TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

First-Place Arsenal Visit Leeds United Saturday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 28, 2026 – Second-place Manchester City visit Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday, Feb. 1, at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Manchester City defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2-0, on Saturday as Manchester City ended a four-game winless run in the Premier League, with Antoine Semenyo scoring his first league goal for the club. City closed the gap at the top of the table to leaders Arsenal to four points. Tottenham Hotspur were held to a draw by Burnley, 2-2, with Cristian Romero’s 90th-minute header salvaging a point for Spurs. Stephen Warnock and Joe Speight will call the match live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, Jan. 31, with Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Leeds United hosting first-place Arsenal at 10 a.m. ET (USA Network and Universo). NBC Sports also presents two Peacock-exclusive matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Everton (Peacock, NBCSN) and Wolves v. Bournemouth (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the two Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Chelsea host West Ham on USA Network and Universo. Liverpool host Newcastle United at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. Warnock and Peter Drury will call the match live from Anfield. Goal Zone follows at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Aston Villa – Brentford (USA Network, Telemundo), Nottingham Forest – Crystal Palace (Peacock, NBCSN), and Manchester United – Fulham (Peacock, NBCSN) at 9 a.m. ET. Following Spurs v. Manchester City (11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN) is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

This weekend’s fixtures conclude Monday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m. ET as Sunderland host Burnley on USA Network. Warnock and Speight will call the match live from Stadium of Light.

Jon Champion hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows from Sky Sports studios in the U.K., alongside Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Chelsea head coach, Liam Rosenior, joined the Robbies for an exclusive interview.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Sat., Jan. 31

9 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sat., Jan. 31

10 a.m.

Leeds United v. Arsenal

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Jan. 31

10 a.m.

Brighton v. Everton*

Peacock, NBCSN

Sat., Jan. 31

10 a.m.

Wolves v. Bournemouth*

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 31

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 31

12:30 p.m.

Chelsea v. West Ham

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Jan. 31

3 p.m.

Liverpool v. Newcastle

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sat., Jan. 31

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 1

8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sun., Feb. 1

9 a.m.

Aston Villa v. Brentford

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., Feb. 1

9 a.m.

Nottingham Forest v. Crystal Palace

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 1

9 a.m.

Manchester United v. Fulham

Peacock, NBCSN

Sun., Feb. 1

11:30 a.m.

Spurs v. Manchester City

Peacock, NBCSN

Sun., Feb. 1

1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock

Mon., Feb. 2

3 p.m.

Sunderland v. Burnley

USA Network



*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–