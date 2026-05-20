BREANNA STEWART AND NEW YORK LIBERTY HOST PAIGE BUECKERS AND DALLAS WINGS THIS SUNDAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

On-Site Pre-Game Coverage Begins with WNBA Showtime at 3 p.m. ET featuring LaChina Robinson with Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller

Back-to-Back Liberty Games as New York Hosts Bridget Carleton and Portland Fire at 8 p.m. ET on Monday Night on Peacock and NBCSN

First-Ever On-Site Editions of WNBA Showtime at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday and Monday

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 20, 2026 – NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2026 WNBA season continues this weekend with two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, and the New York Liberty hosting 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The next night, Stewart and the Liberty host Bridget Carleton and the Portland Fire at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Both games will include live on-site studio coverage from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with WNBA Showtime, hosted by LaChina Robinson and featuring Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller. These will be the first-ever on-site editions of WNBA Showtime.

Noah Eagle (play-by-play), former DePaul basketball player Sarah Kustok (analyst), and Caroline Pineda (sideline reporter) will call both games.

WINGS-LIBERTY

Stewart and the Liberty (3-1) host Bueckers and the Wings (2-2) from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Liberty are tied for second in the WNBA standings, coming off a dominant 18-point victory over the Fire last week. Stewart, a two-time WNBA Finals MVP and seven-time WNBA All-Star, scored a game-high 22 points in the win. Four-time WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu could possibly return to action on Sunday after a preseason ankle injury forced her to miss the beginning portion of the regular season.

The Wings are coming off a 23-point win over the Mystics on Monday night that saw Bueckers score a team-high 18 points and Jessica Shepard add a game-high 16 rebounds. 2026 No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd had 12 points for the first double-digit WNBA scoring performance of her career.

An interview with Bird and Fudd – both UConn alum who won NCAA championships with the Huskies – was featured during NBC Sports’ WNBA broadcast last week. The two discussed Fudd’s arrival in Dallas, her transition from college to the WNBA, the legacy of No. 1 overall picks from UConn, and even line danced together. To watch the interview, click here.

Live on-site coverage begins with the studio show WNBA Showtime at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and will feature host LaChina Robinson with Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller.

FIRE-LIBERTY

NBC Sports will present the Liberty on back-to-back nights when they host the Portland Fire (2-2) on Monday, May 25, at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Live on-site coverage begins with WNBA Showtime, featuring a pre-game show at 8 p.m. ET ahead of tip-off along with halftime and post-game studio coverage featuring host LaChina Robinson with Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller.

Stewart ranks seventh in the WNBA in scoring (23.0 PPG) and sixth in rebounds (9.0 RPG). The six-time All-WNBA First Team selection is in her fourth season in New York after spending the first seven seasons of her career with the Seattle Storm, where she won two WNBA championships alongside NBC Sports’ Sue Bird.

Portland is coming off a one-point win over Connecticut on Monday, where 2025 WNBA champion – and 2019 Cheryl Miller Award winner – Bridget Carleton scored 18 points to lead the Fire to victory. Sarah Ashlee Barker, the 2025 No. 9 overall pick out of Alabama, added 18 points of her own.

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NBC’s coverage of the WNBA is led by coordinating producer Betsy Riley and director Jenny Glazer. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

WNBA Showtime, NBC Sports’ 30-minute studio program, will serve as the pre-, post-, and bridge show for both WNBA Gametime and Sunday Night Basketball. The coordinating producer of WNBA Showtime is Alexa Maremaa. WNBA Showtime is directed by Kelly Atkinson.

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For NBC Sports’ complete 2026 WNBA regular-season schedule, click here.

Peacock will feature a dedicated WNBA Hub, a one-stop destination for fans to access live games, team hubs, and highlights. WNBA fans will also be able to enjoy popular Peacock features, such as Live in Browse, which displays the live game on the Peacock home page, allowing fans to jump straight into the action. Later this season, the Catch up with Key Plays feature will be available for WNBA games in case fans are tuning in late.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

--WNBA ON NBC AND PEACOCK--