COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 25 AT 11 A.M. ET

Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard On-Site with Special Pitchside Desk at Anfield Beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock as Liverpool Host Crystal Palace (NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo) Before Lifting PL Trophy in Front of Home Crowd

Jon Champion, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux to Call Liverpool-Crystal Palace Live from Anfield at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Peacock to Stream Nine “Championship Sunday” Matches Live, Including Six Exclusively; Goal Rush and Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock for “Championship Sunday” at 11 a.m. ET

Race for Champions League Qualification : Five Clubs Separated by Just Three Points for Final Three Automatic Qualifying Spots

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 22, 2025 – NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2024-25 Premier League season concludes this Sunday as Liverpool are set to lift the club’s second PL trophy on “Championship Sunday,” which features all 10 matches presented live simultaneously this Sunday, May 25, at 11 a.m. ET across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, SYFY, Telemundo, and Universo.

With Liverpool set to hoist the trophy in front of their home crowd after hosting Crystal Palace (NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo), NBC Sports’ studio team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe, and Tim Howard will be on-site at Anfield hosting Premier League Mornings and Goal Zone live from a special pitchside desk. Liverpool clinched the club’s second Premier League title and record-tying 20th English top-flight title (Manchester United) earlier this season. This Sunday will mark the first time Liverpool lifts the Premier League trophy in front of their supporters, as the 2020 champions did so in an empty stadium due to pandemic protocol. Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will call Liverpool-Crystal Palace live from Anfield.

Following are the networks and announcers for “Championship Sunday” (live, Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, subject to change) :



Match Platform Commentators Liverpool v. Crystal Palace NBC, Peacock Jon Champion, Lee, Dixon, Graeme Le Saux Nottingham Forest v. Chelsea USA Network Jim Proudfoot, Andy Townsend Manchester United v. Aston Villa* CNBC, Peacock Martin Tyler, Matt Holland Southampton v. Arsenal SYFY, Peacock Seb Hutchinson, Efan Ekoku Bournemouth v. Leicester City Peacock Jacqui Oatley, David Phillips Fulham v. Manchester City* Peacock Bill Leslie, Adam Smith Ipswich v. West Ham Peacock Tony Jones, Tony Gale Newcastle v. Everton* Peacock Ian Crocker, Andy Walker Tottenham Hotspur v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Andy Bishop, Matt Upson Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Brentford Peacock David Stowell, David Edward *Available on Premier League Multiview

Sunday’s action begins with a two-hour Premier League Mornings at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and continues at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network as NBC Sports’ Premier League studio show travels to the U.K. to host the “Championship Sunday” shows live on-site from Liverpool’s Anfield.

With the top five Premier League clubs automatically qualifying for a Champions League spot, the five clubs from third to seventh place are separated by just three points for the final three positions:

The race for Premier League Champions League Automatic Qualification :



PL Position

Club (Points)

“Championship Sunday” Match

3.

Manchester City (68)

at Fulham (Peacock)

4.

Newcastle (66)

v. Everton (Peacock)

5.

Chelsea (66)

at Nottingham Forest (USA Network, Universo)

6.

Aston Villa (66)

at Manchester United (CNBC, Peacock)

7.

Nottingham Forest (65)

v. Chelsea (USA Network, Universo)



Peacock will present nine matches live on Sunday, including six streaming exclusively. Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Sunday with coverage of the Manchester United-Aston Villa, Fulham-Manchester City, and Newcastle-Everton matches on Peacock during the 11 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Following the matches this Sunday is Goal Zone at 1 p.m. ET on NBC, USA Network and Peacock, with Goal Zone continuing exclusively on Peacock at 2 p.m. ET.

SEASON-FINALE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW THIS SUNDAY ON PEACOCK

A new season-finale episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Sunday on Peacock featuring a ‘Bournemouth Special.’

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Crystal Palace winning their first trophy with a 1-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final, the Champions League race, and more. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the rest of the season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

