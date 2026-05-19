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TELEMUNDO UNVEILS ANCILLARY PROGRAMMING LINEUP AND FULL COMMENTARY TEAM ASSIGNMENTS FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ COVERAGE

Published May 19, 2026 04:38 PM

Network Announces New Original Programming Including Vida de Campeones, El Mundial Es Nuestro, Desfile de Celebración Mundial and More

Full Match Schedule and Commentary Team Assignments Released Ahead of Historic Tournament

CLICK HERE FOR ELECTRONIC PRESS KIT AND VISUAL ASSETS

MIAMI, FLA. – May 19, 2026 –With less than one month until kickoff of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language home of the tournament in the United States, today unveiled its expansive slate of ancillary programming and full commentary team assignments for the historic tournament taking place across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

As part of its most ambitious World Cup presentation ever, Telemundo will complement its live match coverage with a wide-ranging lineup of original entertainment, music and fan-focused programming designed to celebrate the passion, culture and storytelling surrounding the world’s biggest sporting event. The announcement also includes the network’s complete match schedule and commentary assignments, led by legendary voices Andrés Cantor and Luis Omar Tapia alongside an extensive roster of hosts, analysts, reporters and fútbol legends.

Original Programming and Specials

Despertando al Gigante (A Giant Awakens) – May 31 at 2:30PM/1:30C

Premiering on May 31 as part of a special U.S. Men’s National Team send-off on Telemundo, Despertando al Gigante (A Giant Awakens) is a cinematic one-hour documentary from Telemundo Studios chronicling the USMNT’s defining road to the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Featuring unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, the special follows head coach Mauricio Pochettino and a rising generation of stars as they navigate mounting expectations, historic rivalries and the pressure of leading soccer’s next chapter in the United States. Featuring exclusive interviews with Landon Donovan, Ricardo Pepi, Alejandro Zendejas and Diego Luna, alongside insight from Telemundo Deportes voices Andrés Cantor, Luis Omar Tapia, Adriana Monsalve and Miguel Gurwitz, the documentary explores identity, culture and the growing power of fútbol in America ahead of the team’s matchup against Senegal later that afternoon.

Vida de Campeones – June 1 at 8PM/7C

La Antesala – June 6 at 5PM/4C

Telemundo’s one-hour show leading up to the kickoff of the Men’s World Cup offering soccer fans some of the most relevant competition storylines to set the scene for the tournament with information about the teams, players and coaches while showcasing their personalities and aspirations. Throughout the month-long event, every match will be preceded by a 30-minute pregame show led by the main hosts and commentary team.

El Mundial Es Nuestro — June 7 at 9PM/8C

Broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, El Mundial Es Nuestro will serve as the ultimate fan celebration for Telemundo’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ coverage. The two-hour music spectacular will feature performances from Carlos Vives, Emilia, Grupo Frontera, Natalia Jiménez, Wisin and Xavi, alongside Telemundo talent, immersive production and fan stories celebrating the spirit of fútbol. The special will also stream live on Peacock and the Telemundo App. Additional performances will be announced soon.

Desfile de Celebración Mundial — June 11 at 8AM/7C

Kicking off tournament coverage, Desfile de Celebración Mundial transforms the streets into a live multicultural celebration connecting fans across Mexico City, Miami, Dallas and New York. The special is hosted by Telemundo’s Carlos Adyan, Ana Patricia Gámez, Gabriel Coronel, and Lindsay Casinelli in Miami; Jessica Carrillo, Lourdes Stephen, and Clovis Nienow in Mexico City; and Andrea Meza alongside Aleyda Ortiz in Dallas. Featuring performances by Bacilos, Boza, Carlos Baute, Carlos Rivera, Chiquis, Fanny Lu, Johan Vera, Mau y Ricky, Micah Palace, Piso 21, and others, the event blends music, community and fútbol into a vibrant opening-day spectacle.

Tributo a los Hinchas — July 18 at 2PM/1C

Airing before the third-place match, Tributo a los Hinchas celebrates the passion and stories of fans from around the world through emotional storytelling, cultural showcases and live celebrations captured across host cities.

Celebrando el Mundial — July 19 at 9AM/8C

Closing out the tournament, Celebrando el Mundial delivers a two-hour live event from the New York/New Jersey area featuring live music, celebrity appearances and unforgettable tournament moments leading into the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final.

Visual assets such as the full electronic press kit, images and videos available at https://publicity.gettyimages.com/telemundo/fifa26.

Full Match Schedule and Commentary Teams

Telemundo also released its complete FIFA World Cup 2026™ match schedule and commentary team assignments across Telemundo, Universo and Peacock, featuring a deep roster of renowned commentators, expert analysts, hosts and local reporters covering all 104 matches live.
Among the key opening assignments:

  • José Luis López Salido and Jorge Calvo will lead coverage of Mexico vs. South Africa with Miguel Gurwitz hosting from the pitch and Carlos Yustis reporting live for the opening match on June 11.
  • Andrés Cantor and Omar Zerón will call USA vs. Paraguay with Alejandro Berry hosting pitch side on June 12.
  • Luis Omar Tapia and Diego Balado will headline marquee matchups including Portugal vs. DR Congo and USA vs. Turkey.
DateTime (ET)MatchPlatformTalent Assignments
Thurs., Jun. 113 p.m.Mexico vs. South AfricaTelemundo, PeacockJosé Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Carlota Vizmanos, Miguel Gurwitz, Andres Guardado, Verónica Rodríguez, Carlos Salcido, Jaime Herrera
Thurs., Jun. 119 p.m.Korea Republic vs. CzechiaTelemundo, PeacockAlejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Alonso Gonzalez, Martin Vazquez, Lindsay Casinelli, Tony Cherchi, Gabriel Batistuta
Fri., Jun. 123 p.m.Canada vs. Bosnia and HerzegovinaTelemundo, PeacockLuis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Carlos Pavón, Gio del Fa, Carmen Boquín, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez
Fri., Jun. 129 p.m.USA vs. ParaguayTelemundo, PeacockAndrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Alejandro Berry, Manuel Sanchez, Adriana Monsalve, Alejando Bedoya, Jozy Altidore, Lindsay Casinelli, Jaime Herrera
Sat., Jun. 133 p.m.Qatar vs. SwitzerlandTelemundo, PeacockJose Hernandez, Darío Daicz, Carlota Vizmanos, Miguel Gurwitz, Diego Lugano, Carlos Ramirez, Jaime Herrera
Sat., Jun. 136 p.m.Brazil vs. MoroccoTelemundo, PeacockJosé Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Miguel Gurwitz, Diego Lugano, Antonella Gonzalez, Enzo Olivera, Carlota Vizmanos, Martin Vazquez
Sat., Jun. 139 p.m.Haiti vs. ScotlandTelemundo, PeacockCopán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Stephanie Chaverri, Jozy Altidore, Lindsay Casinelli, Jaime Herrera
Sun., Jun. 1412 a.m.Australia vs. TurkeyTelemundo, PeacockRames Sandoval, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Javier Tabares, Martin Vazquez
Sun., Jun. 141 p.m.Germany vs. CuracaoTelemundo, PeacockAndrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Adriana Monsalve, Rodrigo Camacho, Carlota Vizmanos, Verónica Rodríguez, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Jaime Herrera
Sun., Jun. 144 p.m.Netherlands vs. JapanTelemundo, PeacockJose Bauz, Pablo Mariño, Verónica Rodríguez, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Veronica Brunati, Carlota Vizmanos, Diana Rincon, Antonio Valencia, Jaime Herrera
Sun., Jun. 147 p.m.Ivory Coast vs. EcuadorTelemundo, PeacockAlejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Diana Rincon, Antonio Valencia, Maria Jose Flores, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez
Sun., Jun. 149 p.m.Sweden vs. TunisiaTelemundo, PeacockRamses Sandoval, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Claudia Garcia, Jesus Barron, Martin Vazquez
Mon., Jun. 1512 p.m.Spain vs. Cape VerdeTelemundo, PeacockLuis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Miguel Gurwitz, Guti, Eugenia Karolyi, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera
Mon., Jun. 153 p.m.Belgium vs. EgyptTelemundo, PeacockCopán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Carlota Vizmanos, Julian Gonzalez, Tony Cherchi, Diego Lugano, Iván Zamoran, Jaime Herrera
Mon., Jun. 156 p.m.Saudi Arabia vs. UruguayTelemundo, PeacockAlejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Tony Cherchi, Diego Lugano, Iván Zamorano, Piero Menor, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez, Angela Lerena
