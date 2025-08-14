NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES ITS COMPLETE 2025-26 NBA REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE, FEATURING 100 GAMES ACROSS NBC AND PEACOCK

The NBA Returns to NBC After 8,532 Days and Debuts on Peacock

Sunday Night Basketball Begins with Lakers-Knicks and Thunder-Nuggets Doubleheader on Feb. 1, 2026, on NBC and Peacock

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday Debuts Oct. 28 with Knicks-Bucks to NBC Stations in ET/CT followed by Clippers-Warriors to PT/MT in Most Markets; Both Games Stream Nationwide on Peacock

NBA Tip-Off Doubleheader on Oct. 21; Peacock NBA Monday Doubleheader on Oct. 27; and Quadrupleheader on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 19, 2026

Schedule Packed with Star-Studded Matchups, Postseason Rematches, and Historic Rivalries

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 14, 2025 – For the first time in more than two decades, the NBA is back on NBC -- and making its Peacock debut -- with 100 regular-season games across three marquee nights of the week: Sunday Night Basketball, beginning Feb. 1, 2026; Peacock NBA Monday, debuting Oct. 27; and Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, premiering Oct. 28. NBC Sports’ 2025-26 NBA slate begins with an NBA Tip-Off doubleheader on Tuesday, Oct. 21, and also features the NBA Mexico City Game 2025, the first-ever quadrupleheader on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, All-Star Weekend, and comprehensive playoff coverage.

All NBA games presented by NBC Sports will stream live on Peacock. Telemundo, NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language broadcast network, will present 10 Sunday Night Basketball games as well as the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 15, 2026.

“Over the past year, we’ve felt the excitement growing for the NBA’s return to NBC and its debut on Peacock,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “With today’s schedule release, the countdown is officially on to our first NBA broadcast in more than 20 years and our first-ever NBA live stream. From the iconic sound of Roundball Rock to cutting-edge streaming on Peacock to a lineup of award-winning and Hall of Fame voices, we plan to celebrate the NBA and its players from the moment we tip off in Oklahoma City on October 21. We love this game.”

There will be 8,532 days between NBC Sports’ last NBA game – Game 4 of the NBA Finals when the Los Angeles Lakers swept the New Jersey Nets on June 12, 2002 – and its 2025-26 season debut on Oct. 21 on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ first NBA schedule in 24 years is loaded with star-studded matchups, postseason rematches, historic rivalries, and intriguing storylines. All 30 teams are represented, with the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, Eastern Conference finalist New York Knicks, and 2024-25 NBA Playoff teams Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers making the maximum number of appearances with 11. Additionally, the 2025 Western Conference finalist Minnesota Timberwolves, 2025 Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers, plus ’25 NBA Playoff teams Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks (Play-In Tournament), and Los Angeles Clippers have 10 games each. The first six games on NBC Sports’ schedule include every member of last year’s All-NBA Teams (excluding two players due to injury) and 14 of the last 17 NBA MVP selections.

In addition to the NBA Tip-Off doubleheader, Peacock NBA Monday debut doubleheader, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day quadrupleheader, which were announced Tuesday, NBC Sports’ 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule highlights include:



On Feb. 1, LeBron James , Luka Dončić and the Lakers visit Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks at famed Madison Square Garden followed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder visiting Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets in the debut of Sunday Night Basketball .

, and the Lakers visit and the Knicks at famed Madison Square Garden followed by and the Thunder visiting and the Denver Nuggets in the debut of . In the debut of Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on Oct. 28, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host Brunson and the Knicks followed by Kawhi Leonard , James Harden and the Clippers visiting Stephen Curry , Jimmy Butler and the Warriors.

on Oct. 28, and the Milwaukee Bucks host Brunson and the Knicks followed by , and the Clippers visiting , and the Warriors. Streaming on Peacock NBA Monday on Nov. 24, the Rockets face Kevin Durant’s former team, the Phoenix Suns, at 9:30 p.m. ET in his first visit back to Phoenix after being traded to Houston this offseason.

on Nov. 24, the Rockets face former team, the Phoenix Suns, at 9:30 p.m. ET in his first visit back to Phoenix after being traded to Houston this offseason. One day later, on Tuesday, Nov. 25, James, Dončić, and the Lakers host Leonard, Harden, and the Clippers in a crosstown L.A. battle as part of the Emirates NBA Cup Group Play.

