KEN ROCZEN AND HUNTER LAWRENCE IN WINNER-TAKE-ALL PREMIER TITLE RACE HEADLINE SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP FROM SALT LAKE CITY PRESENTED LIVE THIS SATURDAY, MAY 9, AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Roczen and Lawrence Only One Point Apart in 450SX Class Standings

Race Day Live Begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET with Pre-Race Show at 6:30 p.m. ET and Race at 7 p.m. ET, All on Peacock and NBCSN

Encore Presentation this Sunday, May 10, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 6, 2026 – Ken Roczen and Hunter Lawrence – separated by one point – battle to win the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross premier class title this Saturday, May 9, from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, with pre-race coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET and the race at 7 p.m. ET, all on Peacock and NBCSN. Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Salt Lake City gets underway at 1 p.m. ET, also on Peacock and NBCSN. An encore presentation of the race will be presented the next day, May 10, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Lawrence won the penultimate race in Denver last weekend to cut Roczen’s lead to only one point in the 450SX points standings and set up the first winner-take-all showdown between two international athletes in this weekend’s season finale. Lawrence and Roczen share the class lead in wins (five) and podium finishes (12), with both aiming for their first career Supercross premier class title.

Haiden Deegan, in the Western Divisional 250SX Class, won his league-leading seventh race of the season in Denver and the 14th win of his career, moving him into sole possession of third place on the all-time 250SX Class wins list. Deegan has already clinched the Western Divisional 250SX Class title and heads into the 250 East vs. West Showdown aiming to win his final 250SX class start. In the East, 18-year-old phenom Cole Davies has already clinched the 250SX Class title.

SUPERCROSS POINTS STANDINGS

450SX

250SX East

250SX West

1.

Ken Roczen (332 points)

1.

Cole Davies (206 points)

1.

Haiden Deegan (215 points)

2.

Hunter Lawrence (-1)

2.

Seth Hammaker (-26)

2.

Levi Kitchen (-60)

3.

Cooper Webb (-35)

3.

Daxton Bennick (-46)

3.

Max Anstie (-67)



NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey (play-by-play) alongside 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart (analysts) will call this weekend’s action in Salt Lake City. Will Christien and Jason Thomas will serve as reporters.

Carmichael and nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopto recap last week’s action in Denver and preview their championship winners on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael , James Stewart

: , Reporters : Will Christien , Jason Thomas , Jason Weigandt , Justin Brayton , Adam Cianciarulo

: , , , , Race Day Live : Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Steven “Lurch” Scott, Haley Shanley

: Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Pre-Race: Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Will Christien, Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH



TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSN (LIVE)

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., May 9

Race Day Live

Peacock, NBCSN

1 p.m.



Pre-Race – Rice-Eccles Stadium

Peacock, NBCSN

6:30 p.m.



Race – Rice-Eccles Stadium

Peacock, NBCSN

7 p.m.*

Sun., May 10

Race – Rice-Eccles Stadium

NBC

3 p.m.^



*Also includes a Spanish-language presentation

^Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--