Mon., Jun. 159 p.m.Iran vs. New ZealandTelemundo, PeacockJose Hernandez, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Cindy Imperial, Martin Vazquez
Tue., Jun. 163 p.m.France vs. SenegalTelemundo, PeacockJosé Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Carmen Boquín, Alejandro Bedoya, Antonella Gonzalez, Carlota Vizmanos, Adriana Monsalve, Maxi Rodriguez, Jaime Herrera
Tue., Jun. 166 p.m.Iraq vs. NorwayTelemundo, PeacockRames Sandoval, Walter Roque, Carlota Vizmanos, Stephanie Chaverri, Martin Vazquez
Tue., Jun. 169 p.m.Argentina vs. AlgeriaTelemundo, PeacockAndrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Adriana Monsalve, Maxi Rodriguez, Alejandro Berry, Barbara Roskin, Juan Ballasteros, Lindsay Casinelli, Gabriel Bautistuta, Martin Vazquez
Wed., Jun. 1712 a.m.Austria vs. JordanTelemundo, PeacockJorge Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Ramirez, Jaime Herrera
Wed., Jun. 171 p.m.Portugal vs. DR CongoTelemundo, PeacockLuis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Miguel Gurwitz, Iván Zamorano, Nuno Gomes, Rodrigo Camacho, Carlota Vizmanos, Frederik Oldenburg, Jozy Altidore, Veronica Burnati, Jaime Herrera
Wed., Jun. 174 p.m.England vs. CroatiaTelemundo, PeacockCopán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Frederik Oldenburg, Jozy Altidore, Veronica Burnati, Lindsay Casinelli, Tony Cherchi, Julio César Dely Valdés, Martin Vazquez
Wed., Jun. 177 p.m.Ghana vs. PanamaTelemundo, PeacockAlejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Tony Cherchi, Julio César Dely Valdés, Gio del Fa, Lindsay Casinelli, Diana Rincon, José Pékerman, Iván Ramiro Cordoba, Jaime Herrera
Wed., Jun. 1710 p.m.Uzbekistan vs. ColombiaTelemundo, PeacockJose Bauz, Daniel Angulo, Diana Rincon, José Pékerman, Iván Ramiro, Cordoba, Isabella Echeverri, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez
Thur., Jun. 1812 p.m.Czechia vs. South AfricaTelemundo, PeacockJose Hernandez, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Pablo Aguabella, Miguel Gurwitz, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Martin Vazquez
Thur., Jun. 183 p.m.Switzerland vs. Bosnia and HerzegovinaTelemundo, PeacockRamses Sandoval, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Antonio Valencia, Cindy Imperial, Miguel Gurwitz, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Martin Vazquez
Thur., Jun. 186 p.m.Canada vs. QatarTelemundo, PeacockAndrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Adriana Monsalve, Carlos Pavón, Javier Tabares, Carlota Vizmanos, Lindsay Casinelli, Miguel Gurwitz, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Jaime Herrera
Thur., Jun. 189 p.m.Mexico vs. South KoreaTelemundo, PeacockJosé Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Miguel Gurwitz, Carlota Vizmanos, Andres Guardado, Verónica Rodríguez, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Yustis, Jaime Herrera
Fri., Jun. 193 p.m.USA vs. AustraliaTelemundo, PeacockAndrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Carmen Boquín, Alejandro Bedoya, Jozy Altidore, Alejandro Berry, Manuel Sanchez, Lindsay Casinelli, Adriana Monsalve, Luis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Jaime Herrera
Fri., Jun. 196 p.m.Scotland vs. MoroccoTelemundo, PeacockAlejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Julio César Dely Valdés, José Pékerman, Iván Ramiro Cordoba, Stephanie Chaverri, Adriana Monsalve, Jaime Herrera
Fri., Jun. 199 p.m.Brazil vs. HaitiTelemundo, PeacockLuis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Adriana Monsalve, Enzo Olivera, Maria Jose Flores, Frederik Oldenburg, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez
Sat., Jun. 2012 a.m.Turkey vs. ParaguayTelemundo, PeacockCopán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Lindsay Casinelli, Frederik Oldenburg, Diego Lugano, Carlos Ramirez, Martin Vazquez
Sat., Jun. 201 p.m.Netherlands vs. SwedenTelemundo, PeacockRamses Sandoval, Walter Roque, Carlota Vizmanos, Maxi Rodriguez, Diego Lugano, Julio César Dely Valdés, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Pavón, José Pekerman, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Rodrigo Camacho, Martin Vazquez
Sat., Jun. 204 p.m.Germany vs. Ivory CoastTelemundo, PeacockJosé Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Miguel Gurwitz, Iván Zamorano, Gio del Fa, Carlota Vizmanos, Tony Cherchi, Antonio Valencia, Martin Vazquez
