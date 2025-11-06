MAKING TEAM USA: U.S. OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TEAM TRIALS AND NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS PRESENTED ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK THIS SEASON AS TEAM USA PREPARES FOR 2026 WINTER OLYMPICS & PARALYMPICS

Making Team USA Presented by Xfinity Returns in Lead Up to 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hopefuls Jordan Stolz, Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, and Steve Emt Expected to Compete

Live Coverage of U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Curling Team Trials on Nov. 11-16 from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Across Peacock and USA Network

U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Team Trials Live from Milwaukee on Jan. 2-5, 2026, across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships from St. Louis Begin Jan. 7, 2026, Across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 6, 2025 – For the United States’ best winter sport athletes, the road to the Milan Cortina Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2026 begins with the return of Making Team USA Presented by Xfinity. A unique storytelling platform designed to showcase the journeys of the athletes on their way to representing the U.S. at the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Making Team USA debuted in the summer of 2024 ahead of the Paris Olympics and was foundational in telling the stories of what the Paris Games became.

NBC Sports’ live coverage begins in November and carries on through January, featuring U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team Trials and national championships that serve as some of the final competitions before the Olympic and Paralympic Games begin on Feb. 6 and March. 6, 2026, respectively.

NBC Sports’ extensive coverage over the next four months will showcase some of the world’s best winter sports athletes – such as up-and-coming superstars and world champions Jordan Stolz, Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu, Madison Chock, and Evan Bates – in some of their final events before they’re expected to compete on the world’s biggest stage in northern Italy.

NBCUniversal’s comprehensive coverage will provide viewers with extensive access to such a critical time for the prospective Team USA athletes. All live coverage will also be available on NBCOlympics.com. For more information on live coverage presented on Peacock, click here.

Beginning in early January 2026, USA Network will be owned and operated by Versant, a new global media and technology company spun off from Comcast NBCUniversal.

2026 U.S. OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TEAM TRIALS – CURLING

Live coverage of the U.S. Olympic Men’s and Women’s Team Trials – Curling and the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials – Curling Wheelchair Mixed Doubles will be presented across Peacock and USA Network on Nov. 11-16 from the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, S.D., where the nation’s top curling teams will compete for the chance to represent Team USA at the Milan Cortina Olympics and Paralympics.

NBC Sports will present over 100 hours of coverage throughout the six-day event, with over 85 hours on Peacock. USA Network will have nearly 15 hours of coverage.

There will be four men’s and four women’s teams competing, with each team comprised of four curlers. The winner of both the men’s and women’s Trials will advance to December’s Olympic Qualifying Event, where each team will have a chance to qualify for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Earlier this year in February, Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin won the U.S. Olympic Mixed Doubles Curling Trials, solidifying their spots to Milan. Additionally, two-time Olympic team medalist John Shuster aims for his record-sixth consecutive Olympic appearance.

At the U.S. Paralympic Wheelchair Curling Mixed Doubles Trials, Laura Dwyer and Steve Emt will face Penny Ricker and David Samsa in a best-of-three series to determine which team will represent the U.S. in mixed doubles at the 2026 Milan Cortina Paralympics. The U.S. will aim for its first-ever podium finish in Paralympic wheelchair curling history.

Curling was included in the program of the inaugural 1924 Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France, and after a lengthy Olympic hiatus, has been a mainstay of the Winter Games since 1998. The U.S. men last won a medal in 2018, their sole Olympic curling gold, while the U.S. women have never reached the podium.

How To Watch – Tues., Nov. 11 – Sun., Nov. 16 (all times ET)



Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app

TV: USA Network

NBC SPORTS’ U.S. OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC CURLING TEAM TRIALS SCHEDULE

Date

Coverage

Time (ET)

Network/Platform(s)

Tues., Nov. 11

Draw 1 (4 games)

1 p.m.

Peacock

Draw 2 (4 games)

8 p.m.

Peacock

Weds., Nov. 12

Draw 3 (4 games)

1 p.m.

Peacock

Draw 4 (4 games)

8 p.m.

Peacock

Thurs., Nov. 13

Draw 5 (4 games)

1 p.m.

Peacock

Draw 6 (4 games)

8 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Nov. 14

Tiebreaker(s)*

9 a.m.

Peacock

Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 1)

9 a.m.

Peacock

Women’s Final (Game 1)

3 p.m.

Peacock

Men’s Final (Game 1)

8 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 15

Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 2)

10 a.m.

Peacock

Women’s Final (Game 2)

3 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network

Wheelchair Mixed Doubles (Games 1 and 2)

6 p.m.^

Peacock, USA Network

Men’s Final (Game 2)

7 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network

Sun., Nov. 16

Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 3)

10 a.m.*

Peacock

Women’s Final (Game 3)*

2:30 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network

Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 3)

5:30 p.m.*^

Peacock, USA Network

Men’s Final (Game 3)*

7 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network



*If necessary

^Encore presentation

2026 U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM TRIALS – SPEED SKATING

World champion and prodigy Jordan Stolz headlines NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2026 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Speed Skating from Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee, Wis., from Jan. 2-5 on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network. This event will determine which skaters will represent Team USA at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

A Wisconsin native himself, Stolz trains at the PNIC and is expected to compete in front of his home crowd. Stolz, the 1000m world record holder who swept the 500m, 1000m, and 1500m at each of the last two world championships, aims to make his second Olympic team, where he would be a gold medal contender in at least three events.

How To Watch – Fri., Jan. 2 – Mon., Jan. 5 (all times ET)



TV: NBC, USA Network

Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app

NBC SPORTS’ 2026 U.S. OLYMPIC SPEED SKATING TEAM TRIALS SCHEDULE

Date

Coverage

Time

Network/Platform(s)

Fri., Jan. 2

Women’s 3,000m

6 p.m.

Peacock

Women’s 3,000m; Men’s 5,000m

6:30 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network

Sat., Jan. 3

Men’s and Women’s 1000m

4 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Jan. 4

Men’s and Women’s 500m (Part 1)

2 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network

Men’s and Women’s 1500m

4 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Mon., Jan. 5

Men’s Mass Start (Part 1)

4:30 p.m.

Peacock

Men’s and Women’s Mass Starts; Men’s and Women’s 500m (Part 2)

5 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network



2026 PREVAGEN U.S. FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Defending world champions Ilia Malinin and Alysa Liu, along with defending U.S. champion Amber Glenn, headline NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., on Jan. 6-11 across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network. The final qualifying event prior to the selection of the U.S. Olympic Figure Skating Team that will represent Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milan Cortina 2026, NBC Sports will present six hours of live primetime coverage throughout the competition.

Malinin and Glenn aim to defend their U.S. titles as well as qualify for their first Olympic team, while Liu looks to build on the momentum of the 2025 World Championships; all three athletes would likely be medal contenders in Milan. Additionally, the reigning Olympic team gold medalist ice dance duo of Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who have won three consecutive world titles and two consecutive Grand Prix Finals, look to qualify for their fourth U.S. Olympic team together.

How To Watch – Weds., Jan. 7 – Sun., Jan. 11 (all times ET)



TV: NBC, USA Network

Streaming: Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports app

NBC SPORTS’ 2026 PREVAGEN U.S. FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHEDULE

Date

Time

Network/Platform(s)

Weds., Jan. 7

8 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network

Thurs., Jan. 8

6 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network

Fri., Jan. 9

8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sat., Jan. 10

6 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network



8 p.m.

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Jan. 11

2 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



***

In February 2025, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Olympics.

