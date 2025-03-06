NBCUNIVERSAL ANNOUNCES RECORD-SETTING PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES PROGRAMMING ONE YEAR OUT FROM MILAN CORTINA 2026

Incredible Paralympic Setting Includes Opening Ceremony at Verona Olympic Arena, Skiing at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, and More

50th Anniversary of First Paralympic Winter Games

Over 80 Televised Hours of Paralympic Programming, Including Record Number of Hours on NBC, and Over 250 Hours of Live Paralympic Streaming Coverage on Peacock and NBC Sports Digital Platforms

With Similar Time Zone, Milan Cortina Programming Strategy Builds Upon the Success of Paris 2024

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 6, 2025 – With one year to go until the 2026 Milan Cortina Paralympic Winter Games, NBCUniversal announced today record-setting programming for the 14th edition of the international athletic event. The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Paralympic Winter Games, which will take place March 6-15, next year.

With Milan and Cortina, Italy, in a similar time zone as Paris, France, the programming plan for the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games will build upon NBCUniversal’s critically acclaimed coverage of last summer’s Paralympic Games, which generated numerous U.S. viewership milestones, including the most-watched Paralympics cable telecast on record.

In Milan and Cortina, the Paralympic Winter Games will return to their true glory for the first non-COVID-impacted edition since the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics. Full stadiums, picturesque Italian scenery, and the world’s greatest winter Para athletes will meld to create an unforgettable Paralympics.

Several unique features will make next year’s Paralympic Winter Games one for the ages, including a breathtaking Opening Ceremony set to take place at the Verona Olympic Arena, skiing on the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre -- the same course that hosted the men’s downhill at the 1956 Winter Olympics and will host the 2026 Winter Olympic women’s alpine -- biathlon at the Val di Fiemme in Tesero, and more. An estimated 600 athletes competing in 79 medal events across six sports are expected to take part throughout the iconic event.

“We’re excited to present the Milan Cortina Paralympics to American viewers, building on all our success in Paris as we break new ground for winter coverage, with a multi-platform approach and an expanded on-site presence in this beautiful Italian setting,” said Joe Gesue, SVP, Olympic and Paralympic Programming & Planning. “We take great pride in working alongside the IPC and USOPC to grow access to the Paralympics for audiences and advertisers in the U.S., with a historic opportunity to make an even larger and more lasting impact just ahead of us when the Paralympics come to America in Los Angeles in 2028.”

NBCUniversal continues to expand its Paralympics coverage with an extensive programming plan for Milan Cortina.



More than 80 hours of Milan Cortina Paralympic television coverage across NBC, USA Network , and CNBC will be presented, including daily live coverage of every competition day on USA Network and CNBC, which is consistent with recent Paralympics.

hours of Milan Cortina Paralympic television coverage across NBC, , and will be presented, including daily live coverage of every competition day on USA Network and CNBC, which is consistent with recent Paralympics. A record eight hours of Paralympic coverage on NBC will be presented to U.S. viewers, culminating with live coverage of the sled hockey gold medal game on NBC on Sunday, March 15, with the U.S. potentially going for its fifth consecutive gold medal.

Primetime broadcasts on NBC will feature the top stories and moments of the Paralympics, as NBC Sports’ award-winning storytellers weave competition coverage with athlete profiles and interviews, taking viewers inside the Paralympic Winter Games like never before. With a special focus on the Para athletes of Team USA, the primetime coverage will showcase their personal stories and training, motivation, and performance, as they compete against the world’s best on the biggest stage in Para winter sports.

NBCU’s Paralympic Games coverage will feature a comprehensive streaming presence across Peacock and NBC Sports Digital platforms, with approximately 250 hours of programming across all six Winter Paralympic sports set to be presented throughout the duration of the 10-day event.

The critically acclaimed Multiview feature from the Paris Paralympics will return for Milan Cortina, with more details to be released at a later date.

NBCUniversal will also provide comprehensive live streaming coverage on NBC Sports digital platforms such as NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app .

and the . There will be closed captioning of every Paralympic event, regardless of platform.

Following its debut in Paris, NBCUniversal will employ on-site hosts in Milan and Cortina as well as its largest Winter Paralympic team of on-site reporters to capture the atmosphere, buzz, and prestige that can only be felt at an event like the Paralympic Winter Games. Detailed information about NBCU’s on-air commentators will be announced closer to the start of the Games.

“We are thrilled to build off the momentum of the 2024 Paris Paralympics and continue to elevate our production, storytelling, and on-site presence in Milan Cortina,” said Alexa Pritting, Supervising Producer for NBCU’s Winter Paralympics coverage. “From the captivating storylines of dual Summer and Winter athletes like Oksana Masters and Kendall Gretsch, to Team USA’s historic quest for a fifth consecutive gold medal in sled hockey, to the debut of mixed doubles wheelchair curling and the snowboarding prowess of Brenna Huckaby and Mike Schultz, there will be no shortage of drama and excitement come 2026.”

Click here for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Paralympic Winter Games.

--2026 MILAN CORTINA PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES--