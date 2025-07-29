TRACY MCGRADY TO JOIN NBC SPORTS AS NBA STUDIO ANALYST BEGINNING THIS FALL

Hall of Famer and Seven-Time NBA All-Star Begins Studio Analyst Role This Fall when the NBA Returns to NBC and Debuts on Peacock

2025-26 NBA Season Begins Oct. 21 on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 29, 2025 – Tracy McGrady, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and a seven-time NBA All-Star who is widely considered one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, will join NBC Sports as a studio analyst when the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock this fall.

McGrady played 16 seasons in the NBA, primarily with the Toronto Raptors (1997-2000), Orlando Magic (2000-2004), and Houston Rockets (2004-2010). His illustrious career saw him earn multiple awards and accomplishments, including his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. McGrady was a seven-time NBA All-Star; a seven-time All-NBA selection, including First Team in 2002 and 2003; a two-time NBA scoring champion; the 2001 NBA Most Improved Player; and six top-10 finishes in NBA MVP voting. During his career, McGrady also spent time with the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and San Antonio Spurs.

McGrady has broadcasting experience as well, joining ESPN in 2016 as an NBA analyst. During his tenure with the network, he appeared on programs such as SportsCenter, NBA Countdown, and The Jump. He also spent time as an NBA analyst for TNT Sports, appearing on Inside the NBA.

“I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to join NBC Sports as the game returns to a network that helped shape so many iconic basketball memories,” said McGrady. “Basketball has given me everything, and I’ve always just tried to give that same energy back. I hope I can bring the same passion, insight, and love for the game that’s driven me since I was a kid, to all who tune in to watch on NBC and Peacock. I couldn’t be more excited to join this team alongside so many others I admire.”

When McGrady joins NBC Sports in October for the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, he will be in studio one or more nights per week through the playoffs, often working alongside Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter, as well as hosts Maria Taylor and Ahmed Fareed. McGrady and Carter are cousins, and both started their NBA careers with the Raptors.

“Tracy has performed at the highest level both on and off the court and has already demonstrated his ability to deliver his unique perspective on air,” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer, NBC Sports. “Whether paired with Carmelo, Vince, or both, we’re excited to see how this team of Hall of Famers comes together and breaks down the game.”

During the prime of his career, McGrady was one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA. On December 9, 2004, while playing for the Rockets, he put on one of the most famous offensive displays of all time, scoring 13 points in the final 35 seconds of a game, including a last-second three-pointer, to clinch a comeback victory against the Spurs. The explosive sequence saw him hit four consecutive three-pointers, one of which was a four-point play. Additionally, McGrady’s 2002-03 scoring average of 32.09 points per game was the second-highest average of the entire 2000’s, second only to Kobe Bryant’s 35.40 in 2005-06.

The ninth overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, McGrady came to the NBA right after a decorated high school career split between Auburndale High School in Florida and Mount Zion Christian Academy in Durham, N.C. During his senior year, he was named Mr. Basketball USA, a McDonald’s All-American, and USA Today’s High School Basketball Player of the Year.

Since retiring from the NBA, McGrady has served as an NBA analyst for ESPN and TNT Sports. He also had a brief professional baseball career in 2014, joining the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball as a pitcher, where he made the team’s Opening Day roster and started in the All-Star Game. For more information on McGrady, click here.

The NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock on Tuesday, Oct. 21, when the 2025-26 season tips off. Throughout the course of the season, NBC Sports will present up to 100 regular season NBA games -- including four games a week for portions of the season -- plus the playoffs. NBC and Peacock will present coverage on Tuesday nights beginning in October. After Sunday Night Football coverage concludes in 2026, NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock. Peacock will also livestream national Monday night games starting Oct. 27.

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. For more information on the agreement, click here.

NBC Sports has already announced that Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, Grant Hill, Brad Daugherty, Derek Fisher, Robbie Hummel, Austin Rivers, and Brian Scalabrine will serve as game analysts; Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter as studio analysts; Maria Taylor and Ahmed Fareed as studio hosts; and Mike Tirico, Noah Eagle, Terry Gannon and Michael Grady as play-by-play voices. Michael Jordan has been announced as a special contributor. Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci is NBC Sports’ NBA coordinating producer. In a nod to its original era of NBA coverage from 1990-2002, NBC Sports is bringing back Roundball Rock, one of the most iconic and beloved theme songs in sports history, and will use an AI-generated voice of the late Jim Fagan, a longtime NBC Sports narrator whose voice was synonymous with its NBA coverage and promotion.

