PGA TOUR JOHN DEERE CLASSIC AND DP WORLD TOUR BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN HEADLINE LIVE TOURNAMENT COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL THIS WEEK

PGA TOUR John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., on GOLF Channel – Thursday-Friday at 4 p.m. ET, Saturday-Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

DP World Tour BMW International Open in Munich, Germany – Thursday-Sunday at 6:30 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel

5 Clubs on GOLF Channel with Gary Williams and The GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav Kick Off Network’s Morning Block Mondays at 8 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 2, 2025 – Max Homa, Rickie Fowler and Luke Clanton are some of the notables set to tee it up at the PGA TOUR’s John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis., Ill., headlining GOLF Channel’s live tournament coverage this week.

This week’s coverage on GOLF Channel also the DP World Tour BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenreid in Munich, Germany.

PGA TOUR: JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

Davis Thompson looks to become the first back-to-back winner of the John Deere Classic since Steve Stricker won three years in a row from 2009 to 2011. Last year, Thompson set the tournament record with a 28-under 256. Clanton tied for second last year as an amateur and became the first amateur since 1958 to finish in the top 10 in consecutive PGA TOUR starts.

Coverage airs on GOLF Channel on Thursday-Friday at 4 p.m. ET, with Saturday-Sunday lead-in coverage on GOLF Channel at 1 p.m. ET.

GOLF Channel Broadcast Team



Play by Play : George Savaricas

: Analyst : Johnson Wagner

: Holes: Jim Gallagher Jr.

On-Course: Billy Ray Brown / Colt Knost

Notable Players This Week



Max Homa

Rickie Fowler

Luke Clanton

Davis Thompson

Jason Day

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

DP WORLD TOUR: BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN

The BMW International Open was founded in 1989 with David Feherty winning the inaugural event. Past champions include Paul Azinger (1990 and 1992), Lee Westwood (2003), Ernie Els (2013) and Viktor Hovland (2021). Several German players are expected to compete including Martin Kaymer, Max Kieffer, Yannik Paul and Matti Schmid. Thursday-Sunday coverage on GOLF Channel will begin at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Notable Players This Week



Patrick Reed

Luke Donald

Sergio Garcia

Wesley Bryan

Martin Kaymer

Max Kieffer

Yannik Paul

Matti Schmid

5 CLUBS ON GOLF CHANNEL AND THE GOLF CHANNEL PODCAST WITH REX AND LAV KICK OFF NETWORK’S MORNING BLOCK ON MONDAYS AT 8 A.M. ET

Begin the week with GOLF Channel’s 5 Clubs on GOLF Channel Presented by Sentry hosted by Gary Williams and the popular GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav hosted by GOLFChannel.com senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, beginning Monday mornings at 8 a.m. ET.

Each Monday-Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET, Gary Williams discusses the latest in the world of golf and speaks with the players, reporters, commentators, and industry personalities that shape the game. The GOLF Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav sees the two longtime scribes discuss and debate the latest news and biggest storylines in an informative, entertaining, and nuanced way, and airs Mondays at 9 a.m. ET. The bi-weekly podcast also has new episodes that drop on Monday mornings and Wednesday afternoons across podcast platforms.

BROADCAST NOTES



Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Matt Adams, Tripp Isenhour, and Hailey Hunter.

Day

Golf Central

Wednesday

4-5 p.m.

Thursday

3:30-4 / 7-7:30 p.m.

Friday

3:30-4 / 7-7:30 p.m.

Saturday

12:30-1 / 6-6:30 p.m.

Sunday

12:30-1 / 6-6:30 p.m.



Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

