THIRD-PLACE ASTON VILLA VISIT FOURTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SATURDAY, DEC. 27 AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND UNIVERSO AS PREMIER LEAGUE “FESTIVE FIXTURES” CONTINUE THIS WEEKEND

Premier League “Festive Fixtures” Features 40 Matches in 16 Days Through Jan. 4

Newcastle visit Man United to Kick Off Coverage on Boxing Day, this Friday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network

Goal Rush and Premier League Multiview Available Saturday at 10 a.m. ET During Multi-Match Window on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 23, 2025 – Third-place Aston Villa visit fourth-place Chelsea this Saturday, Dec. 27, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo, headlining Premier League action this weekend as “Festive Fixtures” continue with 40 PL matches in a 16-day span through Sunday, Jan. 4.

Aston Villa defeated Manchester United, 2-1, on Sunday at Villa Park as Morgan Rogers scored twice. Rogers is the first Villa player to score at least twice in back-to-back Premier League matches since Dion Dublin in 1998. It was Villa’s 10th consecutive win across all competitions and seventh successive top-flight victory for the first time in 36 years. Aston Villa remains third, within a point of Manchester City and three of leaders Arsenal at the top of the table.

Chelsea came back from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday. Reece James’ free-kick and Joao Pedro’s strike in the 66th minute rescued a point for Chelsea. Chelsea are in fourth place, seven points behind Aston Villa. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Stamford Bridge.

This weekend’s coverage begins on Boxing Day (Friday, Dec. 26) with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET before Manchester United host Newcastle at 3 p.m. on USA Network. Jon Champion and Lee Dixon will call the match from Old Trafford. Goal Zone finishes the day at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Coverage continues on Saturday, Dec. 27, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET, leading into Nottingham v. Manchester City at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network. Premier League Live at 9:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock precedes a multi-match window. At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents five matches live: Arsenal-Brighton (USA Network, Universo), Liverpool-Wolves (Peacock, NBCSN), Brentford-Bournemouth (Peacock), Burnley-Everton (Peacock), and West Ham-Fulham (Peacock).

Peacock’s Multiview feature returns this weekend with the four Peacock matches during the Saturday 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At noon ET on Saturday, Premier League Live (USA Network, Peacock) continues, followed by Chelsea hosting Aston Villa on NBC, Peacock, and Universo at 12:30 p.m. ET, and Goal Zone at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET, leading into Sunderland v. Leeds United at 9 a.m. ET, followed by Premier League Live (USA Network), and Crystal Palace v. Spurs at 11:30 a.m. (USA Network, Telemundo). Goal Zone concludes the weekend at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe will host Saturday and Sunday Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Ahmed Fareed hosts Friday’s coverage alongside Mustoe and Howard.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring comedian and Liverpool fan John Oliver. The episode will also air on NBC this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap Matchweek 17 in the Premier League.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8:00 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time Match Platform Fri., Dec. 26 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri., Dec. 26 3 p.m. Manchester United v. Newcastle USA Network Fri., Dec. 26 5 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Fri., Dec. 26 5:30 p.m. Men in Blazers Peacock Sat., Dec. 27 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Dec. 27 7:30 a.m. Nottingham v. Manchester City USA Network Sat., Dec. 27 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Dec. 27 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Brighton USA Network, Universo Sat., Dec. 27 10 a.m. Liverpool v. Wolves* Peacock, NBCSN Sat., Dec. 27 10 a.m. Brentford v. Bournemouth* Peacock Sat., Dec. 27 10 a.m. Burnley v. Everton* Peacock Sat., Dec. 27 10 a.m. West Ham v. Fulham* Peacock Sat., Dec. 27 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Dec. 27 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Dec. 27 12:30 p.m. Chelsea v. Aston Villa NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Dec. 27 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sat., Dec. 27 3:30 p.m. Men in Blazers NBC Sun., Dec. 28 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Dec. 28 9 a.m. Sunderland v. Leeds United USA Network Sun., Dec. 28 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Dec. 28 11:30 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Spurs USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Dec. 28 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

