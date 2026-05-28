JETT LAWRENCE HEADLINES PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON OPENER THIS SATURDAY AT FOX RACEWAY NATIONAL AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Pre-Race Show at 3:30 p.m. ET followed by Race at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Encore Presentation this Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on NBC

11 Motocross Rounds to be Presented Across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN; Peacock to Stream All Races, Qualifying and Heats Live Across the 2026 Pro Motocross Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 28, 2026 – Three-time reigning SuperMotocross World Champion Jett Lawrence headlines the Pro Motocross season opener at Fox Raceway National in Pala, Calif., this Saturday, May 30, at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. An encore presentation will be shown on NBC this Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

Jett Lawrence, the defending Pro Motocross champion, is expected to make his return this season after being sidelined with an ankle injury throughout the Supercross season. Lawrence has never lost at Fox Raceway in his professional career, winning eight of eight races. This weekend’s competition in the 450 Class is also expected to include six-time AMA 250 champion Haiden Deegan making his debut in the 450 class, four-time SuperMotocross runner-up Hunter Lawrence, as well as former champions Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Dylan Ferrandis. Reigning SuperMotocross 250 Champion Jo Shimoda, 2026 AMA Supercross Champion Cole Davies, and young stars Chance Hymas and Levi Kitchen headline the 250 Class.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Fox Raceway gets underway at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. All Pro Motocross live coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season (Jan. 10-May 10) delivered viewership gains and milestones across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, and NBC Sports Digital, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel, with digital data from Adobe Analytics. Peacock once again helped deliver the most-streamed season on record for the sport , up 12% compared to last year’s record-breaking season. For more information, click here.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play-by-Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : James Stewart

: Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH



Streaming – Peacock, NBCSN (LIVE)

TV – NBC

Date

Coverage

Network/Streaming

Time (ET)

Sat., May 30

Pro Motocross – Race Day Live

Peacock, NBCSN

1 p.m.



Pro Motocross – Pre-Race Show

Peacock, NBCSN

3:30 p.m.



Pro Motocross – Race

Peacock, NBCSN

4 p.m.

Sun., May 31

Pro Motocross – Race

NBC

12 p.m.*



*Encore presentation

NBC SPORTS’ 2026 PRO MOTOCROSS SCHEDULE

Date

Race Location

Platform/Network

Time (ET)

Sat., May 30

Fox Raceway National Pre-Race Show

Peacock, NBCSN

3:30 p.m.



Fox Raceway National (Pala, CA)

Peacock, NBCSN

4 p.m.

Sun., May 31

Fox Raceway National (Pala, CA)

NBC

12 p.m.*

Sat., June 6

Hangtown (Sacramento, CA)

Peacock, NBCSN

4 p.m.

Sun., June 7

Hangtown (Sacramento, CA)

NBC

4 p.m.*

Sat., June 13

Thunder Valley National (Lakewood, CO)

Peacock, NBCSN

3 p.m.



Thunder Valley National (Lakewood, CO)

NBC, Peacock

4 p.m.

Sat., June 20

High Point (Mount Morris, PA)

Peacock, NBCSN

1 p.m.

Sat., July 4

RedBud (Buchanan, MI)

Peacock, NBCSN

2 p.m.

Sat., July 11

Southwick (Southwick, MA)

Peacock, NBCSN

1 p.m.

Sat., July 18

Spring Creek (Millville, MN)

Peacock, NBCSN

2 p.m.

Sat., July 25

Washougal (Washougal, WA)

Peacock, NBCSN

3 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 15

Unadilla (New Berlin, N.Y.)

Peacock, NBCSN

1 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 22

Budds Creek (Mechanicsville, MD)

Peacock, NBCSN

1 p.m.



Budds Creek (Mechanicsville, MD)

NBC, Peacock

3:30 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 29

Ironman (Crawfordsville, IN)

Peacock, NBCSN

1 p.m.



*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--