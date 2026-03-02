THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT NEWCASTLE UNITED THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

Midweek Action Begins Tomorrow, Tues., March 3, with Bournemouth Hosting Brentford at 2:30 p.m. ET, on Peacock

First-Place Arsenal Visit Brighton and Hove Albion Wednesday, March 4, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Tuesday and Wednesday 2:30 p.m. ET Multi-Match Windows

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 2, 2026 – Third-place Manchester United visit Newcastle United this Wednesday, March 4 at 3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock, headlining this week’s Premier League action across NBC Sports.

Manchester United climbed to third in the Premier League after defeating Crystal Palace, 2-1, on Sunday, as Benjamin Sesko scored Manchester United’s game-winner. Newcastle United fell 3-2 against Everton on Saturday, with Jordan Pickford’s save in stoppage time securing Everton’s victory. Jon Champion and Jim Beglin call Newcastle United-Manchester United live from St. James’ Park.

This week’s coverage begins tomorrow, Tues., March 3, with three matches at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock: Bournemouth v. Brentford, Everton v. Burnley, and Leeds United v. Sunderland (also on NBCSN). On USA Network, Premier League Live at 2:30 p.m. ET leads into Wolves-Liverpool at 3:15 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Goal Zone follows on USA Network at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Wednesday’s coverage on USA Network starts with Premier League Live at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by Aston Villa v. Chelsea at 2:30 p.m. ET. Peacock features three matches live at 2:30 p.m. ET: Brighton v. Arsenal, Fulham v. West Ham, and Manchester City v. Nottingham Forest. Following Newcastle-Manchester United (3:15 p.m. ET on Peacock) is Goal Zone at 5:15 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available tomorrow and Wednesday with coverage of the Peacock-exclusive fixtures during the 2:30 p.m. ET multi-match windows. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET both days, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

This week’s coverage concludes on Thursday, March 5 on USA Network, as Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET precedes Spurs-Crystal Palace at 3 p.m. ET (also on Universo) and Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux have the call from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Cara Banks hosts this this week’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League players Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring Oscar nominated actor Wagner Moura.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap the biggest headlines from Matchweek 28.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Tues., March 3

2:30 p.m.

Bournemouth v. Brentford

Peacock, NBCSN^

Tues., March 3

2:30 p.m.

Everton v. Burnley

Peacock, NBCSN^

Tues., March 3

2:30 p.m.

Leeds United v. Sunderland*

Peacock, NBCSN

Tues., March 3

2:30 p.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Tues., March 3

2:30 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Tues., March 3

3:15 p.m.

Wolves v. Liverpool

USA Network, Universo

Tues., March 3

5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Wed., March. 4

1:30 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Wed., March. 4

2:30 p.m.

Aston Villa v. Chelsea

USA Network

Wed., March. 4

2:30 p.m.

Brighton v. Arsenal*

Peacock, NBCSN^

Wed., March. 4

2:30 p.m.

Fulham v. West Ham*

Peacock, NBCSN^

Wed., March. 4

2:30 p.m.

Manchester City v. Nottingham Forest*

Peacock, NBCSN^

Wed., March. 4

2:30 p.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Wed., March. 4

3:15 p.m.

Newcastle v. Manchester United

Peacock, NBCSN^

Wed., March. 4

5:15 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock

Wed., March. 4

6 p.m.

THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

Peacock

Thurs., March. 5

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Thurs., March. 5

3 p.m.

Spurs v. Crystal Palace

USA Network, Universo

Thurs., March. 5

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network



*Available on Premier League Multiview

^ Available to select NBCSN subscribers

