Bios
About NBC Sports
Contact NBC Sports
Pressbox Home
NBC SPORTS’ MANCHESTER CITY-ARSENAL IS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN U.S. HISTORY
NBC SPORTS & PEACOCK VISIT NASHVILLE FOR “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL THIS WEEKEND, APRIL 6-7
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO
NBC SPORTS AND PREMIER LEAGUE PARTNER TO POWER INAUGURAL EPREMIER LEAGUE COLLEGE INVITATIONAL PRESENTED BY NBC SPORTS
FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA VISIT WEST HAM THIS SUNDAY AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY IN TOP OF THE TABLE MATCH THIS SUNDAY AT 11:45 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO
MANCHESTER DERBY EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 3, AT 10:30 A.M. ET HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
MANCHESTER CITY HOST CHELSEA THIS SATURDAY AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, TELEMUNDO AND UNIVERSO
MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 11 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
Latest Press Releases
ARSENAL-LIVERPOOL ON PEACOCK IS MOST-STREAMED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN U.S. HISTORY
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST CHELSEA TOMORROW AT 3:15 P.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEK
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL VISIT BOURNEMOUTH THIS SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEK
MANCHESTER UNITED V. TOTTENHAM THIS SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK HEADLINES PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEK
NBC SPORTS’ PRESENTATION OF LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL IS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE MATCH IN U.S. HISTORY
NBC SPORTS & PREMIER LEAGUE TO BRING “PREMIER LEAGUE MORNINGS LIVE” FAN FESTIVAL TO NASHVILLE APRIL 6-7, 2024
PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” FEATURES MATCHES ON 11 OF NEXT 13 DAYS BEGINNING TOMORROW THROUGH JAN. 2 ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, TELEMUNDO & UNIVERSO
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK AND TELEMUNDO
MANCHESTER UNITED V. CHELSEA TOMORROW EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK HEADLINES 20 PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES ACROSS NBC SPORTS THIS WEEK
MANCHESTER CITY HOST TOTTENHAM THIS SUNDAY, DEC. 3, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK
