CELTICS-LAKERS RIVALRY TAKES THE STAGE ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL ON FEB. 22 AT 6:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK FOLLOWING MILAN CORTINA 2026 CLOSING CEREMONY, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday Doubleheader on Feb. 24 on Peacock and NBCSN Tips Off with Knicks-Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET

NBC Sports Men’s College Basketball Commentator and Reporter John Fanta to Make NBA Play-by-Play Debut During Timberwolves-Trail Blazers on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Peacock NBA Monday Doubleheader, Monday, Feb. 23 on Peacock and NBCSN Begins with Victor Wembanyama and Spurs Visiting Cade Cunningham and Eastern Conference-Leading Pistons at 7 p.m. ET

Following Spurs-Pistons, Kevin Durant and Rockets Host Lauri Markkanen and Jazz at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

STAMFORD, Conn. – Feb. 19, 2026 – Sunday Night Basketball, NBC Sports’ marquee NBA program of the week, makes its return to NBC and Peacock this Sunday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. ET when four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host 2024 NBA Finals MVP and five-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in a clash of one of the NBA’s most iconic and historic rivalries. The Celtics and Lakers are the two winningest franchises in NBA history, combining for 35 NBA championships, 18 and 17, respectively.

Following closely after the Milan Cortina 2026 Closing Ceremony, Sunday Night Basketball’s on-site studio show Basketball Night in America begins its live coverage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. this Sunday at 6 p.m. ET hosted by NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady.

Making his NBA on NBC Sports debut, NBC Sports men’s college basketball commentator and reporter John Fanta will serve as play-by-play for Timberwolves-Trail Blazers on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Fanta serves as NBC Sports’ lead BIG EAST play-by-play voice and calls Big Ten and Big 12 men’s games.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY ON FEB. 23: SPURS-PISTONS; JAZZ-ROCKETS

This Monday, Feb. 23, NBC Sports presents a Peacock NBA Monday doubleheader on Peacock and NBCSN.

In a battle of two No. 1 overall picks, 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year and two-time NBA All-Star Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (38-16), who are second place in the Western Conference standings, visit two-time NBA All-Star and MVP candidate Cade Cunningham and the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons (40-13) from Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit, Mich. on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Spurs-Pistons will feature “On the Bench” coverage, NBC Sports’ production innovation that dedicates one analyst to each team and positions that analyst courtside with their team, allowing for the analysts to be immersed in the action of their respective teams and delivering information straight from the bench. NBC Sports’ Michael Grady will call the action with Robbie Hummel and Austin Rivers as “On the Bench” analysts. Hummel will be dedicated to the Pistons and Rivers with the Spurs.

One of the best defensive teams in the league, the Pistons lead the NBA in steals (10.6) and blocks (6.3) per game and rank second in NBA defensive rating. San Antonio ranks top seven in both offensive and defensive rating this season. 11-3 in their last 14 games, the Spurs enter the second half of the season after the NBA All-Star break on a six-game winning streak.

The second game of the night sees two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant (25.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG) and the Houston Rockets (33-20) host 2023 NBA All-Star Lauri Markkanen (26.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG) and the Utah Jazz (18-38) from Toyota Center in Houston, TX., on Feb. 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Driving Utah’s backcourt, third-year guard Keyonte George is having the best statistical season of his career, delivering 23.8 points and 6.5 assists per game this season. Alperen Şengün continues his breakout season as one of the league’s most skilled centers and earned his second consecutive All-Star selection this month, averaging 20.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.

NBC Sports’ John Michael (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Jazz-Rockets.

Live on-site coverage on Monday night from Toyota Center begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Jordan Cornette alongside five-time NBA All-Star Brad Daugherty and 2008 NBA champion Brian Scalabrine.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY ON FEB. 24: KNICKS-CAVALIERS; TIMBERWOLVES-TRAIL BLAZERS

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents a doubleheader on Peacock and NBCSN this Tuesday, Feb. 24.

Coming off his third All-Star appearance and All-Star Saturday “Shooting Stars” victory with Team Knicks, Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (35-20) visit seven-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (34-21) from Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH, on Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. With one game between them in the Eastern Conference standings, New York and Cleveland are third and fourth, respectively.

New York is on an upward trend, winning seven of their last 10 games, anchored by an attack featuring Brunson (27.0 PPG, 6.1 APG) and center Karl-Anthony Towns who is second in the league in rebounds per game (11.9). On a five-game winning streak of its own, Cleveland ranks second in points per game (120.0). Big man Evan Mobley provides two-way stability on the inside for the Cavaliers and is averaging 17.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocks on the season.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Knicks-Cavaliers.

In the second game of the night, 2026 NBA All-Star MVP Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-22) visit recent first-time All-Star selection Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers (27-29) from Moda Center in Portland, Ore., on Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

The two teams recently matched up last Wednesday, Feb. 11, in the teams’ final game before the NBA All-Star break when the Timberwolves defeated the Trail Blazers, 133-109. Minnesota’s Julius Randle dominated Portland, tallying 41 points and 7 rebounds, while 17-year NBA veteran Jrue Holiday led the team in scoring with 23 points. The Timberwolves have won seven of their last 10 matchups against the Trail Blazers.

NBC Sports’ John Fanta (play-by-play), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), who played in Portland from 2011-2012, and Grant Liffmann (courtside reporter) will call Timberwolves-Trail Blazers.

Live on-site coverage on Tuesday night from Moda Center begins at 7 p.m. ET with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Fareed alongside Anthony, Carter, and McGrady. Anthony played for the Knicks from 2011-2017, making seven NBA All-Star teams and two All-NBA Teams and winning the 2013 scoring title during his time in New York. McGrady also spent time with the Knicks in 2010. Anthony played for the Trail Blazers from 2019-2021.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA game on NBC and Peacock aside from Sunday Night Basketball. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platform(s)

Sun., Feb. 22

6:30 p.m.

Celtics at Lakers

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., Feb. 23

7 p.m.

Spurs at Pistons

Peacock, NBCSN*

9:30 p.m.

Jazz at Rockets

Peacock, NBCSN

Tues., Feb. 24

7:30 p.m.

Knicks at Cavaliers

Peacock, NBCSN



10 p.m.

Timberwolves at Trail Blazers

Peacock, NBCSN



*On the Bench coverage

For NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule, click here.

