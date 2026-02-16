NOTES & QUOTES -- 2026 MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, AND CNBC ON SUNDAY, FEB. 15

“Federica Brignone on the cusp of one of the most amazing Olympic comebacks we have ever seen...Brignone has done it! Double gold on home snow of Italy!.” - Dan Hicks on Italy’s Federica Brignone’s two gold-medal performances

“She is the outright favorite for slalom. The fact that she got two runs down, that were in the middle of the level she’s shown this year, is a big Olympic step forward.” – Steve Porino on Mikaela Shiffrin

“He started these Games standing shoulder to shoulder with the giants of winter but now gliding into the pantheon of Olympic greatness and a place all his own.” - Steve Schlanger as Johannes Høsflot Klæbo crosses the line

TOMORROW: The U.S. Women’s hockey team face Sweden in the semifinals (10:40 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock); Team USA’s Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea to Compete in Pairs’ Free Skate (4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock)

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 15, 2026 – NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics continues tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock with Primetime in Milan, hosted by Mike Tirico. Tonight’s show features the women’s 500m final in speedskating, pairs’ short program, the women’s giant slalom, and more at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Tomorrow, the U.S. women’s hockey team faces Sweden in the semifinals. Hilary Knight will have another opportunity to break the Team USA all-time points record, as she is tied with four-time Olympic medalist and former USA teammate Jenny Potter (32). Other featured events include the women’s short track 1000m (live at 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network) and the women’s big air (live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Team USA’s Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea compete in the figure skating pairs’ short program. Team USA Flag Bearer and speed skater Erin Jackson competes in the women’s 500m. Jackson, the 2022 Beijing Olympic gold medalist in this event, faces a competitive field in 500m world record holder Femke Kok (Netherlands) and Milan Cortina Olympic 1000m gold medalist Jutta Leerdam (Netherlands).

In the men’s dual moguls final, Team USA’s Nick Page squares off against one of the most decorated skiers in the world, Mikael Kingsbury (Canada) who won gold in moguls at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and silver in the event last week as well as at the 2014 Sochi and 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

Following are highlights from today’s live coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics on NBC, Peacock, USA Network and CNBC:

WOMEN’S SKIING GIANT SLALOM

Steve Porino on Mikaela Shiffrin’s final run: “To be fair, Mikaela Shiffrin just barely climbed onto the podium once this year in giant slalom. Coming into this in a very clear-eyed way, she was an outside chance for a giant slalom medal. She is the outright favorite for slalom. The fact that she got two runs down, that were in the middle of the level she’s shown this year, is a big Olympic step forward.”

Porino on Norway’s Thea Louise Stjernesund’s final run (to win silver medal): “That is very good skiing. It’s intense and she’s pulling off really just rail to rail, almost like she’s on a rollercoaster or railroad tracks.”

Porino on Sweden’s Sara Hector (won silver): “There’s a term they say in alpine racing, ‘the hundies matter.’ Every hundredth, every move you make, the clock is paying attention...We saw Sara Hector there doing what she does best at her limit.”

Dan Hicks on Italy’s Federica Brignone winning gold: “In the history of the Olympics of athletes rising to the occasion for a whole country, Brignone has taken it to a whole another level.”

Hicks on Brignone: “35 years of wisdom in this turn right now. We didn’t even know if she was going to ski. She didn’t even know she was going to ski. Federica Brignone on the cusp of one of the most amazing Olympic comebacks we have ever seen...Brignone has done it! Double gold on home snow of Italy!”

Porino on Brignone winning gold: “To think that it wasn’t that long ago, it was the greatest honor for her just to carry the flag.”

Hicks on Brignone’s two gold-medal performances: “No one expected Brignone much less to win one gold, but two. The oldest woman to win an alpine medal in Olympics history, and she pulled that off on Thursday in the Super G. And then why not, just do it again.”

Porino on Brignone’s two gold-medal performances: “We can have short memories sometimes when we see a performance like that and say, ‘It’s the greatest thing we’ve ever seen,’ but I am scratching to find a more inspired Olympic performance in alpine skiing than what I saw from Federica Brignone over the last week.”

SPEED SKATING WOMEN’S 500M

Bill Spaulding on Femke Kok’s dominance in the 500m: “That was a brilliant race of a lifetime from Femke Kok. And what seems like a season full of races of a lifetime. She set a world record, now an Olympic record, eight for eight this year. If there was as fitting a champ as there could be in the 500, it is Femke Kok. She’s been the class of this 500-meter field the last three years, winning by 0.66 of a second, the largest margin since 1972.”

Lewis Johnson on Erin Jackson’s family’s jackets in Milan: “Uncle Mike told me that Snoop provided the outfits they are wearing for the entire group here.”

