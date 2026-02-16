NBC SPORTS SELECTS NEP GROUP FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF MILAN CORTINA OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC 2026 WINTER GAMES

NBCUniversal Presenting XXV Olympic Winter Games Feb. 6-22 and Milan Cortina Paralympics March 6-15

NBC Sports Utilizing NEP’s Global Media Services in Italy to Deliver a Seamless, High-Quality Viewing Experience to U.S. Audiences

STAMFORD, CONN. – Feb. 16, 2026 – NBC Sports has selected NEP Group to provide a full range of media services, dynamic facilities, broadcast technology and engineering support in both Milan, Italy, and at NBC Sports headquarters in the U.S. for its production of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Feb. 6-22, and March 6-15, respectively.

With Milan and Cortina, Italy, in the same time zone as Paris, France, the programming plan for the 2026 Winter Games will be similar to NBCUniversal’s massively consumed and critically acclaimed coverage of the Paris Olympics in 2024, including:



the best events live during the day on NBC

the entire Olympics streaming live on Peacock

an enhanced Olympics primetime show, Primetime in Milan , featuring top events, stars, and stories

, featuring top events, stars, and stories comprehensive coverage across numerous cable and digital platforms

return of Gold Zone and Multiview on Peacock

Click here for more on NBCUniversal’s Milan Cortina programming.

NBCUniversal is presenting its 20th Olympic Games, 13th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City-Utah (2034), and the Olympic Games 2036 (host yet to be determined).

NBC Sports will utilize NEP’s global media services in both Milan, Italy, and at NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Conn., helping to route the excitement in Italy back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States.

In Milan, NEP Europe is supporting coverage of the Opening Ceremony, figure skating and short track competition at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, and broadcast operations at the Duomo TV Tower, the city’s central broadcast and production hub.

Coverage of the Opening Ceremony is utilizing NEP’s IP outside broadcast facilities, including a large onsite production gallery. At the Milano Ice Skating Arena, NEP’s TFC technology-powered flypack system supports an onsite master control room, along with audio, production, and replay galleries.

Each of these venues are equipped with fully 1080p HDR production workflows, ensuring consistent picture quality from capture through delivery. These systems are directly integrated into NBCUniversal’s core broadcast infrastructure, enabling seamless communication between venues and facilities in Milan and NBC Sports’ production and engineering teams in the U.S.

In Stamford, Conn., NBC Sports is utilizing two 1080p HDR NEP remote facilities supporting coverage of freestyle skiing -- including aerials and moguls -- as well as events taking place at the Snow Park in Livigno, Italy.

NEP’s industry-leading engineering and technical staff are supporting NBC operations at each touchpoint, with more than 350 NEP team members working across sites in northern Italy.

NEP has worked with NBC Sports for more than 35 years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics -- dating back to the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea -- and other major international sports events across North America, Europe and Asia.

“NBC Sports and NBC Olympics’ partnership with NEP is a critical part of the broadcast strategy in Italy and augmenting the facilities in Stamford, offering a wide variety of broadcast solutions from mobile units, fly packs, remote operation support, as well as technical personnel,” said Darryl Jefferson, Senior Vice President of Engineering & Technology for NBC Sports & Olympics. “The versatility of tech offerings is what is a remarkable part of the ongoing partnership.”

“This year, NEP is celebrating 40 years of innovation, reliability and excellence supporting our customers in delivering the world’s biggest events, and we’re incredibly proud to say that our partnership with NBC Sports has been built and strengthened over nearly four decades of collaboration,” said Mike Werteen, President of NEP Americas and Global Chief Commercial Officer of NEP Group.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

ABOUT NEP GROUP

NEP is the world’s most trusted media services partner for live sports and entertainment. With a global network of experts, cutting-edge technology, and an expansive portfolio of customer-driven, innovative solutions, we empower our customers to tell their stories in breakthrough ways. Through operations in 25 countries, our teams have supported thousands of major productions and events on every continent with excellence and reliability. See how we bring content to life at nepgroup.com.

-- NBC SPORTS --