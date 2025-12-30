JORDAN STOLZ HEADLINES U.S. OLYMPIC SPEED SKATING TRIALS BEGINNING THIS FRIDAY, JAN. 2, ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK

Live Coverage of Olympic Team Trials from Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee, Wisc., Begins This Friday, Jan. 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Stolz Expected to Compete in Men’s 1000m at 4 p.m. ET on Jan. 3 followed by Men’s 500m on Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. ET and 1500m at 4 p.m. ET, all Live on NBC and Peacock

“Watching Jordan Stolz develop has felt like I imagine it felt watching a young Michael Phelps. When he’s at his worst, he still wins medals, and when he’s at his best, he’s unbeatable.” – NBC Sports’ Joey Cheek

NBC Sports’ Bill Spaulding, 2006 Torino Olympic Gold Medalist Joey Cheek, and Lewis Johnson to Call Event

STAMFORD, Conn. – December 30, 2025 – World champion and world record holder Jordan Stolz headlines NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2026 U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Team Trials from Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee, Wisc., this weekend across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network. This event will determine which skaters will represent Team USA at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Live coverage begins this Friday, Jan. 2, at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network with the women’s 3,000m and men’s 5,000m. Throughout the weekend, NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the men’s and women’s 1000m at 4 p.m. ET on Jan. 3 and the men’s and women’s 500m at 2 p.m. ET and 1500m at 4 p.m. ET on Jan. 4, all expected to include Stolz.

Stolz, who grew up in West Bend, Wisc., and regularly trains at Pettit National Ice Center, is aiming to qualify for his second Olympic team after making his Winter Games debut at age 17 four years ago in Beijing. Since then, he has swept the 500m, 1000m, and 1500m at the past two world championships in 2023 and 2024 and is expected to be a gold-medal favorite in those events in Milan Cortina.

The seven-time world champion has had a hot start to his season so far, winning his three premier events (500m, 1000m, 1500m) at all three World Cup stops this season. He could become the second American to win three gold medals at a single Winter Olympics, joining fellow Wisconsinite Eric Heiden, who won five speed skating gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics.

“Watching Jordan Stolz develop has felt like I imagine it felt watching a young Michael Phelps,” said NBC Sports analyst and 2006 Torino Olympic 500m gold medalist Joey Cheek. “He can win at multiple distances, under wildly varying conditions. When he’s at his worst, he still wins medals, and when he’s at his best, he’s unbeatable.”

Along with Stolz, notable athletes expected to compete this weekend include 2022 Beijing Olympic 500m gold medalist Erin Jackson, Beijing Olympic 1000m bronze medalist Brittany Bowe, and Beijing Olympic team pursuit bronze medalists Mia Manganello, Emery Lehman, Ethan Cepuran, and Casey Dawson.

There are a few benchmarks that factor into making the U.S. Olympic team. First, any skater who reached the podium at World Championships and placed within the top five in two World Cup events in that same distance; any skater can also lock a spot by medaling in the same event at least twice in fall World Cup races. If a U.S. skater has met either of those two criteria heading into U.S. Trials, they compete in the same distance there to remain eligible for the Olympic team.

The top Americans, such as Stolz and Jackson, have already locked in their Olympic spots after meeting the international criteria. Results from U.S. Olympic Trials will be factored into filling any remaining spots on the roster, which will be announced after the event.

Beginning in early January 2026, USA Network will be owned and operated by Versant, a new global media and technology company spun off from Comcast NBCUniversal.

NBC Sports’ Bill Spaulding will call the event, joined by analyst and three-time Olympic medalist Joey Cheek, who won the 500m gold medal at the 2006 Torino Winter Olympics and is the last U.S. man to win gold in that event. Lewis Johnson will serve as reporter.

How To Watch – Fri., Jan. 2 – Mon., Jan. 5 (all times ET)



TV: NBC, USA Network

Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app

NBC SPORTS’ 2026 U.S. OLYMPIC SPEED SKATING TEAM TRIALS SCHEDULE

Date

Coverage

Time

Network/Platform(s)

Fri., Jan. 2

Women’s 3,000m; Men’s 5,000m

6:30 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network

Sat., Jan. 3

Men’s and Women’s 1000m

4 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Jan. 4

Men’s and Women’s 500m (Part 1)

2 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network

Men’s and Women’s 1500m

4 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Jan. 5

Men’s Mass Start (Part 1)

4:45 p.m.

Peacock

Men’s and Women’s Mass Starts; Men’s and Women’s 500m (Part 2)

5 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network



All live coverage will also be available on NBCOlympics.com. For more information on live coverage presented on Peacock, click here, and for more information on NBC Sports’ live coverage of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials, click here.

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Summer Olympics in Rome and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, the last time Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

--U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS--