COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET

NBC Sports Studio Teams On-Location with Special Pitchside Desks for 2-Hour Pregame at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network



Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Ahead of Spurs-Everton; Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux on the Call Live on NBC and Peacock

Robbie Earle and Lee Dixon at Pitchside Desk at Selhurst Park for Crystal Palace-Arsenal (CNBC; Peacock in Spanish)

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 22, 2026 – NBC Sports today announced the commentators for this weekend’s final matchday of the 2025-26 Premier League season on Sunday, May 24, highlighted by Tottenham Hotspur looking to avoid their first-ever relegation from the PL as they host Everton on “Championship Sunday.” at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

For the 13th consecutive season, NBC Sports presents all 10 Premier League matches on the season’s final Sunday, presented live simultaneously this Sunday, May 24, at 11 a.m. ET across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, USA Network, CNBC, SYFY, Telemundo, and Universo.

Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call Spurs-Everton live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 11 a.m. ET (NBC and Peacock).

Sunday’s coverage begins with a two-hour Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, featuring NBC Sports’ Premier League studio team of Rebecca Lowe, former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe, and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard live on-site at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of Spurs-Everton. In addition, former Arsenal star Lee Dixon and former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle will be live at Selhurst Park, where Arsenal will face Crystal Palace at 11 a.m. ET on CNBC (and on Peacock in Spanish), before lifting their championship trophy during the postgame.

Following are the networks and announcers for “Championship Sunday” (live, Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, subject to change) :



Match Platform Commentators Spurs v. Everton* NBC, Peacock, Telemundo Jon Champion, Graeme Le Saux West Ham v. Leeds United USA Network, Universo Martin Tyler, Tony Gale Crystal Palace v. Arsenal CNBC, Peacock (Spanish) Conor McNamara, Matt Holland Liverpool v. Brentford SYFY Gary Weaver, Don Goodman Brighton v. Manchester United* Peacock, NBCSN Andy Bishop, Glenn Murray Fulham v. Newcastle* Peacock, NBCSN^ David Stowell, Rob Green Manchester City v. Aston Villa* Peacock, NBCSN^ James Fielden, Jim Beglin Nottingham Forest v. Bournemouth* Peacock, NBCSN^ Gary Taphouse, Chris Sutton Sunderland v. Chelsea* Peacock, NBCSN^ Ian Crocker, James McFadden Burnley v. Wolves* Peacock, NBCSN^ Jonathan Beck, Andy Walker *Available on Premier League Multiview ^ Available to select NBCSN subscribers

Spurs will try to dodge their first-ever relegation from the Premier League, and their first relegation from the English top flight in 49 years (since 1976-77). West Ham’s relegation would mark their first in 15 years (since 2010-11).

Arsenal secured their second major trophy in 6+ seasons under Mikel Arteta (2019-20 FA Cup), clinching the club’s first Premier League title in 22 years since the 2003-04 “Invincibles” completed the only unbeaten season in Premier League history. The club finished second in each of the last three Premier League seasons. Their 43 wins in all competitions this season marks the club’s most ever in a single campaign.

The race to avoid relegation to the Championship :



PL Position

Club (Points)

17.

Tottenham Hotspur (38)

18.

West Ham (36)

19.

Burnley (21)*

20.

Wolves (19)*

*Relegated



Also on Sunday, Liverpool hosts Brentford on SYFY, and second-place Manchester City host Aston Villa on Peacock.

Peacock will present seven matches live on Sunday, including six streaming exclusively. Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Sunday with coverage of the Peacock-exclusive fixtures during the 11 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Following the matches this Sunday is Goal Zone at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

SEASON-FINALE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

A new season-finale episode of this season’s THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, will be available to stream this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring actor Diego Luna.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap the biggest storylines from Matchweek 37.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage of the NFL including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, golf, NBA, MLB, WNBA, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

–NBC SPORTS–