Sat., Jun. 208 p.m.Ecuador vs. CuracaoTelemundo, PeacockJose Bauz, Jaime Macias, Diana Rincón, Tony Cherchi, Atonio Valencia, Barbara Roskin, Lindsay Casinelli, Jaime Herrera
Sun., Jun. 2112 a.m.Tunisia vs. JapanTelemundo, PeacockJose Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Jesus Barron, Jaime Herrera, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Julio César Dely Valdés, Carlos Salcido, Nuno Gomes, Carlos Pavón, José Pekerman, Iván Ramiro Córdoba
Sun., Jun. 2112 p.m.Spain vs. Saudi ArabiaTelemundo, PeacockLuis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Carmen Boquín, Guti, Andres Guardado, Eugenia Karolyi, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera
Sun., Jun. 213 p.m.Belgium vs. IranTelemundo, PeacockCopán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Carlota Vizmanos, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Pavón, Alejandro Bedoya, Jozy Altidore, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Nuno Gomes, Cindy Imperial, Jaime Herrera
Sun., Jun. 216 p.m.Uruguay vs. Cape VerdeTelemundo, PeacockAlejandro Figueredo, Pablo Mariño, Verónica Rodríguez, Diego Lugano, Julio Cesar Dely Valdez, Diego Arrioja, Piero Menor, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez
Sun., Jun. 219 p.m.New Zealand vs. EgyptTelemundo, PeacockJose Hernandez, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Pavón, Alejandro Bedoya, Jozy Altidore, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Javier Tabares, Martin Vazquez
Mon., Jun. 221 p.m.Argentina vs. AustriaTelemundo, PeacockAndrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Miguel Gurwitz, Maxi Rodriguez, José Pékerman, Juan Ballesteros, Carlota Vizmanos, Gabriel Batistuta, Martin Vazquez
Mon., Jun. 225 p.m.France vs. IraqTelemundo, PeacockJosé Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Adriana Monsalve, Maria Jose Flores, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera
Mon., Jun. 228 p.m.Norway vs. SenegalTelemundo, PeacockRamses Sandoval, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Pavón, Alejandro Bedoya, Diego Lugano, Antonio Valencia, Antonella Gonzalez, Martin Vazquez
Mon., Jun. 2211 p.m.Jordan vs. AlgeriaTelemundo, PeacockJose Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Pavón, Alejandro Bedoya, Diego Lugano, Antonio Valencia, Carlos Ramirez, Jaime Herrera
Tue., Jun. 231 p.m.Portugal vs. UzbekistanTelemundo, PeacockLuis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Carmen Boquín, Iván Zamorano, Nuno Gomes, Rodrigo Camacho, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera
Tue., Jun. 234 p.m.England vs. GhanaTelemundo, PeacockJosé Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Adriana Monsalve, Jozy Altidore, Stephanie Chaverri, Tony Cherchi, Julio César Dely Valdés, Carlota Vizmanos, Martin Vazquez
Tue., Jun. 237 p.m.Panama vs. CroatiaTelemundo, PeacockCopán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Tony Cherchi, Julio César Dely Valdés, Gio del Fa, Lindsay Casinelli, Diana Rincón, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Jaime Herrera
Tue., Jun. 2310 p.m.Colombia vs. DR CongoTelemundo, PeacockJose Bauz, Daniel Angulo, Diana Rincón, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, José Pékerman, Isabella Echerverri, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez
Wed., Jun. 243 p.m.Switzerland vs. CanadaTelemundo, PeacockAlejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Carlota Vizmanos, Claudia Garcia, Iván Zamorano, Guti, Frederik Oldenburg, Javier Tabares, Jaime Herrera
Wed., Jun. 243 p.m.Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. QatarUniverso, PeacockJose Perez Navarro, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Gabriel Batistuta, Julian Gonzalez, Martin Vazquez
Wed., Jun. 246 p.m.Scotland vs. BrazilTelemundo, PeacockAndrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Carmen Boquín, Enzo Olivera, Miguel Gurwitz, Andres Guardado, Martin Vazquez
Wed., Jun. 246 p.m.Morocco vs. HaitiUniverso, PeacockJose Hernandez, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Gabriel Batistuta, Pablo Aguabella, Carlos Yustis, Carlos Salcido, Jaime Herrera
