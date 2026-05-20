TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR AND WEST HAM FACE RELEGATION ON PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE THIS SUN., MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

WNBA Logo PB 2.png
BREANNA STEWART AND NEW YORK LIBERTY HOST PAIGE BUECKERS AND DALLAS WINGS THIS SUNDAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
SNF - Press Box.png
AFTER RECORD-SETTING 2025 SEASON, “SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL” FINISHES FALL-SPRING TV SEASON AS PRIMETIME’S NO. 1 SHOW FOR UNPRECEDENTED 15TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
NBA on NBC PB.png
TRANSCRIPT — NBC SPORTS NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WEST HAM THIS SUNDAY, MAY 10 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FULHAM THIS SATURDAY, MAY 2 AT 12:30 PM ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, AS NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO SHOW GOES ON LOCATION AT CHURCHILL DOWNS
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

WNBA Logo PB 2.png
BREANNA STEWART AND NEW YORK LIBERTY HOST PAIGE BUECKERS AND DALLAS WINGS THIS SUNDAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
SNF - Press Box.png
AFTER RECORD-SETTING 2025 SEASON, “SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL” FINISHES FALL-SPRING TV SEASON AS PRIMETIME’S NO. 1 SHOW FOR UNPRECEDENTED 15TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
NBA on NBC PB.png
TRANSCRIPT — NBC SPORTS NBA WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT WEST HAM THIS SUNDAY, MAY 10 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FULHAM THIS SATURDAY, MAY 2 AT 12:30 PM ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, AS NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE STUDIO SHOW GOES ON LOCATION AT CHURCHILL DOWNS
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR AND WEST HAM FACE RELEGATION ON PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE THIS SUN., MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY

Published May 20, 2026 04:33 PM

Arsenal Set to Lift Trophy after Clinching First PL Title Since 2003-04

Relegation Race: West Ham Host Leeds United on USA Network and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock

NBC Sports Studio Teams On-Location with Special Pitchside Desks for 2-Hour Pregame at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network

  • Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Ahead of Spurs-Everton; Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux on the Call Live on NBC and Peacock
  • Robbie Earle and Lee Dixon at Pitchside Desk at Selhurst Park for Crystal Palace-Arsenal (CNBC; Peacock in Spanish)

Season Finale of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, Hosted by Roger Bennett, Features actor Diego Luna this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 20, 2026 – NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season concludes this Sunday, May 24, as Tottenham Hotspur look to avoid their first-ever relegation from the PL as they host Everton on “Championship Sunday.” at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

For the 13th consecutive season, NBC Sports presents all 10 Premier League matches on the season’s final Sunday, presented live simultaneously this Sunday, May 24, at 11 a.m. ET across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, USA Network, CNBC, SYFY, Telemundo, and Universo.

Sunday’s coverage begins with a two-hour Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, featuring NBC Sports’ Premier League studio team of Rebecca Lowe, former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe, and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard live on-site at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of Spurs-Everton. In addition, former Arsenal star Lee Dixon and former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle will be live at Selhurst Park, where Arsenal will face Crystal Palace at 11 a.m. ET on CNBC (and on Peacock in Spanish), before lifting their championship trophy during the postgame.

Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call Spurs-Everton live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 11 a.m. ET (NBC and Peacock).

In the race to avoid relegation, West Ham host Leeds United on USA Network and Universo. If Spurs win, they clinch safety, and West Ham will be the third and final relegated club this season. A Spurs draw would also likely be enough to avoid relegation due to their significant goal difference advantage over West Ham.

Spurs will try to dodge their first-ever relegation from the Premier League, and their first relegation from the English top flight in 49 years (since 1976-77). West Ham’s relegation would mark their first in 15 years (since 2010-11).

Arsenal secured their second major trophy in 6+ seasons under Mikel Arteta (2019-20 FA Cup), clinching the club’s first Premier League title in 22 years since the 2003-04 “Invincibles” completed the only unbeaten season in Premier League history. The club finished second in each of the last three Premier League seasons. Their 43 wins in all competitions this season marks the club’s most ever in a single campaign.

The race to avoid relegation to the Championship:

PL Position
Club (Points)
17.
Tottenham Hotspur (38)
18.
West Ham (36)
19.
Burnley (21)*
20.
Wolves (19)*
*Relegated

Also on Sunday, Liverpool hosts Brentford on SYFY, and second-place Manchester City host Aston Villa on Peacock.

Peacock will present seven matches live on Sunday, including six streaming exclusively. Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Sunday with coverage of the Peacock-exclusive fixtures during the 11 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Following the matches this Sunday is Goal Zone at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

SEASON-FINALE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

A new season-finale episode of this season’s THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, will be available to stream this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring actor Diego Luna.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap the biggest storylines from Matchweek 37.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage of the NFL including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, golf, NBA, MLB, WNBA, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date
Time (ET)
Match
Platform
Sun., May 24
9 a.m.
Premier League Mornings
USA Network
Sun., May 24
11 a.m.
Spurs v. Everton*
NBC, Peacock, Telemundo
Sun., May 24
11 a.m.
West Ham v. Leeds United
USA Network, Universo
Sun., May 24
11 a.m.
Crystal Palace v. Arsenal
CNBC, Peacock (Spanish)
Sun., May 24
11 a.m.
Liverpool v. Brentford
SYFY
Sun., May 24
11 a.m.
Brighton v. Manchester United*
Peacock, NBCSN
Sun., May 24
11 a.m.
Fulham v. Newcastle*
Peacock, NBCSN^
Sun., May 24
11 a.m.
Manchester City v. Aston Villa*
Peacock, NBCSN^
Sun., May 24
11 a.m.
Nottingham Forest v. Bournemouth*
Peacock, NBCSN^
Sun., May 24
11 a.m.
Sunderland v. Chelsea*
Peacock, NBCSN^
Sun., May 24
11 a.m.
Burnley v. Wolves*
Peacock, NBCSN^
Sun., May 24
11 a.m.
Goal Rush
Peacock
Sun., May 24
1 p.m.
Goal Zone
NBC, Peacock
Sun., May 24
3 p.m.
MEN IN BLAZERS
Peacock

*Available on Premier League Multiview
^ Available to select NBCSN subscribers

--NBC SPORTS--