CAITLIN CLARK AND INDIANA FEVER VISIT ANEESAH MORROW AND CONNECTICUT SUN THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 13, AT 6 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ WNBA COVERAGE

Pre-Game Coverage Begins with WNBA Showtime featuring Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers and Analysts Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller Alongside Host LaChina Robinson at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Two-time WNBA Champion Kelsey Plum and Los Angeles Sparks Visit Gabby Williams and Golden State Valkyries on Monday, June 15, at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Zora Stephenson (Play-by-Play), Sarah Kustok (Analyst), and Caroline Pineda (Courtside Reporter) to Call Both Games

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 10, 2026 – Two-time WNBA All-Star Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (6-5) visit 2025 No. 7 overall pick Aneesah Morrow and the Connecticut Sun (2-11) at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., this Saturday, June 13, at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN, headlining NBC Sports’ live WNBA coverage this week. Live coverage on Saturday begins with WNBA Showtime featuring Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers and analysts Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller and host LaChina Robinson. Additionally, NBC Sports will present the Los Angeles Sparks visiting the Golden State Valkyries on Monday, June 15, at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Both games this week double as WNBA Commissioner’s Cup games, the WNBA’s annual in-season competition featuring a 49-game schedule from June 1-17. The team from each conference with the best record in Commissioner’s Cup games will compete in the Championship Game of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase on June 30.

FEVER-SUN

Indiana is coming off a 78-76 win over Washington on Monday, where Clark scored a team-high 19 points, including the game-winning three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left. The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 18.7 points per game, while teammate and three-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Mitchell ranks third in the WNBA and is one of only five players in the league averaging 20+ points per game (20.5 PPG). The Fever also feature three-time WNBA All-Star Aliyah Boston and three-time Missouri NCAA All-American Sophie Cunningham.

The Sun are led by Morrow, who ranks third in the WNBA in rebounds (10.9 RPG) and is one of only three players in the league averaging double-digit boards. Morrow enjoyed a decorated collegiate career at LSU, where she was a two-time All-American and two-time NCAA rebounding leader. This is the Connecticut Sun’s last season in the WNBA before relocating to Houston ahead of the 2027 season.

Former Elon University basketball player Zora Stephenson (play-by-play), former DePaul basketball player Sarah Kustok (analyst), and Caroline Pineda (sideline reporter) will call Fever-Sun.

Live coverage begins with a WNBA Showtime pre-game show at 6 p.m. ET ahead of tip-off along with halftime and extended post-game studio coverage featuring host LaChina Robinson with Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller.

SPARKS-VALKYRIES

The WNBA’s second-leading scorer and two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum and the Los Angeles Sparks (5-6) visit 2025 WNBA All-Star Gabby Williams and the Golden State Valkyries (7-5) at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., this Monday, June 15, at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Plum is amid an MVP-level season, ranking second among the league’s scorers at 25.5 points per game and ranking sixth in the WNBA in assists (6.4 APG). Earlier this season, Plum had a season-high 38 points in a win over Las Vegas (her former team) – only two points shy of her career-high scoring mark. The Sparks also feature 2024 No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink, two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby, and 2016 WNBA MVP and 10-time WNBA All-Star Nneka Ogwumike, the latter of whom won a WNBA championship with the Sparks in 2016.

The Valkyries are coming off an 87-81 victory over the Mercury on Tuesday, with Williams and 2025 WNBA Most Improved Player Veronica Burton pouring in 25 points apiece in the win.Golden State, in its second season in the WNBA, is also led by three-time WNBA champion Kiah Stokes. Last week, the team signed center Nadia Fingall, coming off two consecutive Liga Femenina de Balconcesto championships (the highest level of women’s professional basketball in Spain), to help bolster its frontcourt.

Former Elon University basketball player Zora Stephenson (play-by-play), former DePaul basketball player Sarah Kustok (analyst), and Caroline Pineda (sideline reporter) will call Sparks-Valkyries.

Live coverage begins with a WNBA Showtime pre-game show at 10 p.m. ET ahead of tip-off along with halftime and post-game studio coverage featuring host LaChina Robinson with Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller.

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NBC’s coverage of the WNBA is led by coordinating producer Betsy Riley and director Jenny Glazer. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

WNBA Showtime, NBC Sports’ studio program, will serve as the pre-, post-, and bridge show for both WNBA Gametime and Sunday Night Basketball. The coordinating producer of WNBA Showtime is Alexa Maremaa. WNBA Showtime is directed by Kelly Atkinson.

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For NBC Sports’ complete 2026 WNBA regular-season schedule, click here.

Peacock will feature a dedicated WNBA Hub, a one-stop destination for fans to access live games, team hubs, and highlights. WNBA fans will also be able to enjoy popular Peacock features, such as Live in Browse, which displays the live game on the Peacock home page, allowing fans to jump straight into the action. Later this season, the Catch up with Key Plays feature will be available for WNBA games in case fans are tuning in late.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

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