NBC SPORTS’ 2026 SUPERMOTOCROSS COVERAGE DELIVERS VIEWERSHIP GAINS AND MILESTONES

2026 Supercross Season was Most-Streamed Season on Record

Fastest Season to Reach One Billion Minutes Consumed on Peacock

2026 Season Included Two Most-Watched Supercross Races Ever on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 21, 2026 – NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season (Jan. 10-May 10) – the first portion of the 2026 Monster Energy SuperMotocross (SMX) World ChampionshipTM series – delivered viewership gains and milestones across NBC, Peacock, NBCSN, and NBC Sports Digital, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel, with digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Peacock once again helped deliver the most-streamed season on record for the sport , up 12% compared to last year’s record-breaking season. With all 17 races once again presented live on the streaming platform, unique viewership on Peacock was up 27%, with consumption exceeding one billion minutes faster than any prior season . The record was set at Round 16’s race in Denver on May 2, marking the earliest point in the series the milestone has been achieved. The previous record was set on May 24, 2025, at Fox Raceway.

Additionally, the 2026 season included the two most-watched Supercross races ever on Peacock – Anaheim 1 (Jan. 10) and Anaheim 2 (Jan. 24) – and three of the top five (Salt Lake City finale on May 9 being the third), highlighting the continuous growth of the sport’s popularity as well as its dedicated fanbase.

The seven races featured on NBC and Peacock averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 468,000 viewers on NBC and Peacock, up 8% vs. 2025.

Race Day Live, NBC Sports’ dedicated pre-race show, delivered a 9% increase in year-over-year growth, and through 17 Supercross races, is in its most-watched season ever. This season also included the most-watched installment of Race Day Live to date (Houston, Jan. 31).

The Supercross season finale in Salt Lake City on May 9 saw veteran racer Ken Roczen win his first career Supercross championship in his 13th season competing in the 450SMX Class, which was one of the closest finishes in Supercross history. Roczen and Hunter Lawrence were separated by only one point heading into the finale, with the former ultimately becoming the oldest champion in Supercross history at 32 years old. Additionally, Cole Davies won the Dave Coombs Sr. 250SMX East/West Showdown.

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The 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship series continues with the Pro Motocross season, beginning from Fox Raceway National in Pala, Calif., on Saturday, May 30, at 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

NBC Sports and the SMX League are amid the fifth season of a multi-year media rights extension announced in October 2022. 2026 marks the fourth year of the SMX World Championship, which unifies both disciplines of Supercross and Pro Motocross. The SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final, a three-week postseason format, will begin on Sept. 12 and conclude on Sept. 26.

--NBC SPORTS--