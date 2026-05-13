FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO

Second-Place Manchester City Host Crystal Palace Today at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network

Arsenal Can Clinch First Premier League Title since 2003-04 with Win on Monday and Manchester City Draw/Loss Today

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Sunday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 13, 2026 – First-place Arsenal could clinch their first Premier League title in 22 years when they host Burnley this Monday, May 18, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports platforms this week.

Arsenal, seeking their second major trophy in 6+ seasons under Mikel Arteta (2019-20 FA Cup), can clinch the club’s first Premier League title since the 2003-04 “Invincibles” club completed the only unbeaten season in Premier League history. To win the title on Monday, the Gunners need a win over Burnley and a Manchester City draw or loss to Crystal Palace today. Arsenal have finished as runners-up in each of last three Premier League seasons. Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League matches (9-4-0).

Arsenal remain at the top of the Premier League table by five points with a 1-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday. Also on Sunday, Burnley drew 2-2 against Aston Villa. Jon Champion, Graeme Le Saux, and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Emirates Stadium.

Today on USA Network is Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET, preceding Manchester City-Crystal Palace at 3 p.m. ET, and Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux return to Etihad Stadium for the call.

Matchweek 37 coverage begins Friday, May 15, at 2:30 p.m. ET with Premier League Live on Peacock, leading into Aston Villa hosting Liverpool at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Goal Zone follows at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock.

On Sunday, May 17, coverage kicks off with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network. Manchester United host Nottingham Forest at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo.

At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents four fixtures live: Leeds United-Brighton (USA Network, Telemundo) Everton-Sunderland (Peacock, NBCSN), and Brentford-Crystal Palace (Peacock), and Wolves-Fulham (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Sunday with coverage of the three Peacock-exclusive fixtures during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Newcastle host West Ham at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, followed by Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

USA Network presents coverage on Monday, May 18 with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET, leading into Arsenal v. Burnley at 3 p.m. ET (Universo), and Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, May 19, Premier League Live begins at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network ahead of two matches at 3 p.m. ET: Bournemouth-Manchester City (USA Network, Universo), and Chelsea-Spurs (Peacock, NBCSN). Goal Rush concludes coverage at 5:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. Jon Champion, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Vitality Stadium.

Cara Banks hosts Friday’s studio shows alongside former Premier League and Jamaica National Team player Robbie Earle and former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard. Rebecca Lowe hosts Sunday’s, Monday’s, and Tuesday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and Howard.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap the major storylines from Matchweek 36.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage of the NFL including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, golf, NBA, MLB, the WNBA beginning later this spring, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up with Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Wed., May 13

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Wed., May 13

3 p.m.

Manchester City v. Crystal Palace

USA Network

Wed., May 13

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Fri., May 15

2:30 p.m.

Premier League Live

Peacock

Fri., May 15

3 p.m.

Aston Villa v. Liverpool

Peacock, NBCSN

Fri., May 15

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock

Sun., May 17

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sun., May 17

7:30 a.m.

Manchester United v. Nottingham Forest

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., May 17

10 a.m.

Leeds United v. Brighton

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., May 17

10 a.m.

Everton v. Sunderland*

Peacock, NBCSN

Sun., May 17

10 a.m.

Brentford v. Crystal Palace*

Peacock, NBCSN^

Sun., May 17

10 a.m.

Wolves v. Fulham*

Peacock, NBCSN^

Sun., May 17

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sun., May 17

12:30 p.m.

Newcastle v. West Ham

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., May 17

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Mon., May 18

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Mon., May 18

3 p.m.

Arsenal v. Burnley

USA Network, Universo

Mon., May 18

5 p.m.

Goal Rush

USA Network

Tues., May 19

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Tues., May 19

3 p.m.

Bournemouth v. Manchester City

USA Network, Universo

Tues., May 19

3 p.m.

Chelsea v. Spurs

Peacock, NBCSN

Tues., May 19

5:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock



*Available on Premier League Multiview

^ Available to select NBCSN subscribers

–NBC SPORTS–