Wed., Jun. 249 p.m.Mexico vs. CzechiaTelemundo, PeacockJosé Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Miguel Gurwitz, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Carlos Yustis, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera
Wed., Jun. 249 p.m.South Africa vs. South KoreaUniverso, PeacockRamses Sandoval, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Gabriel Batistuta, Jesús Barron, Martin Vazquez
Thur., Jun. 254 p.m.Ecuador vs. GermanyTelemundo, PeacockJose Bauz, Jaime Macias, Tony Cherchi, Antonio Valencia, Antonella Gonzalez, Jose Bauz, Jaime Macias, Lindsay Casinelli, Martin Vazquez
Thur., Jun. 254 p.m.Curacao vs. Ivory CoastUniverso, PeacockJose Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Julio César Dely Valdés, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, José Pékerman, Maria Jose Flores, Jaime Herrera
Thur., Jun. 257 p.m.Tunisia vs. NetherlandsTelemundo, PeacockCopán Álvarez, Pablo Mariño, Carlota Vizmanos, Maxi Rodriguez, Julio César Dely Valdés, Barbara Roskin, Adriana Monsalve, Jozy Altidore, Martin Vazquez
Thur., Jun. 257 p.m.Japan vs. SwedenUniverso, PeacockJose Hernandez, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Julio César Dely Valdés, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, José Pékerman, Veronica Brunati, Manuel Sanchez, Jaime Herrera
Thur., Jun. 2510 p.m.USA vs. TurkeyTelemundo, PeacockLuis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Adriana Monsalve, Jozy Altidore, Diego Lugano, Alejandro Berry, Alejandro Bedoya, Manuel Sanchez, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera
Thur., Jun. 2510 p.m.Paraguay vs. AustraliaUniverso, PeacockRamses Sandoval, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Maxi Rodriguez, Julio César Dely Valdés, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, José Pékerman, Carlos Ramirez, Martin Vazquez
Fri., Jun. 263 p.m.France vs. NorwayTelemundo, PeacockJosé Luis López Salido, Jorge Calvo, Carmen Boquín, Stephanie Chaverri, Carlota Vizmanos, Jaime Herrera
Fri., Jun. 263 p.m.Senegal vs. IraqUniverso, PeacockJose Hernandez, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Gio del Fa, Carlos Pavón, Iván Zamorano, Martin Vazquez
Fri., Jun. 268 p.m.Spain vs. UruguayTelemundo, PeacockAndrés Cantor, Omar Zerón, Miguel Gurwitz, Guti, Diego Lugano, Eugenia Karolyi, Carlota Vizmanos, Martin Vazquez
Fri., Jun. 268 p.m.Cape Verde vs. Saudi ArabiaUniverso, PeacockJose Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Pavón, Iván Zamorano, Rodrigo Camacho, Jaime Herrera
Fri., Jun. 2611 p.m.New Zealand vs. BelgiumTelemundo, PeacockAlejandro Figueredo, Jaime Macias, Carlota Vizmanos, Iván Zamorano, Javier Tabares, Jaime Herrera
Fri., Jun. 2611 p.m.Egypt vs. IranUniverso, PeacockRamses Sandoval, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Pavón, Julian Gonzalez, Martin Vazquez
Sat., Jun. 275 p.m.Panama vs. EnglandTelemundo, PeacockCopán Álvarez, José “Pepe” del Bosque, Frederik Oldenburg, Julio César Dely Valdés, Jozy Altidore, Antonella Gonzalez, Carlota Vizmanos, Diana Rincon, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, José Pékerman, Jaime Herrera
Sat., Jun. 275 p.m.Croatia vs. GhanaUniverso, PeacockRamses Sandoval, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Pavón, Iván Zamorano, Antonio Valencia, Alejandro Bedoya, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Maria Jose Flores, Martin Vazquez
Sat., Jun. 277:30 p.m.Colombia vs. PortugalTelemundo, PeacockJose Bauz, Daniel Angulo, Diana Rincon, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, José Pékerman, Isabella Echerverri, Carlota Vizmanos, Adriana Monsalve, Maxi Rodriguez, Jaime Herrera
Sat., Jun. 277:30 p.m.DR Congo vs. UzbekistanUniverso, PeacockJose Hernandez, Walter Roque, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Pavón, Iván Zamorano, Antonio Valencia, Alejandro Bedoya, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Pablo Aguabella, Martin Vazquez
Sat., Jun. 2710 p.m.Jordan vs. ArgentinaTelemundo, PeacockLuis Omar Tapia, Diego Balado, Adriana Monsalve, Maxi Rodriguez, Juan Ballesteros, Veronica Brunati, Carlota Vizmanos, Gabriel Batistuta, Martin Vazquez
Sat., Jun. 2710 p.m.Algeria vs. AustriaUniverso, PeacockJose Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Lindsay Casinelli, Carlos Pavón, Iván Zamorano, Antonio Valencia, Alejandro Bedoya, Andres Guardado, Carlos Salcido, Jorge Perez Navarro, Darío Daicz, Barbara Roskin, Jaime Herrera

Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup
2026™

Telemundo will deliver more than 700 hours of World Cup programming from June 11 to July 19, 2026—the most ever for a Spanish-language presentation in the United States—including all 104 matches live. A total of 92 matches will air on Telemundo and 12 on Universo, marking the most FIFA World Cup™ matches ever broadcast on a U.S. network, regardless of language. Every match will stream live on Peacock and the Telemundo App, with on-site production at all 104 matches across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, providing unmatched access and real-time storytelling from every host venue.

As the streaming home of Telemundo, Peacock will deliver all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches live in Spanish, including two free matches, plus an all‑new Spanish-language World Cup Hub. The platform will provide first‑ever Spanish‑language access to Peacock’s industry-leading features, including Visión de Campo, Multiview, Catch Up with Key Plays, Can’t Miss Highlights and Tourney Brackets. It will also offer a Spanish-language presentation that will let fans personalize their experience and first-ever Dolby Vision® 2 and Dolby Atmos® functionality, delivering unparalleled picture quality and immersive sound for every match.

###

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises:

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises leads the media industry in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The company serves U.S. Hispanics through its national broadcast network, the cable network Universo, and digital platforms including the Telemundo app, a suite of FAST channels, and streaming services, such as Peacock, among others. The Telemundo Network offers Spanish-language entertainment, news, and sports content reaching 96% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 owned stations and 94 affiliate stations. Telemundo also owns an independent station serving Puerto Rico. Anchored on Telemundo Studios, the network is the #1 producer of scripted Spanish-language content in the U.S., and the only network to produce original content specifically for US Hispanic audiences. Offering over 600 hours of reality TV shows a year, and top-rated live specials such as the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Miss Universe, Telemundo is considered the undisputed Home of Live TV in Hispanic media. The network is also the exclusive Spanish-language home of the world’s two most popular sporting events, the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.