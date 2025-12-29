NOTES & QUOTES FROM 2025 WEEK 17 EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“He’ll remember that throw for the rest of his life. This is arguably the best player in the league. There’s a guy open for him and he misses the throw.” – Jason Garrett on Bills QB Josh Allen on what would’ve been the game-winning two-point conversion vs. Eagles

December 28, 2025

Maria Taylor hosted FNIA from NBC Sports’ Studio 3 in Stamford, Conn. She was joined by former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl Champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, NFL Insider Mike Florio, and fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry. Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy and two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison joined co-host Jac Collinsworth at the site of the game.

NBC News’ celebrated political correspondent, Steve Kornacki, joined FNIA this week to break down the NFL playoff picture following the conclusion of the Week 17 afternoon games.

FNIA included Dungy and Harrison’s pregame interview with 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, Dungy’s sit-down interview with Bears head coach Ben Johnson, and a feature on the “Road to Super Bowl LX” narrated by Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and Bears legend Mike Singletary.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter) and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) are calling tonight’s game.

***

Following are highlights from tonight's Week 17 edition of Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock :

ON 49ERS

49ers LB Fred Warner on ankle injury he suffered earlier in the season: “I’m just grateful to be back on my two feet. I’d be lying if I said when I was on that training table in Tampa Bay I was thinking about how fast can I get back for the playoffs. I was just thinking about, ‘Can I play football again?’ It was one of those injuries.”

Warner on potentially playing in the postseason: “I got a chance. That’s the plan. We’re going to take this thing one day at a time…We’re on the right track.”

Warner on 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh: “I got to show love to my guy Robert Saleh. He’s only gotten better since he’s come back here…He’s given our team a chance to keep competing.”

Harrison on who Warner reminds him of: “Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau. The tremendous instincts, the speed, the open-field tackling, and the leadership.”

ON BEARS

Dungy on Bears QB Caleb Williams: “When I came out of my interview (with Bears head coach Ben Johnson), Caleb Williams was sitting down near Johnson’s office, on a Monday, with nobody else in the building…Caleb said (Johnson) wants to do what he likes, and he wants to tell Johnson what he likes. It was really impressive to see.”

Harrison on Bears first-year head coach Ben Johnson: “He did a great job of coming in and fixing that offensive line, but also providing Williams with weapons.”

Warner on Williams: “It’s almost like as he escapes the pocket, his accuracy increases. He has this unbelievable ability with the ball in his hand, it’s almost like he has a different grip on it.”

ON BILLS

Garrett on Bills QB Josh Allen missing the throw on what would’ve been a game-winning two-point conversion against the Eagles: “He’ll remember that throw for the rest of his life. This is arguably the best player in the league. There’s a guy open for him and he misses the throw. You got to move on and deal with the hand you’re dealt from this point on.”

ON PATRIOTS

Simms on Patriots QB Drake Maye’s performance against the Jets: “He may be reigning King of the AFC East and the Patriots Kingdom for a long time. I know it’s the Jets’ defense and they’re not good, but every ball he threw today was on the money.”

ON BUCCANEERS

McCourty on the Buccaneers’ loss to the Dolphins: “You turn the ball over, you can’t run the ball, you can’t stop (Dolphins RB De’Von) Achane. How does this team possibly get into the playoffs?”

Garrett: “It wasn’t just losing the game, but how they lost it. Miami ran on them, (Buccaneers QB) Baker (Mayfield) turned it over three times, and incredibly, they still have a chance next week going against Carolina.”

ON STEELERS

Garrett on the Steelers’ loss to the Browns: “It was not a complete surprise for me. They’ve been playing small ball on offense all year long, and the only guy who’s made plays for them down the field is DK Metcalf, and he’s out. The Pittsburgh defense played really well, but they needed to dominate.”

Simms: “This was the story of the second half: Inconsistent offensive play. Couldn’t get the pass game going and never got the run game going. This was a game they needed DK Metcalf.”

Florio on the potential return of Steelers LB T.J. Watt for next weekend’s winner-take-all AFC North matchup: “He had surgery just 16 days ago to repair a partially collapsed lung. I’m told that, as of right now, it’s a longshot that he’ll be able to play.”

ON RAVENS

Florio on the potential return of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson for next week’s winner-take-all AFC North matchup against the Steelers: “I’m told right now it’s a shade under 50/50 as to whether he’ll be available for the showdown next weekend in Pittsburgh.”

ON PANTHERS

Kornacki on NFC South playoff scenarios: “Carolina at Tampa (in Week 18), winner takes the NFC South. Loser is done – probably. And I say ‘probably’ because if the Falcons can beat the Rams (on Monday night) and the Saints (in Week 18), they would be 8-9. If the Buccaneers then beat the Panthers next week, it’s a three-way tie with the Falcons at 8-9. It’s the head-to-head record among all three that would decide it. Carolina would have a sweep on Atlanta and win the division.”

ON JETS

Florio on Jets head coach Aaron Glenn: “I’m told there are some internal questions among folks with influence about whether or not a change should be made…It’s the owner’s call at the end of the day. One thing to keep in mind is that Aaron Glenn has four years left on his contract. It would be a big buyout if a change would be made after one year.”

ON VIKINGS

Florio on the head coaching candidacy of Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores: “I spoke to a wide variety of high-level sources yesterday just to get a feel for what his candidacy will be this time around. The sense is that his defensive scheme is good enough to get him interviews. The question to consider is his three years with the Miami Dolphins didn’t go well. Meanwhile, his contract in Minnesota is about to expire. The Vikings are trying to get it extended, but if he were to essentially become a free agent, keep an eye on a team like the Dallas Cowboys to maybe try to lure him down to Texas to fix their defense.”

ON SAINTS

Garrett on Tyler Shough and if New Orleans has found their QB of the future: “I think they have. The guy can really throw.”

ON SEAHAWKS

Kornacki on Seattle’s playoff scenarios: “All Seattle has to do is win next week against the 49ers and they get the NFC No. 1 seed.”

ON CARDINALS

Garrett on Cardinals TE Trey McBride: “I had the chance to coach Jason Witten for a lot of years and this guy reminds me a lot of him. 10 catches today and 119 for the year, the most-ever for a tight end.”