In NBC Sports’ lone Saturday night game of the regular season on Nov. 1, 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks face 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Peacock. This matchup marks the NBA’s 34 th game in Mexico since 1992 (the most of any country outside of the U.S. and Canada) and coincides with the country’s “Day of the Dead” celebrations.

and the Mavericks face 2021 No. 1 overall pick and the Detroit Pistons from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Peacock. This matchup marks the NBA’s 34 game in Mexico since 1992 (the most of any country outside of the U.S. and Canada) and coincides with the country’s “Day of the Dead” celebrations. On Tues., Dec. 2, Brunson and the Knicks visit the Celtics at TD Garden in a rivalry game that doubles as a playoff rematch after New York defeated Boston in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

On Mon., Jan. 5, 2023, in a battle of MVP centers, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers host Jokić and the Nuggets.

and the Philadelphia 76ers host Jokić and the Nuggets. On Mon., Feb. 9, four-time NBA MVP LeBron James and the Lakers take on reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.

On Sun., Feb. 22, James, Dončić, and the Lakers host 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in a matchup of franchises that have met a record 12 times in the NBA Finals.

and the Boston Celtics in a matchup of franchises that have met a record 12 times in the NBA Finals. On Sun., April 5, Dončić, James, and the Lakers visit Flagg, Anthony Davis, and the Dallas Mavericks, a little over a year after the stunning blockbuster trade that sent Dončić to L.A. and Davis to Dallas.

COMMENTATORS AND PRODUCTION

Following is NBC Sports’ complete 2025-26 NBA regular-season schedule (all times ET):



Date

Game

Time (ET)

Platform

Tues., Oct. 21

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Oct. 27

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m.

Peacock



Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Oct. 28^

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 1

Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons

10 p.m.

Peacock*

Mon., Nov. 3

Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets

7 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Nov. 4

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Nov. 10

Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Nov. 11

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Nov. 17

Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Nov. 18

Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Nov. 24

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors

7 p.m.

Peacock



Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Nov. 25

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock**



Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock**

Mon., Dec. 1

Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic

7:30 p.m.

Peacock



Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Dec. 2

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Dec. 8

Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m.

Peacock



San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Mon., Dec. 15

TBD

TBD

Peacock

Mon., Dec. 22

Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m.

Peacock



Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Dec. 23

Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Dec. 29

Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tues., Dec. 30

Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Jan. 5

New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m.

Peacock



Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers

8:30 p.m.

Peacock



Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers

10 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Jan. 6

Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Jan. 12

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

7:30 p.m.

Peacock



Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Jan. 13

Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Jan. 19

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks

1 p.m.

Peacock



Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers

2:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks

5 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Tues., Jan. 20

San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

10 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Jan. 26

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m.

Peacock



Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics

8 p.m.

Peacock



Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Jan. 27

Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Los Angeles Clippers at Utah Jazz

10 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Feb. 1

Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks

7 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo



Oklahoma City Thunder at Denver Nuggets

9:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., Feb. 2

Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m.

Peacock



Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Feb. 3

Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Feb. 9

Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic

7:30 p.m.

Peacock



Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m.

Peacock

Sun., Feb. 22

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers

6:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., Feb. 23

San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m.

Peacock



Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., Feb. 24

New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., March 1

Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., March 2

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks

7:30 p.m.

Peacock



Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., March 3

San Antonio Spurs at Philadelphia 76ers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., March 8

Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., March 9

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m.

Peacock



New York Knicks at Los Angeles Clippers

10 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., March 10

Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., March 15

Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., March 16

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks

7 p.m.

Peacock



Phoenix Suns at Boston Celtics

8 p.m.

Peacock



Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets

9 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., March 17

Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., March 22

Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., March 23

Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks

7 p.m.

Peacock



Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., March 24

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., March 29

New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets

10 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., March 30

Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

7 p.m.

Peacock



Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder

9:30 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., March 31

New York Knicks at Houston Rockets

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., April 5

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo



Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m.

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Mon., April 6

New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks

7 p.m.

Peacock

Tues., April 7

Minnesota Timberwolves at Indiana Pacers

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns

11 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



*The NBA Mexico City Game 2025 from Arena CDMX

**Emirates NBA Cup Group Play games

^For Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, the 8 p.m. ET game will usually be presented to NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones in most markets, and an 8 p.m. PT game to NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock.

NBA TIP-OFF

NBC Sports’ 2025-26 NBA season begins with an NBA Tip-Off doubleheader on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

In the first game, Gilgeous-Alexander and the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder will raise their championship banner and receive their championship rings just before they host the Houston Rockets and Durant, who is making his Rockets debut against the franchise he spent the first nine seasons of his career with, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Reggie Miller (analyst), Jamal Crawford (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (reporter) will call the game from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. A one-hour, on-site studio show will begin coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET featuring host Maria Taylor and analysts Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter.

