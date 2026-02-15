“PRIMETIME IN MILAN” CONTINUES WITH MIKAELA SHIFFRIN AND PAULA MOLTZAN IN THE GIANT SLALOM AND THE FIGURE SKATING PAIRS’ SHORT PROGRAM TONIGHT AT 8 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

U.S. Women’s Hockey to Play in Quarterfinals Against Sweden Tomorrow (Monday) at 10:40 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea to Compete in Pairs’ Free Skate Tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, and Isabeau Levito in Women’s Singles Short Program Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 12:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 15, 2026 – Primetime in Milan continues tonight with three-time Olympic medalist Mikaela Shiffrin and 2026 Milan Cortina bronze medal winner Paula Moltzan in the women’s giant slalom, the pairs’ short program, women’s speed skating 500m, women’s giant slalom, men’s dual moguls final, and more at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Team USA’s Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea compete in the figure skating pairs’ short program. Team USA Flag Bearer and speed skater Erin Jackson competes in the women’s 500m. Jackson, the 2022 Beijing Olympic gold medalist in this event, faces a competitive field in 500m world record holder Femke Kok (Netherlands) and Milan Cortina Olympic 1000m gold medalist Jutta Leerdam (Netherlands).

In the men’s dual moguls final, Team USA’s Nick Page squares off against one of the most decorated skiers in the world, Mikael Kingsbury (Canada) who won gold in moguls at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and silver in the event last week as well as at the 2014 Sochi and 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16

The U.S. women’s hockey team faces Sweden in the semifinals live at 10:40 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The U.S. team is undefeated in these Olympic Games, outscoring its opponents 26-1 in five games. Hilary Knight will have another opportunity to break the Team USA all-time points record, as she is tied with four-time Olympic medalist and former USA teammate Jenny Potter (32).

Kristen Santos-Griswold will challenge two-time Olympic medalist Courtney Sarault (Canada) in the women’s short track 1000m, live at 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu (China) remains the favorite to defend her gold medal from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in the women’s big air live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Other events include the pairs’ free skate live at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, men’s slalom live at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, and more.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Olympic medalist Emery Lehman will lead Team USA in the men’s team pursuit live at 8:30 a.m. on Peacock and USA Network.

In the women’s singles short program, 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic team gold medalists Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn and 2024 world silver medalist Isabeau Levito take the ice live at 12:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 2:40 p.m. ET. The last American to medal in this event was Sasha Cohen (Torino 2006), who won silver.

2023 world champion Troy Podmilsak and Mac Forehand will compete in the men’s big air final live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Other events include the women’s team pursuit live at 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network, men’s biathlon 4x7.5km relay live at 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, and more.

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics and My New Favorite Olympian:

Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics: In the original podcast series, Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers discuss everything from Milan culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics along with special guests. This season, they will also be on the ground in Milan.

My New Favorite Olympian: Olympic figure skating medalist and media figure Adam Rippon and Emmy-winning journalist Chase Cain host the new season of the multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic podcasts, click here.

SUNDAY, FEB. 15 (DAY 9)

NBC

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 500m

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Dual Moguls Final

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom First Run

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Giant Slalom Final Run

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Snowboarding – Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Final

Skeleton – Mixed Team Final

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Big Air Qualifying

USA NETWORK

5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying

6:15 p.m.-7 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s 4x7.5km Relay*

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Women’s Individual Large Hill Final

8 p.m.-8:45 p.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 10km Pursuit*

8:45 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Bobsled – Women’s Monobob, First and Second Runs*

9:30 p.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. China*

12 p.m.-1 a.m.

Ski Jumping – Women’s Individual Large Hill Final*

1 a.m.-1:45 a.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 12.5km Pursuit*

1:45 a.m.-2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short*

CNBC

6:10 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Switzerland vs. Czechia (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. China (LIVE)

10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Canada vs. France (LIVE)

1:10 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Denmark vs. Latvia (LIVE)

3:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Great Britain vs. Sweden

6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Sweden*

8:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Norway

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16 (DAY 10)

NBC

DAYTIME

10 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Short Track – Women’s 1000m Final

10:40 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Semifinal – United States vs. Sweden (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Bobsled – Women’s Monobob Third Run (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-2:40 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Big Air Final (LIVE)

2:45 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Slalom, First and Final Runs

3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

Bobsled – Women’s Monobob Final Run (LIVE)

4 p.m.-4:55 p.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Skate (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Big Air Final

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Skate

Bobsled – Women’s Monobob Third and Final Runs

Short Track – Women’s 1000m Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Slalom First and Final Runs

Bobsled – Two-Man, First and Second Runs

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program*

4 a.m.-4:50 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Slalom First Run (LIVE)

5 a.m.-6:55 a.m.

Short Track (LIVE)



Women’s 1000m (Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Final)

Men’s Relay (Semifinal)

Men’s 500m (Qualifying)

7 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Bobsled – Two-Man, First Run

7:30 a.m.-8:35 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Slalom Final Run (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Bobsled – Two-Man, Second Run (LIVE)

9:15 a.m.-11 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Sweden vs. Switzerland

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Short Track*



Women’s 1000m (Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Final)

Men’s Relay (Semifinal)

Men’s 500m (Qualifying)

12:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Great Britain vs. Norway

2 p.m.-4:15 p.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Skate (LIVE)

4:15 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Semifinal – Canada vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Bobsled – Two-Man First and Second Runs*

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Men’s Super Team

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Short Track*



Women’s 1000m (Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Final)

Men’s Relay (Semifinal)

Men’s 500m (Qualifying)

9 p.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Italy*

12 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Ski Jumping – Men’s Super Team*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Program*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Italy

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17 (DAY 11)

NBC

DAYTIME

12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s and Men’s Aerials Qualifying

12:45 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Slopestyle Final

1:30 p.m.-2:40 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Big Air Final (LIVE)

2:40 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Figure Skating – Women’s Short Program (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Team Pursuit Finals

Figure Skating – Women’s Short Program

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Big Air Final

Snowboarding – Women’s Slopestyle Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s and Men’s Aerials Qualifying

Bobsled – Two-Man Third and Final Runs

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Skate*

4 a.m.-4:45 a.m.

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual Large Hill (LIVE)

4:45 a.m.-6 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Aerials Qualifying (LIVE)

6 a.m.-7 a.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. China

7 a.m.-8:20 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Slopestyle Final (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-9:05 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Team Pursuit Semifinals (LIVE)

9:05 a.m.-9:50 a.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 4x7.5km Relay (LIVE)

9:50 a.m.-10:20 a.m.

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual 10km

10:20 a.m.-10:55 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Team Pursuit Finals (LIVE)

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Qualifying

12:15 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Playoff Round (LIVE)

12:45 p.m.-3 p.m.

Figure Skating – Women’s Short Program (LIVE)

3:10 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Men’s Playoff Round (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

Bobsled – Two-Man Third and Final Runs

6:15 p.m.-7 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Aerials Qualifying*

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual Large Hill & 10km*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Qualifying*

9 p.m.-10 p.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 4x7.5km Relay*

10 p.m.-11:45 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Italy

11:45 a.m.-1:30 a.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Denmark*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Women’s Short Program*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Denmark

