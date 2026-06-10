NBC SPORTS DELIVERS 2nd-LARGEST FINAL ROUND AUDIENCE FOR U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN SINCE 2014

Audience Peaked at 2.2 Million Viewers as Nelly Korda Dropped “Ice Cream Swirl” Putt at No. 18 to Win Her First U.S. Women’s Open

Final Round Viewership Up 78% from 2025

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 10, 2026 – NBC Sports’ presentation of the U.S. Women’s Open at The Riviera Country Club from Pacific Palisades, Calif. delivered the event’s second-largest final round audience since 2014 , averaging 1.3 million viewers across NBC and Peacock, based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

The audience for Sunday’s final round peaked at 2.2 million viewers from 7:45-8 p.m. ET as Nelly Korda captured her first U.S. Women’s Open title with a putt on the 18th hole that she called “a nice ice cream swirl to cap off the day” in her post-round interview with NBC Sports’ Cara Banks.

Sunday’s final round viewership was up 78% from last year, and trailed only the 2023 event, which was held in early July at Pebble Beach (1.6 million viewers) as the most watched since Michelle Wie won in 2014 (2.0 million viewers).

Saturday’s coverage averaged 1 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, up 76% from last year.

Next week, NBC Sports presents the 126th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., with 31 live hours of championship coverage across NBC, Peacock and NBCSN -- plus Featured Groups and All Access coverage streaming all day on Peacock -- from Thursday, June 18, through the final round on Sunday, June 21.

--NBC SPORTS--