Spaulding on Jackson’s historic 2022 Beijing gold medal: “In 2022, she became the first Black woman to win gold at the Winter Olympics. Four years later, she looks to defend her title. She was the first American woman to win this speed skating medal in 20 years, ending a long gold medal drought.”

Spaulding on Femke Kok in the women’s 500m: “She honestly may be the biggest favorite in any event in speed skating in this women’s 500m.”

Spaulding on the Netherlands’ history in the 500m: “Shockingly, in a speed skating-crazy country like the Netherlands, who have had so much success, they have never won this 500m and only have one medal, a bronze back in 2014. The Dutch historically haven’t been the best sprinting country. It is certainly changing with Jenning de Boo on the men’s side and Femke Kok leading the way on the women’s side.”

Joey Cheek: “It has really changed. In fact, the Dutch media has said, ‘When did we become a sprinting nation? When did this become our bread and butter?’”

Spaulding on Jackson’s journey in speed skating: “Erin is one of the many who’ve made the transition from inline skating to ice. It was a dramatically quick transition from her days in Florida as a junior to ice before PyeongChang. About three months after coming back to ice, she made the Olympic team. Then after winning gold, in 2023 she went back to inline skating, made the Pan Am Games in Chile, and won there as well.”

Cheek on Jackson’s strong start in the 500m following her 5th place finish: “Erin Jackson had a fantastic start. She got off the line so well. Opening all the way down that 100 meters, we haven’t seen an opener that good this entire season.”

SPEED SKATING MEN’S TEAM PURSUIT QUALIFYING

Spaulding on Team USA in the men’s team pursuit: “When we watch the Americans, the hands of the second and third athletes will not leave the backs of the skaters in front of them, and that’s why they are the best in the world.”

Cheek: “Everyone else is really just playing catch-up on this. The U.S. has made this event the top priority of the distance speed skating program.”

Spaulding on Team USA’s dominance in the team pursuit: “They have revolutionized the way this event is raced. Three gold medals in all three World Cups this year. They are the reigning world champions, they have won the World Cup overall in this distance five years in a row, and of course they are world record holders.”

Spaulding on Team USA’s commitment to the team pursuit: “Unlike most teams in the world, this team trains this event almost every single day. It was the focal point of their training.”

Spaulding on Team USA as an underdog in the team pursuit: “It really is a true American underdog story, as three individuals, Casey Dawson, Ethan Cepuran, and Emery Lehman, were not individual medal favorites. But together, they are better than any team of all-stars.”

WOMEN’S CURLING: UNITED STATES VS. CHINA

Jamie Sinclair on Team USA’s curling success in Milan: “It’s so fantastic to see. It’s drawing so much attention to the sport. It’s exploding all over social media. It’s really exciting for our teams, but also the sport as a whole.”

Sinclair on Team USA’s Tabitha Peterson: “Every team needs that one person who brings a lot of energy, momentum, and enthusiasm. That’s definitely Tabitha Peterson on this team.”

Sinclair on Peterson’s shot under pressure: “Tabitha Peterson, one of the best draw players under pressure. She saved this team, stealing end after end because of her draw game.”

Kozimor on the Team USA crowd in Cortina: “They get their multiple points, and Team USA has a fan base in Cortina loving what they are seeing.”

Kozimor on Korey Dropkin supporting Cory Thiesse in the stands: “For Korey Dropkin, it’s a fun Olympics right now. You’ve got your silver medal, and now you get to enjoy yourself each and every day.”

SKELETON: MIXED TEAM FINAL

Bree Schaaf on physics of skeleton: “A big key for skeleton is you have to be one with the sled. Any bit of tightness you are separate from the sled, and of course with physics if you are separate, that is more vibration that slows you down. “

Schaaf on Mystique Ro and Austin Florian’s advantage: “This is an event that definitely caters to Mystique Ro and Austin Florian, both two of the fastest combined starters in the field.”

Leigh Diffey on Matt Weston’s gold-medal sealing run: “Matt Weston can do no wrong in Italy, Mr. Perfect in the house of speed.”

Diffey on Matt Weston almost retiring: “After Beijing, (Matt Weston) was so distraught after finishing 15th, he told his coaches he wanted to quit, just retire. He hangs around for another cycle and crouches down on the start line now as an Olympic gold medalist.”

Britney Eurton on Team USA’s Dan Barefoot’s background as a landscape architect: “(Dan Barefoot) trains a lot with his fellow U.S. teammate Mystique Ro and the two will analyze the track together. His background as a landscape architect actually really helps, breaking down the curves and transitions as he flies down the track, but what I found interesting is that he says that, ‘I try not to be to analytical as I am going down. I am just trying to have fun, it relaxes my body.’ So that’s the key here for him, to have fun.”

MEN’S HOCKEY: USA VS. GERMANY

Brian Boucher on the energy rinkside: “This is the best atmosphere we’ve had yet for a USA game. It certainly feels like a pro-Germany crowd. A lot of chanting going on. This is good for the United States...The U.S. needs this. They need to be in a game where it means something. Obviously, a win gives them a division win in their group. The fact that it can be somewhat of a hostile, environment, this is a good setting to get their game going.”

Kathryn Tappen on Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau: “Team USA is playing with a pair of special people on the forefront of their mind. Seven-time NHL All-Star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed by a drunk driver in August 2024. Johnny was 31 years old and considered a strong contender to make the U.S. Olympic Team. His jersey hung in the locker room. Zach Werenski, his teammate in Columbus for his final two seasons, and one of his best friends said, ‘Johnny is a guy that would be in Milan at the Olympics and he was one of the greatest U.S.-born hockey players of all time. It means the world playing for him, playing for Matthew. We want to make them proud and bring home a gold medal.’”

Eddie Olczyk on Keith Tkachuk and his sons: “They both [Brady and Matthew Tkachuk] have similarities on how they play, but when I really look at Brady, a lot of the same mannerisms, the same demeanor, the same nastiness and toughness and just reading the room as both players are able to do.”

Olczyk on Team USA’s goaltenders: “It is an embarrassment of riches to be honest with you, but in the goaltending position. But I think Connor Hellebuyck has full confidence in Mike Sullivan, in the coaching staff.

Eddie Olczyk on Team USA goaltender Connor Hellebuyck: “(Team USA head coach) Mike Sullivan talked about the body of work and through two games that Hellebuyck has played, he’s done nothing but inspire confidence in his group, and a fan base, and it’s going to be his net the rest of the way. They will live and die with the play of Connor Hellebuyck. He’s been solid through the two starts that he’s had. The competition will only get stiffer. But one thing is for sure – Hellebuyck’s game has been sharp in the Olympics through two games.”

Anson Carter on Auston Matthews: “He was incredible. In order for the Americans to win a gold medal in this Olympics, he can’t be good. He has to be great.”

T.J. Oshie on Brady Tkachuk: “I love Brady for so many reasons. There’s many different ways to lead. A lot of leaders on this American team. One way that Brady Tkachuk sets an example is by his physicality...He just sounds like a captain, like a guy that loves his team. He’s cheering for the guys when they scored, almost like he scored...I love the energy Brady brings every night.”

Team USA’s Brock Faber to Kathryn Tappen: “I thought we played a solid three periods. There’s stuff that we need to clean up but overall, I thought we got better as the tournament went on and that’s what it’s all about. Now it gets real,”

Faber on his first Olympics experience: “You dream of playing in the Olympics, representing your country. I’m so grateful to do it. So much pride that comes with it. Wearing this across my chest and these colors, it’s something I’ll never take for granted. I can say the same for every guy in the locker room. They feel the same. So much pride that comes with it.”

T.J. Oshie on Team USA’s playoff-game mindset: “I love that Coach Sullivan said they wanted this to be a playoff game. When you are going into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, you can’t take those last couple games off because once you get into a playoff do-or-die feeling, it’s hard to ramp that game up. It’s great they had a playoff mentality tonight because after this you lose and you go home.”

MEN’S HOCKEY: DENMARK VS. LATVIA

Anson Carter on Denmark’s opening goal: “Nothing is better for momentum than scoring about 20 seconds into the hockey game.”

Carter on hockey expanding globally: “Hockey is in a great place globally. These nations that we fought in the past were pushovers or easy games or easy wins and that is not the case anymore. It is great for hockey fans because you know every single time you have a game on ice it is going to be an entertaining match.”

FIGURE SKATING: PAIRS’ SHORT PROGRAM

Ashley Wagner on what makes Japan’s Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi so special: “They’re just so dynamic, but on top of that, their pairs elements...Look at how in sync they are. They are two-time and reigning world champions for a reason, and they’re really squeezing every extra point that they possibly can out of their elements with a grade of execution.”

Johnny Weir on Armenia’s Karina Akopova and Nikita Rakhmanin: “The teams are separated by very slim margins from top to bottom, so skating clean is essential in your quest to really perform well in this competition. That was a wonderful short program, and the technical elements were stellar.”

Tara Lipinski on China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong: “They just still have that Olympic champ DNA. The way that they carry themselves, the way that they’ve made this comeback look easy through injury, through setbacks.”

Lipinski: “I think it’s just a testament not only to their talent, but their determination, their courage. It tells you everything you need to know about how much the Olympics means to them personally.”

