across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, providing unmatched access and real-time storytelling from every host venue.

As the streaming home of Telemundo, Peacock will deliver all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches live in Spanish, including two free matches, plus an all‑new Spanish-language World Cup Hub. The platform will provide first‑ever Spanish‑language access to Peacock’s industry-leading features, including Visión de Campo, Multiview, Catch Up with Key Plays, Can’t Miss Highlights and Tourney Brackets. It will also offer a Spanish-language presentation that will let fans personalize their experience and first-ever Dolby Vision® 2 and Dolby Atmos® functionality, delivering unparalleled picture quality and immersive sound for every match.

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About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises:

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises leads the media industry in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The company serves U.S. Hispanics through its national broadcast network, the cable network Universo, and digital platforms including the Telemundo app, a suite of FAST channels, and streaming services, such as Peacock, among others. The Telemundo Network offers Spanish-language entertainment, news, and sports content reaching 96% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 owned stations and 94 affiliate stations. Telemundo also owns an independent station serving Puerto Rico. Anchored on Telemundo Studios, the network is the #1 producer of scripted Spanish-language content in the U.S., and the only network to produce original content specifically for US Hispanic audiences. Offering over 600 hours of reality TV shows a year, and top-rated live specials such as the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Miss Universe, Telemundo is considered the undisputed Home of Live TV in Hispanic media. The network is also the exclusive Spanish-language home of the world’s two most popular sporting events, the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

