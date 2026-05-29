NOTES & QUOTES FROM NBA SHOWTIME AHEAD OF WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS GAME 6 ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“If you want to build your legacy, it’s Game 6. From here on out, we talk about Victor Wembanyama because of what he does tonight.”– Vince Carter on Victor Wembanyama

“You’re 7’4”. You had 41 points in Game 1 and 26 of them in the paint. We gotta go back to that.” – Tracy McGrady on Victor Wembanyama

“Have you seen the way they’ve been acting? Not even just in New York, but on the road. When I played, I never saw that many fans in Cleveland.”– Patrick Ewing on Knicks fans’ passion

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 28, 2026 – The NBA Western Conference Finals continued on NBC and Peacock tonight, beginning with NBC Sports’ live on-site studio program NBA Showtime, leading into coverage of Game 6 between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion and Western Conference No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder and Victor Wembanyama and the No. 2 San Antonio Spurs.

Tonight’s on-site edition of NBA Showtime from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio featured host Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

Pre-game coverage included the NBA Showtime team’s pre-game interview with Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and Knicks legend Patrick Ewing, a Bob Costas-narrated opening tease, Zora Stephenson’s pre-game interview with Oklahoma City’s Jared McCain, and Ashley ShahAhmadi’s pre-game interview with San Antonio’s Devin Vassell.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analysts), and Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporters) are calling Thunder-Spurs.

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Following are highlights from tonight’s NBA Showtime ahead of Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock :

ON SPURS

Vince Carter on Victor Wembanyama: “I don’t care what the coaches run. Find a way. If you want to build your legacy, it’s Game 6. From here on out, we talk about Victor Wembanyama because of what he does tonight.”

Tracy McGrady on Wembanyama’s response after a Game 5 loss: “That was an opportunity for you to put a stamp on this series and your legacy…He has to come in (tonight) with the mindset of, ‘I’m just going to attack all night.’”

Carmelo Anthony on Wembanyama skipping his media obligations after Game 5: “It shows me that he’s really trying to figure this out. He looks frustrated. He wasn’t moving the same in Game 5 and looked mentally tired.”

McGrady on Wembanyama’s gameplan in Game 6: “You’re 7’4”. You had 41 points in Game 1 and 26 of them in the paint. We gotta go back to that.”

McGrady on De’Aaron Fox: “He needs to utilize his speed and get into the teeth of the defense…He needs to get downhill in transition, get into the paint, and make the right reads all night long.”

Carter on Stephon Castle: “He cannot get caught into the antics…When they lose him, they lose another guy who’s 6’5” and can score with ease.”

ON THUNDER

McGrady on Chet Holmgren’s bounce back Game 5 performance: “It was a confidence booster for him. He didn’t look like the same player as he did in the last series against the Lakers – and rightfully so, since he’s guarding an alien.”

Reggie Miller on Holmgren’s Game 5: “He was so intentionally ready to play that ballgame…You’re an All-Star for a reason. He was settling too much in Games 1-4. With all the attention Shai is getting, he had to be more aggressive.”

Carter on the Thunder’s experience: “This is a group that is familiar with how big this game is. They don’t get rattled. They know they’re going into enemy territory.”

Jared McCain to Zora Stephenson on head coach Mark Daigneault: “No matter what, I know his door’s open and I can go in and talk to him about anything, and vice versa. You need that being this deep in the playoffs.”

Carter on Jared McCain: “McCain’s ability to shoot the ball and get in the paint takes pressure off of Shai…It opens up the floor for him.”

ON KNICKS

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and Knicks legend Patrick Ewing on when he knew this Knicks team was different: “Once the Playoffs started. We struggled a bit against Atlanta and then we got it going. That layover hurt us a bit against Cleveland, but the team has been clicking on all cylinders since then.”

Ewing on the Knick who’s impressed him the most during this playoff run: “OG (Anunoby). In some of these games, he’s been our best player.”

Ewing on Knicks fans’ passion: “Have you seen the way they’ve been acting? Not even just in New York, but on the road. When I played, I never saw that many fans in Cleveland.”

Ewing on New York: “I love this team. I love this city. Whenever we’re at the games, I look around the crowd and it brings back so many memories. Every player on the team has done an outstanding job.”

Anthony on the Knicks’ potential Finals foes: “Do you want to see the two-time MVP in The Garden? Do you want to see Wemby on Broadway?”

--NBA SHOWTIME--