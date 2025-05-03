PROGRAMMING ALERT* -- CNBC TO PRESENT EXPANDED COVERAGE OF TODAY’S LPGA TOUR BLACK DESERT CHAMPIONSHIP THIRD ROUND BEGINNING AT 5 P.M. ET

Expanded Coverage Window on CNBC Showcases LPGA Tour’s Inaugural Black Desert Championship Presented by Greater Zion at Black Desert Resort in Utah

Following Two Rounds, Top 10 Features Leader Haeran Ryu, Paris Olympic Silver Medalist Esther Henseleit, and Two-Time Major Winner Ariya Jutanugarn

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 3, 2025 – CNBC will present expanded coverage of today’s third round of the inaugural LPGA Tour Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion from Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah., adding an hour of coverage to begin at 5 p.m. ET on CNBC. Today’s expanded third round coverage will air on CNBC through the conclusion of play .

Following two rounds, Haeran Ryu (-14) holds a two-shot lead over Somi Lee (-12). The current top 10 includes 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist Esther Henseleit (-11) and two-time major champion Ariya Jutanugarn (-10).

Cara Banks (play-by-play) and Karen Stupples (analyst) will call the action with on-course reporters Kay Cockerill and Mel Reid.

Golf Central will recap all of the action across the world of golf – including today’s LPGA Tour Black Desert Championship – tonight at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel. The final round of the LPGA Tour Black Desert Championship will air Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

--NBC SPORTS--