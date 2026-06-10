NBC SPORTS DELIVERS 2nd-LARGEST FINAL ROUND AUDIENCE FOR U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN SINCE 2014

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CAITLIN CLARK AND INDIANA FEVER VISIT ANEESAH MORROW AND CONNECTICUT SUN THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 13, AT 6 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ WNBA COVERAGE
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ALL-STAR PITCHER PAUL SKENES HEADLINES MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF AND TEXAS RANGERS PITCHER NATHAN EOVALDI FACES BOSTON RED SOX, HIS FORMER TEAM, ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL THIS SUNDAY, JUNE 14, ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND NBCSN
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OVERTIME’S OT7 NEXT GENERATION FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND PRESENTED FOR FIRST TIME ON NBC AND PEACOCK, BEGINNING THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 13, AT 2 P.M. ET

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NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
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TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
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NBC SPORTS CAPS 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON HIGHLIGHTED BY MEMORABLE MOMENTS, FANTASTIC FINISHES & VIEWERSHIP MILESTONES
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COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET
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TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR AND WEST HAM FACE RELEGATION ON PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE THIS SUN., MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY
2024 Paris Olympics
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Premier League
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Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

WNBA Logo PB 2.png
CAITLIN CLARK AND INDIANA FEVER VISIT ANEESAH MORROW AND CONNECTICUT SUN THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 13, AT 6 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ WNBA COVERAGE
SNB SL PB.png
ALL-STAR PITCHER PAUL SKENES HEADLINES MLB SUNDAY LEADOFF AND TEXAS RANGERS PITCHER NATHAN EOVALDI FACES BOSTON RED SOX, HIS FORMER TEAM, ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL THIS SUNDAY, JUNE 14, ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND NBCSN
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
OVERTIME’S OT7 NEXT GENERATION FOOTBALL LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND PRESENTED FOR FIRST TIME ON NBC AND PEACOCK, BEGINNING THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 13, AT 2 P.M. ET

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
NBC SPORTS CAPS 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON HIGHLIGHTED BY MEMORABLE MOMENTS, FANTASTIC FINISHES & VIEWERSHIP MILESTONES
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COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR AND WEST HAM FACE RELEGATION ON PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE THIS SUN., MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY
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NBC SPORTS DELIVERS 2nd-LARGEST FINAL ROUND AUDIENCE FOR U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN SINCE 2014

Published June 10, 2026 12:07 PM

Audience Peaked at 2.2 Million Viewers as Nelly Korda Dropped “Ice Cream Swirl” Putt at No. 18 to Win Her First U.S. Women’s Open

Final Round Viewership Up 78% from 2025

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 10, 2026 – NBC Sports’ presentation of the U.S. Women’s Open at The Riviera Country Club from Pacific Palisades, Calif. delivered the event’s second-largest final round audience since 2014, averaging 1.3 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

The audience for Sunday’s final round peaked at 2.2 million viewers from 7:45-8 p.m. ET as Nelly Korda captured her first U.S. Women’s Open title with a putt on the 18th hole that she called “a nice ice cream swirl to cap off the day” in her post-round interview with NBC Sports’ Cara Banks.

Sunday’s final round viewership was up 78% from last year, and trailed only the 2023 event, which was held in early July at Pebble Beach (1.6 million viewers) as the most watched since Michelle Wie won in 2014 (2.0 million viewers).

Saturday’s coverage averaged 1 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, up 76% from last year.

Next week, NBC Sports presents the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., with 31 live hours of championship coverage across NBC, Peacock and NBCSN -- plus Featured Groups and All Access coverage streaming all day on Peacock -- from Thursday, June 18, through the final round on Sunday, June 21.

--NBC SPORTS--