DEFENDING CHAMPION RORY MCILROY AND WORLD NO. 1 SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER HEADLINE THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP THIS WEEKEND LIVE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

World No. 1 Scheffler and No. 2 McIlroy Aim to Join Jack Nicklaus as Only Three-Time Winners of THE PLAYERS

NBC Sports’ Coverage Live from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Begins at 2 p.m. ET this Saturday, March 14 and 1 p.m. ET Sunday, March 15, on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 10, 2026 – Defending champion Rory McIlroy and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headline THE PLAYERS Championship – the PGA TOUR’s flagship event – this weekend on NBC and Peacock from TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach. NBC Sports presents live championship coverage this Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. ET and Sunday, March 15 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

THE PLAYERS has been held at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course, which features the iconic 17th hole island green since 1982. Its 52nd edition features the highest single-event purse at $25 million. Offering 750 FedExCup points, the winner also receives a three-year invitation to The Masters Tournament, and three-year exemptions for the U.S. Open, the Open Championship and the PGA Championship.

The top two golfers in the world, Scheffler and McIlroy, have each been crowned PLAYERS champion twice in the last seven years. A third victory for either would tie Jack Nicklaus as the only three-time winners of THE PLAYERS and first three-time winner at TPC Sawgrass.

Scheffler won at TPC Sawgrass in back-to-back years (2023 and 2024), which marked the first time a player successfully defended his title in the event’s history.

McIlroy returns to defend his 2025 title, after defeating J.J. Spaun in a three-hole Monday playoff. It was the first three-hole playoff in 10 years. McIlroy, who also won in 2019, is one of only eight golfers to win multiple PLAYERS Championships.

Scheffler and McIlroy lead a premier field of 123 players featuring 46 of the World Top 50, including Tommy Fleetwood (No. 3), Collin Morikawa (No. 4), Justin Rose (No. 5), Russell Henley (No. 6), Chris Gotterup (No. 7), Robert MacIntyre (No. 8), Sepp Straka (No. 9), and Xander Schauffele (No. 10).

World No. 19 Akshay Bhatia enters THE PLAYERS after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational last weekend on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff over Daniel Berger.

NBC Sports’ announce team for THE PLAYERS features Dan Hicks and Terry Gannon handling play-by-play alongside analysts Kevin Kisner and Brad Faxon, with on-course reporters Jim “Bones” Mackay, Smylie Kaufman and John Wood. Cara Banks will conduct interviews.

NBC Sports’ third round coverage on Saturday, March 14 begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with final round coverage at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15.

NBC Sports will utilize four drones for its coverage of THE PLAYERS, the first time four drones have been used in a golf telecast . Additional broadcast enhancements on NBC and Peacock include:



Of the four drones, which will enhance the broadcast experience with unique aerial perspectives and augmented‑reality visuals:

Two drones equipped with the PGA TOUR’s Emmy‑winning Drone AR technology will capture the signature views of TPC Sawgrass Live tracing drone with enhanced graphic technology tracking players’ shots from above tees and greens Drone camera coverage dedicated to the 16 th and 17 th holes, including the iconic 17th hole island green

Weather Applied Metrics to help to visualize the impact of wind and weather on ball flight and performance

Bunker cams at the 16th and 17 th hole

hole A side follow camera at the 17 th tee, pushing along with tee shots as they are struck towards the island green to provide an enhanced perspective on the flight of the ball

tee, pushing along with tee shots as they are struck towards the island green to provide an enhanced perspective on the flight of the ball A robotic reverse-follow camera tracing shots at the 18 th tee

tee Fixed-wing airplane coverage from above the Stadium Course

X-mo and super-slo-mo replays, as well as NBC Sports “NBCeeIt” zoom technology to make sure fans don’t miss a moment

Following THE PLAYERS Championship, NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR coverage continues with the Valspar Championship (March 21-22), Texas Children’s Houston Open (March 28-29), and Valero Texas Open (April 4-5).

NBC/Peacock Broadcast Team for THE PLAYERS

Play by Play



Dan Hicks

Terry Gannon

Analysts



Kevin Kisner

Brad Faxon

On-Course



Jim “Bones” Mackay

Smylie Kaufman

John Wood

Interviews



Cara Banks

2026 THE PLAYERS Coverage Schedule

(All times ET, subject to change)

Date

Time (ET)

Program

Platform

Thurs., March 12

1 – 7 p.m.

Round 1

Golf Channel

Fri., March 13

1 – 7 p.m.

Round 2

Golf Channel

Sat., March 14

2 – 7 p.m.

Round 3

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Mar. 15

1 – 6 p.m.

Final Round

NBC, Peacock



Notable Players This Week



Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Collin Morikawa

Chris Gotterup

Russell Henley

Robert MacIntyre

J.J. Spaun

Xander Schauffele

Vicktor Hovland

Brooks Koepka

Adam Scott

--NBC SPORTS--