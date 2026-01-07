SUPER BOWL LX AND MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES HEADLINE LEGENDARY FEBRUARY 8 SCHEDULE ON NBC & PEACOCK

Media Milestone : Mike Tirico to Call Super Bowl for First Time on Sunday, Feb. 8, before Hosting Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Primetime Show from Levi’s Stadium

Super Bowl Coverage on NBC and Peacock Bookended by Morning, Primetime and Late-Night Olympic Programming

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 7, 2026 – One month from tomorrow – Sunday, Feb. 8 – NBC and Peacock will be home to the biggest day in sports, showcasing Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif., and the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, live and in primetime.

Coverage on Sunday, Feb. 8 on NBC and Peacock begins at 7 a.m. ET with a live presentation of the Winter Olympics from across northern Italy. Super Bowl LX coverage begins at Noon ET with the NFL Films-produced Road to the Super Bowl. Live Olympic coverage continues throughout the afternoon on Peacock.

At 1 p.m. ET, the Super Bowl LX Pregame Show kicks off from the San Francisco Bay Area on NBC and Peacock, leading into Super Bowl LX at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.

Following Super Bowl post-game coverage, including the awarding of the Lombardi Trophy, coverage from Italy continues with the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Primetime Show, Primetime in Milan, at approximately 10:45 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Gold medal action is scheduled in women’s downhill – headlined by 41-year-old Lindsey Vonn contending for gold in her historic comeback – and team figure skating, as the strong U.S. team aims to defend its gold medal from 2022.

Mike Tirico will call Super Bowl LX from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. – his first Super Bowl play-by-play assignment . Following the presentation of the Lombardi Trophy, Tirico will host Primetime in Milan from the field at Levi’s Stadium. With his dual roles on Feb. 8, Tirico will become the first U.S. broadcaster to call the Super Bowl and host a Winter Games in the same year.

After local news coverage at Midnight ET, the day concludes with Olympic Late Night hosted by TODAY co-anchor Craig Melvin at 12:35 a.m. ET.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball, WNBA, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

--LEGENDARY FEBRUARY--