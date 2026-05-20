TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR AND WEST HAM FACE RELEGATION ON PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE THIS SUN., MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY

Arsenal Set to Lift Trophy after Clinching First PL Title Since 2003-04

Relegation Race: West Ham Host Leeds United on USA Network and Universo

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock

NBC Sports Studio Teams On-Location with Special Pitchside Desks for 2-Hour Pregame at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Ahead of Spurs-Everton; Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux on the Call Live on NBC and Peacock

Robbie Earle and Lee Dixon at Pitchside Desk at Selhurst Park for Crystal Palace-Arsenal (CNBC; Peacock in Spanish)

Season Finale of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, Hosted by Roger Bennett, Features actor Diego Luna this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 20, 2026 – NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season concludes this Sunday, May 24, as Tottenham Hotspur look to avoid their first-ever relegation from the PL as they host Everton on “Championship Sunday.” at 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

For the 13th consecutive season, NBC Sports presents all 10 Premier League matches on the season’s final Sunday, presented live simultaneously this Sunday, May 24, at 11 a.m. ET across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, USA Network, CNBC, SYFY, Telemundo, and Universo.

Sunday’s coverage begins with a two-hour Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, featuring NBC Sports’ Premier League studio team of Rebecca Lowe, former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe, and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard live on-site at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of Spurs-Everton. In addition, former Arsenal star Lee Dixon and former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle will be live at Selhurst Park, where Arsenal will face Crystal Palace at 11 a.m. ET on CNBC (and on Peacock in Spanish), before lifting their championship trophy during the postgame.

Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call Spurs-Everton live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 11 a.m. ET (NBC and Peacock).

In the race to avoid relegation, West Ham host Leeds United on USA Network and Universo. If Spurs win, they clinch safety, and West Ham will be the third and final relegated club this season. A Spurs draw would also likely be enough to avoid relegation due to their significant goal difference advantage over West Ham.

Spurs will try to dodge their first-ever relegation from the Premier League, and their first relegation from the English top flight in 49 years (since 1976-77). West Ham’s relegation would mark their first in 15 years (since 2010-11).

Arsenal secured their second major trophy in 6+ seasons under Mikel Arteta (2019-20 FA Cup), clinching the club’s first Premier League title in 22 years since the 2003-04 “Invincibles” completed the only unbeaten season in Premier League history. The club finished second in each of the last three Premier League seasons. Their 43 wins in all competitions this season marks the club’s most ever in a single campaign.

The race to avoid relegation to the Championship :



PL Position

Club (Points)

17.

Tottenham Hotspur (38)

18.

West Ham (36)

19.

Burnley (21)*

20.

Wolves (19)*

*Relegated



Also on Sunday, Liverpool hosts Brentford on SYFY, and second-place Manchester City host Aston Villa on Peacock.

Peacock will present seven matches live on Sunday, including six streaming exclusively. Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Sunday with coverage of the Peacock-exclusive fixtures during the 11 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Following the matches this Sunday is Goal Zone at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

SEASON-FINALE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

A new season-finale episode of this season’s THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, will be available to stream this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring actor Diego Luna.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap the biggest storylines from Matchweek 37.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage of the NFL including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, golf, NBA, MLB, WNBA, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Sun., May 24

9 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sun., May 24

11 a.m.

Spurs v. Everton*

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sun., May 24

11 a.m.

West Ham v. Leeds United

USA Network, Universo

Sun., May 24

11 a.m.

Crystal Palace v. Arsenal

CNBC, Peacock (Spanish)

Sun., May 24

11 a.m.

Liverpool v. Brentford

SYFY

Sun., May 24

11 a.m.

Brighton v. Manchester United*

Peacock, NBCSN

Sun., May 24

11 a.m.

Fulham v. Newcastle*

Peacock, NBCSN^

Sun., May 24

11 a.m.

Manchester City v. Aston Villa*

Peacock, NBCSN^

Sun., May 24

11 a.m.

Nottingham Forest v. Bournemouth*

Peacock, NBCSN^

Sun., May 24

11 a.m.

Sunderland v. Chelsea*

Peacock, NBCSN^

Sun., May 24

11 a.m.

Burnley v. Wolves*

Peacock, NBCSN^

Sun., May 24

11 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sun., May 24

1 p.m.

Goal Zone

NBC, Peacock

Sun., May 24

3 p.m.

MEN IN BLAZERS

Peacock



*Available on Premier League Multiview

^ Available to select NBCSN subscribers

--NBC SPORTS--