“ROUNDBALL ROCK” RETURNS TO NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF THE NBA

John Tesh’s Beloved and Iconic Basketball Anthem to Welcome Viewers to NBC Sports’ NBA Coverage Beginning this October and to be Used in Promotional Campaigns

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 3, 2025 – Roundball Rock, one of the most beloved and iconic theme songs in sports history, will make its long-awaited return to the NBA when NBCUniversal’s 11-year media rights agreement with the association begins this October across NBC and Peacock.

Created by music composer and television and radio personality John Tesh, Roundball Rock became synonymous with NBC Sports’ critically acclaimed coverage of the NBA from 1990-2002. With Roundball Rock as its anthem, the NBA on NBC presented some of the most memorable moments in basketball history and featured iconic players and teams, including Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty; Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets’ back-to-back titles; unforgettable rivalries such as Patrick Ewing and the New York Knicks against Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers; and Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a three-peat.

Starting in October, the legendary theme will be heard again across NBC and Peacock throughout the regular season and playoffs leading into matchups featuring modern day stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Victor Wembanyama, and many more. Roundball Rock will also be used in promotional campaigns leading up to and during the season.

“It’s a thrill to announce that Roundball Rock is coming home,” said NBC Sports President Rick Cordella. “Roundball Rock is one of the greatest pieces of theme music in sports history. Hearing it immediately conjures images of NBC Sports’ coverage of one of the golden ages of the NBA, from Magic to Michael to Kobe and many others. It was a pleasure working with John Tesh to bring Roundball Rock back to NBC, and we’re equally excited to hear its debut on Peacock. We couldn’t imagine beginning our coverage any other way.”

“I’m truly honored to be back with my friends at NBC Sports,” said Tesh. “From our first meeting, Rick Cordella had a powerful vision for bringing Roundball Rock back to its one true home. Along with millions of other fans, I’ll be front row center for the epic launch in the fall.”

Roundball Rock was celebrated in a 60-second promotional spot that aired earlier today during NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby coverage. The star-studded spot features current NBA players and NBCUniversal celebrities humming and drumming Roundball Rock in a variety of settings, including Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, stars from Law & Order: SVU, America’s Got Talent, TODAY, Real Housewives, The Voice, WWE, and many more. It concludes with Tesh playing Roundball Rock on a keyboard in the center of a basketball arena before cutting to the front row where Tracy Morgan says, “John Tesh still got it.”

Tesh composed Roundball Rock in July 1989 for the opening season of the NBA on NBC in 1990, when he famously awoke in the middle of the night and had the idea for the score. Without any instruments or a tape recorder, Tesh left himself an a cappella message of the soundtrack on his answering machine so he wouldn’t forget it.

Critical acclaim for Roundball Rock has been widespread, including:

“More than a song, more than a composition, ‘Roundball Rock’ is an anthem…We should be able to close our eyes and listen to the music, and then conjure images of a particular sport. Thus, the beauty, the perfection, the genius, of ‘Roundball Rock.’” – Steve Buckley, The New York Times (July 23, 2020)

“If the NBA was a religion, ‘Roundball Rock’ would be the congregation’s opening hymn. For those who follow the NBA, that song has been the ‘Hallelujah’ chorus.” – Rob Perez, NBA personality/SiriusXM Radio (July 27, 2020, The Ringer: An Oral History of “Roundball Rock”)

“When I hear that song, the first thing I think of is happy moments, waking up in the morning in the ‘90s, watching NBA basketball, trying to be Barkley or Pippen or Reggie Miller in my backyard. The NBA on NBC is what made me become a fan of basketball…It was like hearing ‘Let’s get ready to rumble!’ before a boxing match. When you heard ‘Roundball Rock,’ it was like, ‘All right, it’s game time.’” – Tyson Chandler, 19-Year NBA Veteran (July 27, 2020, The Ringer: An Oral History of “Roundball Rock”)

Roundball Rock’s popularity even inspired a 2013 skit on Saturday Night Live, which featured actor Jason Sudeikis portraying Tesh.

This fall, Tesh is releasing a new album to coincide with the relaunch of Roundball Rock on NBC. ‘THE SPORTS ALBUM’ by John Tesh is a high-octane musical journey through the world of sports, featuring all new, bold instrumentals and iconic sports themes that capture the adrenaline and emotion of competition.

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 across NBC and Peacock, providing NBA fans with three consecutive nights of national coverage across NBCUniversal platforms during the second half of the regular season. For more information on the agreement, click here.

NBC Sports has already announced that Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller will join its coverage as game analysts, Carmelo Anthony as a studio analyst, and Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle will serve as play-by-play voices. Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci was announced in December 2024 as the coordinating producer for NBC Sports’ NBA coverage.

