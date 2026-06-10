TEAM USA OLYMPIC MEDALISTS SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON, KENNY BEDNAREK, MASAI RUSSELL, AND TARA DAVIS-WOODHALL HEADLINE USA TRACK & FIELD’S STAR-STUDDED LA GRAND PRIX THIS SUNDAY, JUNE 14, AT 4 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Paris Olympic 200m Rematch: Gold Medalist Letsile Tebogo vs. Silver Medalist Kenny Bednarek in Men’s 100m

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard, Ato Boldon, Sanya Richards-Ross, Trey Hardee, and Lewis Johnson to Call Meet from Allyson Felix Field at the University of Southern California

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 10, 2026 – Team USA Olympic medalists Sha’Carri Richardson, Kenny Bednarek, Masai Russell, and Tara Davis-Woodhall headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the star-studded USATF LA Grand Prix from Allyson Felix Field at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles this Sunday, June 14, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Two-time Paris Olympic medalist Sha’Carri Richardson is expected to compete in the women’s 100m, where she would face a competitive field including Paris Olympic 200m bronze medalist Brittany Brown. One of the biggest races of the meet could be the men’s 100m, headlined by Paris Olympic 200m gold medalist Letsile Tebogo (Botswana), two-time Olympic 200m silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, 2019 100m world champion Christian Coleman, and 2026 World Indoor 60m bronze medalist Trayvon Bromell, who won the 100m in a wind-aided 9.85 at last weekend’s USATF Lone Star Grand Prix. Tebogo and Bednarek were the top two finishers, respectively, in the Paris Olympic 200m, which saw the former earn Botswana’s first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Paris Olympic long jump gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall, in only her second 100m hurdles race in the last five years, is expected to face Paris Olympic 100m hurdles gold medalist and U.S. record holder Masai Russell 2025 world 100m hurdles bronze medalist Grace Stark in the women’s 100m.

Additionally, the men’s 800m is expected to feature two-time Olympic 1500m medalist Josh Kerr (Great Britain) dropping down to the half-mile and facing 2025 U.S. 800m champion Donavan Brazier and 2024 U.S. 800m Olympian Brandon Miller. Kerr is coming off an 800m personal best of 1:44.60 on May 23 and has publicly announced his attempt to break Hicham El Guerrouj’s longstanding men’s mile world record in London on July 18.

Paris Olympic 1500m gold medalist Cole Hocker, three-time Olympic shot put silver medalist Joe Kovacs, and reigning world indoor shot put champion Chase Jackson are also expected to compete this weekend.

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, and London Olympic decathlon silver medalist Trey Hardee. Lewis Johnson will serve as reporter.

The meet is one of only two gold-level meets on the inaugural USATF Tour, which hold the distinction of being World Athletics-labeled meets, with the other being last week’s Lone Star Grand Prix at Texas A&M, which was also presented on NBC and Peacock. USC is home to one of the most successful track & field programs in NCAA history, with a combined 33 national titles across the men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor seasons.

USC also has a strong Olympic relationship, with more than 60 Olympians at the 2024 Paris Games being current or former Trojans. The track is named after U.S. Olympic legend and USC alum Allyson Felix, who earned 11 Olympic medals in her storied career to become the most decorated American in Olympic track & field history. The 2028 LA Olympics will feature track & field competition held at the iconic LA Memorial Coliseum, the home of USC Football.

NBC Sports will present numerous outdoor track & field events this season, including the iconic Prefontaine Classic on July 3-4 from Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., the USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on July 25-26 from Icahn Stadium in New York City, and the first-ever World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest from Sept. 11-13.

--NBC SPORTS--