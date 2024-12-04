NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

NBCU Wins Gold for Best Digital Offer (Web and App) for NBCOlympics.com and Peacock, Best Director, and Best Social Media Campaign

Peacock Earns Best Innovation Silver for AI-Powered “Your Daily Olympic Recap”; NBCU Wins Bronze for Best Remote Studio and Presentation

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 4, 2024 – NBCUniversal won five prestigious IOC Olympic Golden Rings awards – three golds, one silver, and one bronze – for its excellence in covering the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production, Joe Gesue, SVP, NBC Olympics Programming & Executive Editor, and Mike Sheehan, Coordinating Director, NBC Olympics Production, accepted the awards on behalf of NBCU yesterday in Lausanne, Switzerland, at the International Olympic Committee’s biennial awards ceremony.

NBCU won gold in three categories:

· Best Digital Offer (Web and App): NBCOlympics.com and Peacock

· Best Director: “NBC Olympics”

· Best Social Media Campaign: “NBC Olympics Social Media”

“Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock” earned silver for Best Innovations (AI/Technology) for its first-of-its-kind, AI-powered personalized playlists of event highlights featuring a high-quality re-creation of legendary announcer Al Michaels’ voice. NBCU also won bronze for Best Remote Studio and Presentation.

The Olympic Golden Rings are awarded by the IOC biennially to honor broadcasters for their outstanding coverage of the Olympic Games. Tuesday’s awards were specifically for Paris 2024. Click here for the official IOC press release. This year, clips from countries around the world were judged by an international jury, with winners receiving their prizes in Lausanne, Switzerland, in the presence of IOC President Thomas Bach.

NBCU’s comprehensive coverage of the Paris Olympics was the biggest media event ever, featuring 7,000 hours of coverage, including more than 5,000 streaming hours, 17 consecutive nights of primetime programming on NBC, all 329 medal events streaming on Peacock, and more than 150 commentators.

Its coverage of the Games generated massive consumption across NBCU platforms, including:

· NBCUniversal recorded a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 30.4 million viewers across the combined live Paris Prime (2-5 p.m. ET) and U.S. primetime (8-11 p.m. ET/PT) time periods – up 80% from the Tokyo Olympics (16.9 million), according to official data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

· The NBC Broadcast Network extended its streak to 152 consecutive Summer Olympics nights as primetime’s No. 1 show.

· Led by Peacock, 23.5 billion minutes of Paris Olympics coverage were streamed – up 40% from all prior Summer and Winter Olympics combined (16.8 billion minutes across NBCUniversal digital platforms).

· USA Network ranked as the #1 cable sports/entertainment network in Total Day and primetime viewership over the two weeks of competition.