In the second game, Curry, Butler, and the Golden State Warriors travel to Los Angeles to face James, Dončić, and the Lakers in a Western Conference showdown at 10 p.m. ET. Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Grant Hill (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (reporter) will have the call from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Host Ahmed Fareed and analyst Tracy McGrady will anchor studio coverage on-site.

Both games will be shown on NBC and Peacock.

PEACOCK NBA MONDAY

Starting Oct. 27, Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season, beginning Oct. 27 and concluding April 6, 2026. A 30-minute studio program will lead into game coverage each Monday night.

Peacock NBA Monday will debut with an exclusive streaming doubleheader on Monday, Oct. 27, when Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers face Cunningham and the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit at 7 p.m. ET followed by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting Jokić and the Nuggets at Target Center in Minneapolis at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Additional matchups headlining Peacock NBA Monday include Antetokounmpo and the Bucks visiting Mitchell and the Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference Central Division showdown (Nov. 17), and the two most recent NBA MVPs in Jokić and Gilgeous-Alexander squaring off when the Thunder host the Nuggets (March 9).



COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY

Following NBA Tip-Off on Tuesday, Oct. 21, Coast 2 Coast Tuesday will begin on Oct. 28 and present doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock.

On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be presented to NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game to NBC stations in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. A 30-minute studio program will lead into coverage each week on Peacock.

Coast 2 Coast Tuesday debuts with a star-studded doubleheader on Oct. 28 when Brunson and the Knicks visit Antetokounmpo and the Bucks at 8 p.m. ET followed by Curry and the Warriors hosting Leonard and the Clippers at 11 p.m. ET.

NBC/Peacock will have two Emirates NBA Cup Group Play games on Tues., Nov. 25, when the 76ers host the Magic (8 p.m. ET) and the Clippers visit the Lakers (11 p.m. ET).

On Dec. 2, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder visit Curry and the Warriors, while on Jan. 20, James and the Lakers visit Jokić and the Nuggets. The fourth annual Rivals Week – the NBA’s dedicated week in January to classic and budding rivalries between teams and players – will be included on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, with the Jan. 20 doubleheader of Spurs vs. Rockets and Lakers vs. Nuggets.



SUNDAY NIGHT BASKETBALL

After Sunday Night Football and NFL playoff coverage concludes in 2026, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. This year, Sunday Night Basketball will pause on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, 2026, due to NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LX, the NBA All-Star Game, and the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. It will resume on Feb. 22 and run through April 5, 11 games in total including three doubleheaders. A one-hour, on-site studio program will lead into game coverage each week on NBC and Peacock.

Sunday Night Basketball premieres with a can’t-miss doubleheader as James and the Lakers visit iconic Madison Square Garden to take on Brunson and the Knicks at 7 p.m. ET, followed by an MVP showdown between Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder and Jokić and the Nuggets.

On March 15, the Warriors and Curry visits MSG – where he broke the all-time three-point field goals record in 2021 – to face the Knicks. On April 5, Curry and the Warriors host Durant and the Rockets, as Durant faces the franchise that he won two NBA Championships with and earned back-to-back NBA Finals MVP honors in 2017 and 2018.

Sunday Night Basketball (excluding Knicks-Thunder on March 29) and the 2026 NBA All-Star Game (Feb. 15) will be available in Spanish on Telemundo.



MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY QUADRUPLEHEADER

In an NBA first, NBC Sports will present a quadrupleheader on Martin Luther King Jr. Day – January 19, 2026 – featuring such stars as Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, Gilgeous-Alexander, Mitchell, Flagg, Brunson, Brown, Cunningham, and more.

1:00 p.m. ET Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks (Peacock exclusive)

Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks (Peacock exclusive) 2:30 p.m. ET Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers (NBC/Peacock)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers (NBC/Peacock) 5:00 p.m. ET Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks (NBC/Peacock)

Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks (NBC/Peacock) 8:00 p.m. ET Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons (NBC/Peacock)

ALL-STAR WEEKEND AND NBA PLAYOFFS

As the new home of NBA All-Star (Feb. 13-15), Peacock will stream the Castrol Rising Stars, while NBC/Peacock will present State Farm All-Star Saturday Night and the NBA All-Star Game from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., home of the Clippers. Telemundo/Peacock will also present the All-Star Game in Spanish. More information about NBC Sports’ NBA All-Star Weekend and playoff coverage will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering and presenting many of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

--NBC SPORTS--