GAME 7 NOTES & QUOTES FROM WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS EDITION OF NBA SHOWTIME ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“Game 7s have a life of their own. Reggie, I watched an interview that you did, and you said that you don’t need to go back and watch Game 7s because they live as a constant loop in your head.”– Mike Tirico on Game 7

“Larry Bird told me, ‘It’s the little things that make the big things happen.’ Every loose ball, every long rebound, and sometimes your mistakes can be magnified.” – Reggie Miller on Game 7

“He understands how important this postseason is and what it can do for his legacy. It can separate him from a lot of players.”– Tracy McGrady on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 30, 2026 – The NBA Western Conference Finals concluded on NBC and Peacock tonight, beginning with NBC Sports’ live on-site studio program NBA Showtime, leading into coverage of the decisive Game 7 between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion and Western Conference No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder and Victor Wembanyama and the No. 2 San Antonio Spurs. This is the final game of NBC Sports’ 2025-26 NBA coverage.

Tonight’s on-site edition of NBA Showtime from Paycom Center featured host Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

Pre-game coverage included a Bob Costas-narrated opening tease, Zora Stephenson’s pre-game interview with Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren, and Ashley ShahAhmadi’s pre-game interview with San Antonio’s De’Aaron Fox.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analysts), and Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporters) are calling Spurs-Thunder.

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Following are highlights from tonight’s NBA Showtime ahead of Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock :

ON GAME 7

Mike Tirico: “Game 7s have a life of their own. Reggie, I watched an interview that you did, and you said that you don’t need to go back and watch Game 7s because they live as a constant loop in your head. Oftentimes with athletes, they remember the bad over the good.”

Reggie Miller on the importance of the little things in Game 7s: “Larry Bird told me, ‘It’s the little things that make the big things happen.’ Every loose ball, every long rebound, and sometimes your mistakes can be magnified.”

Miller on Game 7 of the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals: “Game 7 in Chicago, 1998. There’s a jump ball. We are up by six points with a little over six minutes left in the game. It’s Rik Smits, 7’4”, and Michael Jordan, 6’6”. If we win that jump ball and score, we go up by eight or nine. Rik was supposed to tip it back to Antonio Davis, but somehow Michael wins the jump ball, gets the ball to Steve Kerr, who knocks down a three. That really took the wind out of our sail…Jordan took over the rest of the game and we lost.”

Jamal Crawford: “For me, it was about feeling the pressure but also a certain freedom. It won’t be a perfect game. You gotta figure it out…You have to know that every little thing matters.”

Tracy McGrady: “The X’s and O’s don’t really matter. What matters is the identity of who you’ve been through the regular season and postseason…It’s grueling, it’s tough, but it’s worth it.”

Vince Carter: “The experience matters in your preparation, but once the basketball goes up, you use everything that you’ve gone through in six games. It’s an instinct.”

McGrady on role players: “As a superstar, you want to set the tone right away. You want to show your guys you’re going to be extra-aggressive. You can be great all you want, but you’re going to need some backup.”

McGrady on the Thunder-Spurs rivalry: “You have transcendent talent out there. You have two organizations that know how to continue building for decades. This is sustainable success for both of these franchises. We’re going to see this series for years to come.”

ON SPURS

Carter on what he wants to see out of Wembanyama: “When he gets the rebound, I want to see him push the pace. That eliminates 10 eyes on you and you’re making Hartenstein and Chet have to put their hands on you and get to the free throw line.”

McGrady on Dylan Harper: “He’s a man that is not afraid of this moment. He’s going to need to be spectacular in providing great offense for them with not turning over the ball and getting in the paint.”

De’Aaron Fox to Ashley ShahAhmadi on the gameplan against the Thunder: “Whenever we’re playing them, we focus more on ourselves. Whenever we’re out there executing against whatever team it is, we give ourselves the best chance to win.”

ON THUNDER

McGrady on what this game means to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “This moment means everything. You’re a two-time MVP. You’re the reigning champion. You can go and be a two-time champion…He understands how important this postseason is and what it can do for his legacy. It can separate him from a lot of players.”

McGrady on Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 7: “He knows how to play in these games. He’s struggling offensively, but San Antonio is playing amazing defense against him…We have to give Shai some grace on that end.”

Carter on Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 7: “Points and percentages don’t matter in Game 7. What matters is how can you figure out to get the buckets you need?”

McGrady on the Thunder’s X-factor in Game 7: “(Isaiah) Hartenstein. Wemby has to shine tonight, and that’s his assignment. I’m looking to see how physical he can be with Wemby and how he can frustrate him.”

Chet Holmgren to Zora Stephenson on the gameplan heading into Game 7: “We do a really good job of trusting our prep, and the coaches do a really good job of giving us what we need.”

--NBA SHOWTIME--