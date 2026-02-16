PAIRS’ FREE SKATE & TEAM USA BOBSLEDDERS ELANA MEYERS TAYLOR AND KAILLIE HUMPHRIES AIM FOR THE PODIUM ON TONIGHT’S “PRIMETIME IN MILAN” AT 8 P.M. ET/PT ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, and Isabeau Levito to Compete in Women’s Singles Short Program Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Mikaela Shiffrin Competes in Slalom This Wednesday, Feb. 18, with First Run at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and Final Run at 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock Before Transitioning to Peacock and USA Network at 7:55 a.m. ET

U.S. Men’s Hockey to Play in Quarterfinals This Wednesday, Feb. 18, at 3:10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Most Up-to-Date Olympic TV Listings on NBCOlympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 16, 2026 – Pairs’ free skate, Elana Meyers Taylor and Kaillie Humphries aim to return to the podium in women’s monobob, and women’s short track 1000m headline tonight’s edition of Primetime in Milan at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea, who contributed to Team USA’s figure skating team event gold medal last week, will skate in the pairs free program. The U.S. is searching for its first pairs medal since 1988.

The United States held three of the top five positions heading into the final day of women’s monobob, with Meyers Taylor second, Humphries third, and Kaysha Love fifth. The 41-year-old Meyers Taylor is the most decorated women’s bobsledder in Olympic history, with five career medals, including a silver in this event in Beijing. Humphries, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, will look to defend her gold medal while Love, the 2025 world champion, seeks her first career Olympic medal.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

In the women’s singles short program, 2026 Milan Cortina Olympic team gold medalists Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn and 2024 world silver medalist Isabeau Levito take the ice live at 12:45 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 2:40 p.m. ET. The last American to medal in this event was Sasha Cohen (Torino 2006), who won silver.

2023 world champion Troy Podmilsak, Mac Forehand, and Konnor Ralph will compete in the men’s big air final live at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The women’s and men’s speed skating team pursuit begins live at 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. 2022 Beijing Olympic team pursuit bronze medalist Emery Lehman will lead the U.S. men’s team.

Other events include the men’s biathlon 4x7.5km relay live at 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, and more.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

2014 Sochi Olympic slalom gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin looks to get back on the podium for the first time since 2018 when she competes in her signature event, slalom, with the first run at 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and final run at 7:30 a.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to Peacock and USA Network at 7:55 a.m. ET. Shiffrin is a four-time world slalom champion.

In cross-country skiing women’s team sprint, Jessie Diggins, the most decorated cross-country skier in U.S. history, and Julia Kern will represent Team USA live at 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. The duo of Diggins and Kern won a silver medal at the 2025 World Championships.

In women’s aerials, Kaila Kuhn and Winter Vinecki compete live at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Red Gerard will square off against two-time Olympic medalist Su Yiming (China) in the snowboarding men’s slopestyle final live at 6:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Coming off a 5-1 win against Germany, Auston Matthews and the U.S. men’s hockey team play in the quarterfinals at 3:10 p.m. ET live on NBC and Peacock. The U.S. will face the winner of Sweden-Latvia (Feb. 17 live at 3:10 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to Peacock and USA Network at 3:50 p.m. ET).

***

***

A replay of each night's Primetime in Milan will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 116 medal events across 16 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET each day from Feb. 7-22; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Winter Olympic moments happening at any time.

***

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 16 (DAY 10)

NBC

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Slalom, First and Final Runs

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Skate

Bobsled – Women’s Monobob Third and Final Runs

Short Track – Women’s 1000m Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Big Air Final

Bobsled – Two-Man, First and Second Runs

USA NETWORK

5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Bobsled – Two-Man First and Second Runs*

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Men’s Super Team

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Short Track*



Women’s 1000m (Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Final)

Men’s Relay (Semifinal)

Men’s 500m (Qualifying)

9 p.m.-12 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Italy*

12 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Ski Jumping – Men’s Super Team*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Program*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Italy

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 17 (DAY 11)

NBC

DAYTIME

12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s and Men’s Aerials Qualifying

12:45 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Slopestyle Final

1:30 p.m.-2:40 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Big Air Final (LIVE)

2:40 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Figure Skating – Women’s Short Program (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Team Pursuit Finals

Figure Skating – Women’s Short Program

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Big Air Final

Snowboarding – Women’s Slopestyle Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s and Men’s Aerials Qualifying

Bobsled – Two-Man, Third and Final Runs

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Free Skate*

4 a.m.-4:45 a.m.

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual Large Hill (LIVE)

4:45 a.m.-6 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Aerials Qualifying (LIVE)

6 a.m.-7 a.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. China

7 a.m.-8:20 a.m.

Snowboarding – Women’s Slopestyle Final (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-9:05 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Team Pursuit Semifinals (LIVE)

9:05 a.m.-9:50 a.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 4x7.5km Relay (LIVE)

9:50 a.m.-10:20 a.m.

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual Large Hill*

10:20 a.m.-10:55 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Team Pursuit Finals (LIVE)

10:55 a.m.-11:15 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Playoff Round – Czechia vs. Denmark (LIVE)

11:15 p.m.-12 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerial Qualifying

12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual 10km

12:45 p.m.-3 p.m.

Figure Skating – Women’s Short Program (LIVE)

3 p.m.-3:15 p.m.

Bobsled – Two Man, Third Run

3:15 p.m.-3:50 p.m.

Bobsled – Two Man, Final Run

3:50 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Men’s Playoff Round – Sweden vs. Latvia (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Aerials Qualifying*

6:15 p.m.-7 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Aerials Qualifying*

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Nordic Combined – Men’s Individual Large Hill & 10km*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Biathlon – Men’s 4x7.5km Relay*

9 p.m.-11:15 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Italy

11:15 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Denmark*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Figure Skating – Women’s Short Program*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Denmark

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 18 (DAY 12)

NBC

DAYTIME

12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 4x6km Relay

12:45 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Team Sprint Finals

1:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Aerials Final

2:15 p.m.-3 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Slopestyle Final

3:10 p.m.-5 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s Team Sprint Final

Snowboarding – Men’s Slopestyle Final

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom First Run

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom Final Run

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Aerials Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:35 p.m.-1 a.m.

Short Track – Women’s Relay and Men’s 500m Finals

Biathlon – Women’s 4x6km Relay

USA NETWORK

2 a.m.-4 a.m.

Figure Skating – Women’s Short Program*

4 a.m.-4:55 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom First Run (LIVE)

5 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Team Sprint Qualifying

5:30 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Aerials Final (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:55 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Slopestyle Final (LIVE)

7:55 a.m.-8:25 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom Final Run (LIVE)

8:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Great Britain (LIVE)

8:45 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 4x6km Relay (LIVE)

9:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Team Sprint Finals

10:40 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men’s Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

1 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Great Britain

2:15 p.m.-3:40 p.m.

Short Track – Women’s Relay and Men’s 500m Finals (LIVE)

3:45 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Biathlon – Women’s 4x6km Relay*

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Aerials Final*

6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Switzerland vs. Denmark

7:15 p.m.-8 p.m.

Cross Country Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Team Sprint Finals*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Short Track – Women’s Relay and Men’s 500m Finals*

9 p.m.-11:15 p.m.

Women’s Curling – United States vs. Great Britain*

11:15 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Great Britain*

1:30 a.m.-2 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Women’s Slalom First Run*

CNBC

5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – United States vs. Great Britain

