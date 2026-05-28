JETT LAWRENCE HEADLINES PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON OPENER THIS SATURDAY AT FOX RACEWAY NATIONAL AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
TRANSCRIPT - NBC SPORTS U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PREVIEW MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL
WNBA Logo PB 2.png
A’JA WILSON AND LAS VEGAS ACES VISIT GABBY WILLIAMS AND GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES THIS SUNDAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Big Ten 2026 Schedule - PB
2025 NATIONAL CHAMPION INDIANA HOOSIERS, MICHIGAN WOLVERINES, AND IOWA STATE VS. IOWA HEADLINE EARLY-SEASON BIG TEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE ACROSS NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR AND WEST HAM FACE RELEGATION ON PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE THIS SUN., MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
TRANSCRIPT - NBC SPORTS U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN PREVIEW MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL
WNBA Logo PB 2.png
A’JA WILSON AND LAS VEGAS ACES VISIT GABBY WILLIAMS AND GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES THIS SUNDAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK
Big Ten 2026 Schedule - PB
2025 NATIONAL CHAMPION INDIANA HOOSIERS, MICHIGAN WOLVERINES, AND IOWA STATE VS. IOWA HEADLINE EARLY-SEASON BIG TEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULE ACROSS NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR AND WEST HAM FACE RELEGATION ON PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE THIS SUN., MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST BURNLEY ON MONDAY, MAY 18 AT 3 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

JETT LAWRENCE HEADLINES PRO MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON OPENER THIS SATURDAY AT FOX RACEWAY NATIONAL AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Published May 28, 2026 10:39 AM

Pre-Race Show at 3:30 p.m. ET followed by Race at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Encore Presentation this Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on NBC

11 Motocross Rounds to be Presented Across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN; Peacock to Stream All Races, Qualifying and Heats Live Across the 2026 Pro Motocross Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 28, 2026 – Three-time reigning SuperMotocross World Champion Jett Lawrence headlines the Pro Motocross season opener at Fox Raceway National in Pala, Calif., this Saturday, May 30, at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. An encore presentation will be shown on NBC this Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

Jett Lawrence, the defending Pro Motocross champion, is expected to make his return this season after being sidelined with an ankle injury throughout the Supercross season. Lawrence has never lost at Fox Raceway in his professional career, winning eight of eight races. This weekend’s competition in the 450 Class is also expected to include six-time AMA 250 champion Haiden Deegan making his debut in the 450 class, four-time SuperMotocross runner-up Hunter Lawrence, as well as former champions Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Dylan Ferrandis. Reigning SuperMotocross 250 Champion Jo Shimoda, 2026 AMA Supercross Champion Cole Davies, and young stars Chance Hymas and Levi Kitchen headline the 250 Class.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Fox Raceway gets underway at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. All Pro Motocross live coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season (Jan. 10-May 10) delivered viewership gains and milestones across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, and NBC Sports Digital, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel, with digital data from Adobe Analytics. Peacock once again helped deliver the most-streamed season on record for the sport, up 12% compared to last year’s record-breaking season. For more information, click here.

BROADCAST TEAM

  • Play-by-Play: Jason Weigandt
  • Analyst: James Stewart
  • Reporters: Will Christien, Jason Thomas

HOW TO WATCH

  • Streaming – Peacock, NBCSN (LIVE)
  • TV – NBC

Date
Coverage
Network/Streaming
Time (ET)
Sat., May 30
Pro Motocross – Race Day Live
Peacock, NBCSN
1 p.m.

Pro Motocross – Pre-Race Show
Peacock, NBCSN
3:30 p.m.

Pro Motocross – Race
Peacock, NBCSN
4 p.m.
Sun., May 31
Pro Motocross – Race
NBC
12 p.m.*

*Encore presentation

NBC SPORTS’ 2026 PRO MOTOCROSS SCHEDULE

Date
Race Location
Platform/Network
Time (ET)
Sat., May 30
Fox Raceway National Pre-Race Show
Peacock, NBCSN
3:30 p.m.

Fox Raceway National (Pala, CA)
Peacock, NBCSN
4 p.m.
Sun., May 31
Fox Raceway National (Pala, CA)
NBC
12 p.m.*
Sat., June 6
Hangtown (Sacramento, CA)
Peacock, NBCSN
4 p.m.
Sun., June 7
Hangtown (Sacramento, CA)
NBC
4 p.m.*
Sat., June 13
Thunder Valley National (Lakewood, CO)
Peacock, NBCSN
3 p.m.

Thunder Valley National (Lakewood, CO)
NBC, Peacock
4 p.m.
Sat., June 20
High Point (Mount Morris, PA)
Peacock, NBCSN
1 p.m.
Sat., July 4
RedBud (Buchanan, MI)
Peacock, NBCSN
2 p.m.
Sat., July 11
Southwick (Southwick, MA)
Peacock, NBCSN
1 p.m.
Sat., July 18
Spring Creek (Millville, MN)
Peacock, NBCSN
2 p.m.
Sat., July 25
Washougal (Washougal, WA)
Peacock, NBCSN
3 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 15
Unadilla (New Berlin, N.Y.)
Peacock, NBCSN
1 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 22
Budds Creek (Mechanicsville, MD)
Peacock, NBCSN
1 p.m.

Budds Creek (Mechanicsville, MD)
NBC, Peacock
3:30 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 29
Ironman (Crawfordsville, IN)
Peacock, NBCSN
1 p.m.

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--