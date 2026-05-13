FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
Second-Place Manchester City Host Crystal Palace Today at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network
Arsenal Can Clinch First Premier League Title since 2003-04 with Win on Monday and Manchester City Draw/Loss Today
Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Sunday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window
STAMFORD, Conn. – May 13, 2026 – First-place Arsenal could clinch their first Premier League title in 22 years when they host Burnley this Monday, May 18, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports platforms this week.
Arsenal, seeking their second major trophy in 6+ seasons under Mikel Arteta (2019-20 FA Cup), can clinch the club’s first Premier League title since the 2003-04 “Invincibles” club completed the only unbeaten season in Premier League history. To win the title on Monday, the Gunners need a win over Burnley and a Manchester City draw or loss to Crystal Palace today. Arsenal have finished as runners-up in each of last three Premier League seasons. Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League matches (9-4-0).
Arsenal remain at the top of the Premier League table by five points with a 1-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday. Also on Sunday, Burnley drew 2-2 against Aston Villa. Jon Champion, Graeme Le Saux, and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Emirates Stadium.
Today on USA Network is Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET, preceding Manchester City-Crystal Palace at 3 p.m. ET, and Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux return to Etihad Stadium for the call.
Matchweek 37 coverage begins Friday, May 15, at 2:30 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on Peacock, leading into Aston Villa hosting Liverpool at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Goal Zone follows at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock.
On Sunday, May 17, coverage kicks off with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network. Manchester United host Nottingham Forest at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo.
At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents four fixtures live: Leeds United-Brighton (USA Network, Telemundo) Everton-Sunderland (Peacock, NBCSN), and Brentford-Crystal Palace (Peacock), and Wolves-Fulham (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Sunday with coverage of the three Peacock-exclusive fixtures during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.
Newcastle host West Ham at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, followed by Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.
USA Network presents coverage on Monday, May 18 with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET, leading into Arsenal v. Burnley at 3 p.m. ET (Universo), and Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET.
On Tuesday, May 19, Premier League Live begins at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network ahead of two matches at 3 p.m. ET: Bournemouth-Manchester City (USA Network, Universo), and Chelsea-Spurs (Peacock, NBCSN). Goal Rush concludes coverage at 5:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. Jon Champion, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Vitality Stadium.
Cara Banks hosts Friday’s studio shows alongside former Premier League and Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard. Rebecca Lowe hosts Sunday’s, Monday’s, and Tuesday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and Howard.
THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap the major storylines from Matchweek 36.
Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.
STREAMING ON PEACOCK
Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.
In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage of the NFL including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, golf, NBA, MLB, the WNBA beginning later this spring, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.
Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up with Key Plays and Live Actions.
In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.
To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.
Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Match
|Platform
|Wed., May 13
|2 p.m.
|Premier League Live
|USA Network
|Wed., May 13
|3 p.m.
|Manchester City v. Crystal Palace
|USA Network
|Wed., May 13
|5 p.m.
|Goal Zone
|USA Network
|Fri., May 15
|2:30 p.m.
|Premier League Live
|Peacock
|Fri., May 15
|3 p.m.
|Aston Villa v. Liverpool
|Peacock, NBCSN
|Fri., May 15
|5 p.m.
|Goal Zone
|Peacock
|Sun., May 17
|7 a.m.
|Premier League Mornings
|USA Network
|Sun., May 17
|7:30 a.m.
|Manchester United v. Nottingham Forest
|USA Network, Telemundo
|Sun., May 17
|10 a.m.
|Leeds United v. Brighton
|USA Network, Telemundo
|Sun., May 17
|10 a.m.
|Everton v. Sunderland*
|Peacock, NBCSN
|Sun., May 17
|10 a.m.
|Brentford v. Crystal Palace*
|Peacock, NBCSN^
|Sun., May 17
|10 a.m.
|Wolves v. Fulham*
|Peacock, NBCSN^
|Sun., May 17
|10 a.m.
|Goal Rush
|Peacock
|Sun., May 17
|12:30 p.m.
|Newcastle v. West Ham
|USA Network, Telemundo
|Sun., May 17
|2:30 p.m.
|Goal Zone
|USA Network
|Mon., May 18
|2 p.m.
|Premier League Live
|USA Network
|Mon., May 18
|3 p.m.
|Arsenal v. Burnley
|USA Network, Universo
|Mon., May 18
|5 p.m.
|Goal Rush
|USA Network
|Tues., May 19
|2 p.m.
|Premier League Live
|USA Network
|Tues., May 19
|3 p.m.
|Bournemouth v. Manchester City
|USA Network, Universo
|Tues., May 19
|3 p.m.
|Chelsea v. Spurs
|Peacock, NBCSN
|Tues., May 19
|5:30 p.m.
|Goal Zone
|Peacock
*Available on Premier League Multiview
^ Available to select NBCSN subscribers
–NBC SPORTS–