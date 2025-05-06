NBC SPORTS TO FEATURE AI-GENERATED VOICE OF FORMER NARRATOR JIM FAGAN IN ITS UPCOMING NBA COVERAGE AND PROMOTION

Fagan’s Voice was Synonymous with NBC Sports’ NBA Coverage from 1990-2002, Narrating Show Opens and Promotional Spots for Legendary Games, Teams, and Stars

STAMFORD, Conn., May 6, 2025 – While they may not immediately recognize his name, longtime NBA fans will undoubtedly know his voice. NBC Sports announced today that it will use an AI-generated voice of former narrator Jim Fagan for elements of its NBA coverage and promotion when its new NBA broadcast agreement begins in October.

The voice of Fagan, who passed away in 2017, was synonymous with NBC Sports’ critically acclaimed coverage of the NBA from 1990-2002. His masterful narration drove unparalleled excitement for the league’s biggest matchups and stars, which included Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Hakeem Olajuwon, and many more.

Through a partnership with Fagan’s family, NBC Sports will use AI voice synthesis technology to re-create Fagan’s voice for select title sequences, show opens, and promos for its upcoming NBA coverage. This builds on NBCUniversal’s successful use of generative AI technology during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 for “Your Daily Olympic Recap on Peacock,” which featured a re-creation of legendary sports announcer Al Michaels’ voice. The AI-generated voice of Fagan will supplement traditional voiceover work by other artists hired by NBC Sports.

“For many basketball fans, Jim’s unique and recognizable voice immediately conjures a deep sense of nostalgia for a special time in NBA history,” said NBC Sports President Rick Cordella. “His voice perfectly captured the magnitude of the heavyweight matchups and stars that he was introducing. It’s been a joy to work with Jim’s family to recreate his voice and honor his legacy. I’m excited we’re able to introduce his voice to a whole new generation of fans.”

Jim’s daughters Jana Silvia Joyce and Risa Silvia-Koonin said: “We’re deeply grateful that NBC Sports had the vision to honor our father’s legacy in such a meaningful way. He took great pride in his work with NBC Sports, especially in helping set the stage for some of the most memorable moments in NBA history. Knowing that his voice will once again be part of the game he loved—and that a new generation of fans will get to experience it—is incredibly special for our family. He would be so thrilled and proud to be a part of this. It’s been a true pleasure working with NBC Sports on this project.”

Fagan (1944–2017) grew up in Windber, Pennsylvania, a coal mining town where his mother was a teacher and his father a coal miner. He earned a football scholarship to West Virginia University, a school he continued to support enthusiastically throughout his life. His passion for acting led him to a distinguished voiceover career, including at NBC Sports, where he became a prominent narrator for many of its programs, most notably the NBA.

In July 2024, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 across NBC and Peacock, providing NBA fans with three consecutive nights of national coverage across NBCUniversal platforms during the second half of the regular season. For more information on the agreement, click here.

NBC Sports has already announced that Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller will join its coverage as game analysts, Carmelo Anthony as a studio analyst, and Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle will serve as play-by-play voices. Emmy Award-winning producer Frank DiGraci was announced in December 2024 as the coordinating producer for NBC Sports’ NBA coverage.

