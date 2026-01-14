MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SATURDAY, JAN. 17, AT 7:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

First-place Arsenal visit Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

Arsenal winger and England international Bukayo Saka Featured in New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, Hosted by Roger Bennett, this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 14, 2025 – Manchester City visit Manchester United in the Manchester derby this Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this week.

Manchester City, in second place with 43 points, are six points behind Arsenal (49) at the top of the table. In their respective matches last Wednesday, Manchester City drew their third straight Premier League match 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion, and Manchester United also played to a draw (2-2) with Burnley.

In the most recent Manchester derby on Sept. 14, 2025, Erling Haaland scored twice in City’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United. In 57 Premier League matchups, Manchester United leads the series 26-10-21. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the 198th Manchester derby live from Old Trafford.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, Jan. 17, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into the Manchester derby at 7:30 a.m. on USA Network and Universo. Five fixtures follow live at 10 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Burnley (USA Network, Universo), Chelsea v. Brentford (Peacock, NBCSN), Spurs v. West Ham (Peacock), Leeds United v. Fulham (Peacock), and Sunderland v. Crystal Palace (Peacock). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of the four Peacock-exclusive matches during the multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, first-place Arsenal visit Nottingham Forest on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Goal Zone concludes Saturday’s coverage at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Premier League Mornings begin Sunday’s coverage at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network. Two matches follow – Wolves v. Newcastle at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, and Aston Villa v. Everton at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Le Saux and Peter Drury will call the Aston Villa-Everton match live from Villa Park.

This week’s Premier League coverage concludes on Monday, Jan. 19, as Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network previews the 3 p.m. ET Brighton v. Bournemouth match (USA Network). Goal Zone follows Monday’s match at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Cara Banks and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham join s Howard on Monday.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring Arsenal winger and England international Bukayo Saka.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap Matchweek 21 in the Premier League.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8:00 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this week’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Sat., Jan. 17

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sat., Jan. 17

7:30 a.m.

Manchester United v. Manchester City

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Jan. 17

10 a.m.

Liverpool v. Burnley

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Jan. 17

10 a.m.

Chelsea v. Brentford*

Peacock, NBCSN

Sat., Jan. 17

10 a.m.

Spurs v. West Ham*

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 17

10 a.m.

Leeds United v. Fulham*

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 17

10 a.m.

Sunderland v. Crystal Palace*

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 17

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 17

12:30 p.m.

Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal

NBC, Peacock, Universo

Sat., Jan. 17

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock

Sat., Jan. 17

3 p.m.

THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

Peacock

Sun., Jan 18

8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sun., Jan 18

9 a.m.

Wolves v. Newcastle

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., Jan 18

11:30 a.m.

Aston Villa v. Everton

USA Network, Telemundo

Mon., Jan. 19

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Mon., Jan. 19

3 p.m.

Brighton v. Bournemouth

USA Network

Mon., Jan. 19

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network



*Available on Premier League Multiview

