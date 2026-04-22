NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES ITS COMPLETE 2026 WNBA REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND NBCSN

Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers, Napheesa Collier, Sabrina Ionescu, Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart, and Azzi Fudd Headline Star-Studded Schedule

The WNBA Returns to NBC After More than Two Decades -- and Debuts on Peacock and NBCSN -- with 22 Regular-Season Games Across Platforms

NBC Sports’ Tip-Off to the Season Features 2025 WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream on Sunday, May 17, on NBC and Peacock

WNBA Makes Sunday Night Basketball Debut with Fever-Aces on July 12 and Fever-Sky on Aug. 23 in Primetime on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports to Broadcast WNBA Playoffs Semi-Finals and Finals Games

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 22, 2026 – Caitlin Clark, A’ja Wilson, Paige Bueckers, Napheesa Collier, Sabrina Ionescu, Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart, and Azzi Fudd headline the WNBA’s return to NBC for the first time since 2002 and its debut on Peacock and NBCSN. NBC Sports’ 2026 WNBA slate of 22 regular season games begins with the reigning WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces visiting the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ WNBA schedule is loaded with matchups featuring the league’s biggest superstars. All 15 teams are represented, including expansion franchises Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever making five appearances. Seven games will be presented on NBC and Peacock with the remaining 15 on Peacock and NBCSN.

The upcoming WNBA season will consist of two marquee days of the week: WNBA Gametime, NBC Sports’ game windows for the majority of the season, and Sunday Night Basketball. WNBA Showtime, NBC Sports’ 30-minute studio program, will serve as the pre-, post-, and bridge show for both WNBA Gametime and Sunday Night Basketball.

“The return of the WNBA to NBC Sports for the first time since 2002 is a milestone moment -- not only for our platforms, but for the league and its fans,” said Rick Cordella, NBC Sports President. “With the WNBA experiencing unprecedented popularity, the 2026 schedule showcases everything that defines the league today: championship‑caliber teams, emerging franchises, compelling rivalries, and the game’s biggest stars on some of the sport’s most prominent stages. We’re proud to welcome the WNBA back to NBC Sports and to bring this exciting new chapter to audiences across the country.”

Schedule highlights include:



Season Tip-Off : The 2026 WNBA season begins with a Tip-Off doubleheader on Sunday, May 17, across NBC, Peacock and NBCSN. In the first game, four-time WNBA MVP and two-time Finals MVP A’ja Wilson and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces will travel to face the Atlanta Dream and Angel Reese, in her home debut, from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. In the second game, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host 2026 WNBA No. 8 overall pick, Flau’jae Johnson, and the Seattle Storm from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

: The 2026 WNBA season begins with a Tip-Off doubleheader on Sunday, May 17, across NBC, Peacock and NBCSN. In the first game, four-time WNBA MVP and two-time Finals MVP A’ja Wilson and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces will travel to face the Atlanta Dream and Angel Reese, in her home debut, from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga., at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. In the second game, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host 2026 WNBA No. 8 overall pick, and the Seattle Storm from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Young Stars and an MVP : One week later, on May 24, the Dallas Wings and the last two No. 1 overall WNBA Draft selections, Bueckers (2025) and Azzi Fudd (2026), take on the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty and superstars Sabrina Ionescu and two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Bueckers and Fudd were teammates at UConn together, where they helped the Huskies win the 2025 NCAA Division I championship.

: One week later, on May 24, the Dallas Wings and the last two No. 1 overall WNBA Draft selections, Bueckers (2025) and (2026), take on the 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty and superstars Sabrina Ionescu and two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Bueckers and Fudd were teammates at UConn together, where they helped the Huskies win the 2025 NCAA Division I championship. WNBA Joins Sunday Night Basketball Lineup : Sunday Night Basketball will make its return on July 12 with one of the most anticipated matchups of the WNBA season when Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever visit the Las Vegas Aces from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Before going onto win their third WNBA championship in four years last season, this Fever-Aces matchup is a rematch of the 2025 WNBA Semi-Finals where the Aces got past the Fever to take the series 3-2. In the second of two Sunday Night Basketball showcases, Clark and the Indiana Fever travel to face the Chicago Sky on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

: will make its return on July 12 with one of the most anticipated matchups of the WNBA season when Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever visit the Las Vegas Aces from Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., at 9 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Before going onto win their third WNBA championship in four years last season, this Fever-Aces matchup is a rematch of the 2025 WNBA Semi-Finals where the Aces got past the Fever to take the series 3-2. In the second of two Sunday Night Basketball showcases, Clark and the Indiana Fever travel to face the Chicago Sky on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. New Teams : The 2026 schedule highlights the WNBA’s expanding footprint and its two new markets in the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. The Golden State Valkyries make multiple appearances on NBC Sports, including May 31 vs. Las Vegas Aces, June 15 vs. Los Angeles Sparks and August 17 at Dallas Wings. Portland makes its NBC Sports debut on May 25 vs. New York Liberty, followed by a matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 2. Toronto Tempo are featured in national windows on Peacock and NBCSN July 20 vs. Las Vegas Aces and August 10 at Atlanta Dream.

: The 2026 schedule highlights the WNBA’s expanding footprint and its two new markets in the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo. The Golden State Valkyries make multiple appearances on NBC Sports, including May 31 vs. Las Vegas Aces, June 15 vs. Los Angeles Sparks and August 17 at Dallas Wings. Portland makes its NBC Sports debut on May 25 vs. New York Liberty, followed by a matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 2. Toronto Tempo are featured in national windows on Peacock and NBCSN July 20 vs. Las Vegas Aces and August 10 at Atlanta Dream. NBCUniversal’s WNBA schedule this season features five appearances apiece by the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinalist Indiana Fever. Additionally, the New York Liberty, Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings all have four games.

NBC Sports’ WNBA Playoff coverage will consist of games in the Semifinals and the WNBA Finals. WNBA Finals Games 1 and 4 will broadcast on NBC and Peacock, while Games 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7 will be available on Peacock.

COMMENTATORS AND PRODUCTION

NBC Sports has announced that Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller will serve as studio analysts; Maria Taylor and LaChina Robinson as studio hosts; LaChina Robinson and Sarah Kustok as game analysts; and Zora Stephenson , Noah Eagle , and Michael Grady as play-by-play voices. Ashley ShahAhmadi , Jordan Cornette , and Caroline Pineda were announced as courtside reporters.

Betsy Riley is NBC Sports’ WNBA coordinating producer. Synonymous with its NBA coverage from the past and present, NBC Sports is bringing Roundball Rock, one of the most iconic and beloved theme songs in sports history, to its WNBA coverage as well.

Following is NBC Sports’ complete 2026 WNBA regular-season schedule:



Date Game Time (ET) Platform Sunday, May 17 Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream 1:30 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock Sunday, May 17 Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever 6 p.m. ET Peacock, NBCSN Monday, May 18 Washington Mystics vs. Dallas Wings 8 p.m. ET Peacock, NBCSN Sunday, May 24 Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty 3:30 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock Monday, May 25 Portland Fire vs. New York Liberty 8 p.m. ET Peacock, NBCSN Sunday, May 31 Las Vegas Aces vs. Golden State Valkyries 3:30 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock Monday, June 1 Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury 10 p.m. ET Peacock, NBCSN Monday, June 8 Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics 7 p.m. ET Peacock, NBCSN Saturday, June 13 Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun 6 p.m. ET Peacock, NBCSN Monday, June 15 Los Angeles Sparks vs. Golden State Valkyries 10 p.m. ET Peacock, NBCSN Saturday, July 11 Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces 6 p.m. ET Peacock, NBCSN Sunday, July 12 Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces 9 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock Monday, July 13 Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx 9 p.m. ET Peacock, NBCSN Monday, July 20 Las Vegas Aces vs. Toronto Tempo 8 p.m. ET Peacock, NBCSN Sunday, Aug. 2 Los Angeles Sparks vs. Portland Fire 3:30 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock Monday, Aug. 3 Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty 8 p.m. ET Peacock, NBCSN Sunday, Aug. 9 Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx 3:30 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock Monday, Aug. 10 Toronto Tempo vs. Atlanta Dream 8 p.m. ET Peacock, NBCSN Monday, Aug. 17 Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries 10 p.m. ET Peacock, NBCSN Sunday, Aug. 23 Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky 7 p.m. ET NBC, Peacock Monday, Aug. 24 Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks 10 p.m. ET Peacock, NBCSN Monday, Sept. 21 Atlanta Dream vs. New York Liberty 8 p.m. ET Peacock, NBCSN

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In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the WNBA announced an 11-

year media rights agreement, beginning with the 2026 season. In 2026, NBCUniversal will present WNBA regular-season games, WNBA Semi-Finals and WNBA Finals, across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN. For more information on the agreement, click here.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

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