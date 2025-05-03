CARMELO ANTHONY TO JOIN NBC SPORTS AS NBA STUDIO ANALYST BEGINNING THIS FALL

Hall of Famer and 10-Time NBA All-Star Begins Studio Analyst Role in October when the NBA Returns to NBC and Debuts on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 3, 2025 – Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur who has been elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2025, will join NBC Sports as a studio analyst when the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock this October. The announcement was made earlier today when Anthony was interviewed by Ahmed Fareed at Churchill Downs during NBC Sports’ Kentucky Derby coverage.

Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA, spending most of his time with the Denver Nuggets (2003-2011) and New York Knicks (2011-2017). His illustrious career saw him earn countless accolades and accomplishments, including his election to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year. He will be enshrined in September. Anthony was also a 10-time NBA All-Star; a six-time All-NBA selection; won the 2013 NBA scoring title and finished third in NBA MVP voting; was selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team; set the Knicks and Madison Square Garden single-game scoring record with 62 points vs. the Charlotte Bobcats in 2014; and is currently 10th on the NBA all-time scoring list with 28,289 points. He also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Lakers.

“Watching the NBA on NBC growing up shaped my love for the game,” said Anthony. “Now, I’m thrilled to join the NBC Sports family. I’ve always used my platform to help grow the game, and I’m excited to bring fans a fresh perspective as we usher in a new era of NBA coverage and programming.”

When Anthony joins NBC Sports in October for the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, he is expected to be in studio one or more nights per week through the playoffs.

“As a Hall of Famer, a college national champion, and one of the most decorated basketball Olympians ever, Carmelo will bring a superstar perspective to our studio coverage,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “He competed against or was the teammate of many of the players we’ll be covering, allowing him to watch the game and observe league happenings through a fresh-off-the-court lens that will bring viewers closer to the action.”

Anthony also enjoyed a decorated international career, winning three Olympic gold medals in Beijing, London, and Rio – the first man to ever do so. He also won the bronze medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, making him the first man to participate in four Olympic basketball tournaments. Upon the conclusion of his USA Basketball career after the 2016 Rio Olympics, Anthony was the all-time Olympic leader in games, points, and rebounds. He still holds the U.S. record for most points scored in an Olympic basketball game: a 37-point outburst in a dominant Team USA victory over Nigeria during the 2012 London Olympics, knocking down 10 three-pointers in only 14 minutes of play.

A first-round draft pick (third overall) by the Nuggets in 2003, Anthony starred in college at Syracuse University, where in his lone collegiate season he led the Orange to the school’s first NCAA championship while being named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player. A Second-Team All-American selection and consensus NCAA Freshman of the Year that season, Anthony’s No. 15 was retired by Syracuse in 2013.

Since retiring from the NBA, Anthony has launched a weekly podcast titled 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, where he discusses the biggest stories in the NBA as well as personal stories from his playing days. A noted wine enthusiast, he co-founded his own wine brand called VII(N) The Seventh Estate, prioritizing the expansion of diverse voices in the wine industry. For more information on Anthony, click here.

***

In addition to Anthony, NBC Sports has already announced that Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller will join its coverage as game analysts and Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle will serve as play-by-play voices. Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci was announced in December 2024 as the coordinating producer for NBC Sports’ NBA coverage.

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 across NBC and Peacock, providing NBA fans with three consecutive nights of national coverage across NBCUniversal platforms during the second half of the regular season. For more information on the agreement, click here.

Additional information about NBC Sports’ 2025-26 NBA coverage will be announced soon.

