NBCUNIVERSAL CAPS ACTION-PACKED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON, FINISHING ON-SITE IN THE U.K. FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”

2nd-Most U.S. Consumption Ever for a Premier League Season (17.14 Billion Minutes across all NBCUniversal Platforms)

NBCU Has Delivered 48 of 50 Most-Watched PL Matches in its 12 Years as League’s U.S. Media Home

NBC Broadcast Network Registers Its 2nd-Most Watched Premier League Season Ever, with 12 Matches Topping 1 Million Viewers

Peacock Delivers Four of Seven Most-Streamed Matches of All-Time this Season

Innovation Continued in 2024-25 with Debut of Multiview on Peacock, and Premier League Live Road Trips in U.S. and in U.K.

Premier League Summer Series Returns to U.S. From July 26-Aug. 3

STAMFORD, Conn. — May 29, 2025 – A Premier League season with records (Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Fulham establishing single-season points marks; and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah tying the season record with 47 goal involvements on 29 goals and 18 assists), near records (1,115 goals – second-most ever in a 38-game PL season) and a down-to-the-wire Champions League race (only three points separated teams in third and seventh place – the narrowest differential ever entering the season’s final day), culminated this past weekend with NBC Sports broadcasting its Premier League Live studio shows from on-location in the U.K. for the fourth consecutive “Championship Sunday .”

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard were live from Anfield, where Liverpool raised the Premier League trophy for the first time in front of their fans (2020 lift came in an empty stadium). Liverpool will be one of a record six Premier League clubs to play in Champions League next season .

“It’s been a season few predicted,” said Lowe, who was pitchside at Anfield as she opened Sunday’s pre-match show. “A 20th top-flight title has drawn Liverpool level with their archrivals Manchester United, and with Premier League Player of the Season Mo Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk signing until 2027, the future looks bright. [Today] the Premier League trophy will be lifted. It’s a big day on Merseyside…It is Championship Sunday.”

For the full season, NBC Sports averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 510,000 viewers per Premier League TV match window – marking a record fourth consecutive season with average English-language viewership topping 500,000 and the highest U.S. Premier League viewership in any season where the title was clinched with four or more weeks remaining in the season. Liverpool secured the earliest Premier League title clinch in five years (Matchweek 34). Viewership figures are based upon official live + same day metrics from Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Across all NBCUniversal platforms in English and Spanish, fans consumed 17.14 billion minutes of Premier League coverage in 2024-25 – second-most ever for a Premier League season in the U.S .

Last weekend’s Championship Sunday coverage – featuring all 10 matches simultaneously presented across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, SyFy, NBC Sports Digital, Telemundo, and Universo at 11 a.m. ET – averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 2.0 million viewers across all platforms in English and Spanish.

Additional viewership highlights from the 2024-25 Premier League season :

The NBC broadcast network delivered its second-most watched Premier League season ever , averaging a TAD of 1.0 million viewers.

Twelve NBC matches averaged a TAD of at least 1 million viewers this season – tied for second-most in NBC Sports’ 12 seasons presenting the Premier League. The season’s most-watched match was Chelsea-Manchester City on Opening Weekend (Aug. 18) delivering 1.8 million viewers across NBC and Peacock.

Since kicking off its Premier League coverage in August 2013, NBC Sports has presented 48 of the 50 (and 97 of the 100) most-watched live Premier League matches ever in the U.S. – with four of the top 20 in the 2024-25 season.

Peacock, in its fifth full season streaming matches, accounted for four of the seven most-streamed Premier League matches ever in the U.S . – each averaging more than 800,000 viewers. Arsenal-Manchester United on Feb. 2 on Peacock was the most-streamed match this season with an Average Minute Audience of 1.0 million viewers.

For the second consecutive season, fans streamed more than four billion minutes of Premier League game action.

Social coverage of the Premier League on NBC Sports accounts finished the 2024-25 season with record consumption across the board, as impressions increased 15% from 2023-24 (+33% from 2022-23), video views jumped 34% from last year and 143% from two years ago, and engagement grew 42% year-over-year (+86% from 2022-23).

The NBC Sports YouTube channel finished with more than 180 million views for the third consecutive Premier League season and accumulated 1.2 billion minutes watched.

Continued Innovation

NBC Sports continued innovating on its Premier League coverage. Multiview – critically acclaimed during NBCU’s Paris Olympics coverage – debuted on Peacock for Premier League coverage during multi-match windows in early December. With Multiview, fans were able to watch up to four matches at a time, with the ability to move around the screens, switch the audio, and click through to watch full screen and dive deeper into the action.

NBC Sports partnered with the Premier League on the 10th Premier League Mornings Live fan festival on Sept. 21-22 in Chicago’s Lincoln Park, with a record 15,646 supporters enjoying the festivities. To date, nearly 100,000 soccer fans in the U.S. have attended Premier League Mornings Live events, which aim to recreate a matchday experience for attending supporters, while demonstrating the energy and passion for the Premier League and its clubs to the millions of fans watching the broadcast from home.

As part of Fan Fests and other special events, NBC Sports’ Premier League team has taken the studio show on the road to many iconic events and venues in the U.S.:

Date

Historic Event or Venue

Feb. 2015

Super Bowl XLIX (Arizona)

Nov. 2017

South Street Seaport (New York, N.Y.)

Sept. 2018

National Mall (Washington, D.C.)

Mar. 2019

Fenway Park (Boston, Mass.)

Dec. 2019

South Beach (Miami, Fla.)

Oct. 2021

Los Angeles Coliseum

Feb. 2022

Super Bowl LVI (Los Angeles)

May 2022

Churchill Downs, 148th Kentucky Derby

Oct. 2022

City Hall (Philadelphia)

Jan. 2023

Universal Orlando

Apr. 2024

Broadway/Riverfront Park (Nashville)

May 2024

Churchill Downs, 150th Kentucky Derby

Sept. 2024

Lincoln Park (Chicago)

May 2025

Churchill Downs, 151st Kentucky Derby



NBC Sports’ studio team has also traveled to 18 Premier League grounds for live on-site shows – featuring pitch-side desks and pre- and post-match player and coach interviews.

Date

Club(s) On-Site

Apr. 2015

Burnley, Liverpool, Manchester United

Apr. 2016

Chelsea, Leicester City, Stoke City

Apr. 2017

Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Tottenham Hotspur

Aug. 2017

Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United

Aug. 2018

Arsenal, Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aug. 2019

Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur

Apr. 2022

Aston Villa, Manchester City, Newcastle

May 2022

Manchester City, Liverpool

Dec. 2022

Arsenal, Leeds United, Manchester United

May 2023

Everton

Aug. 2023

Burnley, Newcastle, Chelsea, Manchester United

May 2024

Arsenal

Aug. 2024

Manchester United, West Ham United, Chelsea

May 2025

Liverpool



The Premier League Summer Series returns to the U.S. this summer with AFC Bournemouth, Everton, Manchester United and West Ham United competing in the round-robin tournament at three NFL stadiums. The Summer Series kicks off on Saturday, July 26 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, as Everton take on AFC Bournemouth, and Manchester United face West Ham United. The teams then head to Soldier Field in Chicago for West Ham United vs. Everton and Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday, July 30. The final leg of the tournament will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, August 3 when AFC Bournemouth play West Ham United and Manchester United face Everton.

The 2025-26 Premier League season kicks off on the weekend of August 16-17 on NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