Weir: “The way they get along is exceptional. They’re true partners, true friends out there on the ice, and this was a huge improvement over what we saw from them in the team competition.”

Lipinski on Team USA’s Emily Chan and Spencer Howe’s Olympic debut: “This is exactly how you want to skate in your short program at the Olympics games. They nailed that. The images they create across the ice are so special. It’s beautiful at every moment. You could take a picture and she’s never in a bad position.”

Weir on Chan and Howe’s short program: “That was a wonderful, magnificent skate from these two. They’ve always had the goods, but delivering consistently has been their issue and that was a really strong short program.”

Lipinski on Danny O’Shea and Ellie Kam: “They really peaked at the perfect moment at these Olympic Games.”

Weir: “Ellie and Danny skate with beautiful speed and expression. The intricacy of their choreography really sets them apart.”

Terry Gannon: “Keep raising the expectations for these two. The dream continues for the Americans.”

Lipinski on Danny O’Shea: “He’s one of the best lifters in the business. [Ellie Kam] has beautiful positioning in the air, but he just waltzes across this ice so strong.”

Lipinski on Danny O’Shea and Ellie Kam’s performances in Milan: “Overall, the way that they’re consistently hitting their elements on Olympic ice is what dreams are made of. This Olympics could not be going better for this team.”

Lipinski on Georgia’s Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava speed: “The way that they fly across the rink – they’re going five miles per hour faster than anyone else we’ve seen. Just to put that in perspective, that’s almost 150% faster. It’s a huge difference.”

Weir on the Netherland’s Daria Danilova and Michel Tsiba’s journey to making it to the Olympics: “They had to prove it to their own country that they deserve to be at the Olympics in a short program like this. It makes the investment in sending your athletes to the Olympics so worth it. They skated so well and did themselves very proud.”

Lipinski on her excitement for Japan’s Yuna Nagaoka and Sumitada Moriguchi’s Olympic debut: “This team just has that special ‘it’ factor.”

Weir on Japan’s Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara: “They have that special something where their elements are seamless, their connection is intuitive, and they really perform as one.”

Lipinski: “They are a triple threat, artistic, technical and mentally so strong.”

Lipinski on miscue of their second lift element: “This was the team that was the heavy, heavy favorite. It was like the gold medal just sitting on a silver platter for them to take. This could really cost them.”

Gannon: “Great in the team event, great this season. Won the Grand Prix final that high level series with the best skaters in the world but this is the Olympics anything can happen.”

Weir: “A lifetime of work can completely be disrupter in the blink of an eye in our sport.”

Lipinski on Germany’s Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin: “That’s the difference between Olympic winning skates and anything else. You have to skate with this wild abandonment, and you have to be free. You have to skate like you’re not fighting for your life and feel those nerves. I didn’t feel one ounce of nerves from them.”

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING MEN’S 4X7.5KM RELAY

Steve Schlanger as Johannes Høsflot Klæbo crosses the line: “He started these Games standing shoulder to shoulder with the giants of winter but now gliding into the pantheon of Olympic greatness and a place all his own.”

Schlanger after Klæbo wins his ninth Olympic gold: “A majestic image of singular Olympic excellence. Johannes Høsflot Klæbo, the winningest athlete in Winter Olympic history. Norway takes the gold in the relay.”

Nicole Auerbach on Ben Ogden’s special moment after his historic silver in cross-country: “Ben said the most special moment he’s had since winning that historic silver medal was a phone call with (1976 Olympic cross-country silver medalist) Bill Koch. Bill called him the morning after he won the medal. Ben thanked him for the inspiration and for all the skiing they’ve done together over the years. And they’re planning to ski together again when he gets back from the Olympics.

Kikkan Randall on the U.S. lineup: “You’ve seen a lot of teams change up their order from a year ago. It just goes to show how much can change in a year in terms of who’s on and who’s not. But Ben (Ogden) is clearly having a great Olympics, and you want to put a really strong skier on leg one. If you lose contact on that first leg, the U.S. just doesn’t have the depth to make it up. But if they stay in the hunt the whole time, they can absolutely ski stride for stride.”



Chad Salmela on the U.S. team: “This is completely uncharted territory for the United States in an Olympic relay. Never has the U.S. asserted themselves at the front of the field and started to hurt the Norwegians.”

SNOWBOARDING MIXED TEAM SNOWBOARD CROSS BIG FINAL

Todd Harris on Charlotte Bankes winning her first Olympic medal: “What a finish for Charlotte Bankes. Four Olympics, her first Olympic medal, and it just so happens to match her bib. She is golden for the first time.”

Todd Harris on Great Britain’s first snowboard cross medal: “Great Britain gets their first snowboard cross medal, and Charlotte Bankes delivers a masterclass on passing.”

