FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FIFTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, NBCSN AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

Second-Place Manchester City Visit Leeds United this Saturday, Feb. 28, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Saturday’s 10 a.m. ET and Sunday’s 9 a.m. ET Multi-Match Windows

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 25, 2026 – First-place Arsenal host fourth fifth-place Chelsea in a North West London Derby this Sunday, March 1 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCSN and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur, 4-1, on Sunday as Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres both scored a brace against their North London rivals. Chelsea drew 1-1 against Burnley on Saturday, with the Blues conceding a stoppage-time equalizer. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Emirates Stadium.

This weekend’s coverage begins on Friday, Feb. 27, with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Wolves v. Aston Villa at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, and Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

On Saturday, Feb. 28, coverage continues with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network. At 7:30 a.m. ET, Bournemouth host Sunderland on USA Network and Universo. NBC Sports presents three matches live at 10 a.m. ET: Liverpool-West Ham (USA Network, Universo), Newcastle-Everton (Peacock, NBCSN), and Burnley-Brentford (Peacock, NBCSN). Peacock’s popular Multiview feature is available Saturday with coverage of both Peacock-exclusive matches during the 10 a.m. ET multi-match window. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Manchester City visit Leeds United on NBC, Peacock and Telemundo. Second-place Manchester City (56 points) are five points behind first-place Arsenal (61). Peter Drury and Le Saux will call the match live from Elland Road. Goal Zone follows at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

This weekend’s matches conclude Sunday with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network ahead of three games at 9 a.m. ET: Fulham-Spurs (USA Network), Manchester United-Crystal Palace (Peacock, NBCSN, Telemundo), and Brighton-Nottingham Forest (Peacock, NBCSN). The Multiview feature returns Sunday with coverage of both Peacock-exclusive matches during the 9 a.m. ET multi-match window. Goal Rush will also stream live on Peacock on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.

Arsenal host Chelsea at 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, NBCSN, and Telemundo, and Goal Zone streams at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Paul Burmeister hosts Friday’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League and USMNT player Tim Howard and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham. Howard joins host Ahmed Fareed and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe for Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring Arsenal forward Eberechi Eze.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every Matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies recap the biggest headlines from Matchweek 27.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock's sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women's and Men's National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2026, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Fri., Feb. 27

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network

Fri., Feb. 27

3 p.m.

Wolves v. Aston Villa

USA Network, Universo

Fri., Feb. 27

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Sat., Feb. 28

7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sat., Feb. 28

7:30 a.m.

Bournemouth v. Sunderland

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Feb. 28

10 a.m.

Liverpool v. West Ham

USA Network, Universo

Sat., Feb. 28

10 a.m.

Newcastle v. Everton*

Peacock, NBCSN

Sat., Feb. 28

10 a.m.

Burnley v. Brentford*

Peacock, NBCSN

Sat., Feb. 28

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., Feb. 28

12:30 p.m.

Leeds United v. Manchester City

NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Sat., Feb. 28

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

NBC, Peacock

Sun., March. 1

8 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network

Sun., March. 1

9 a.m.

Fulham v. Spurs

USA Network

Sun., March. 1

9 a.m.

Manchester United v. Crystal Palace*

Peacock, NBCSN, Telemundo

Sun., March. 1

9 a.m.

Brighton v. Nottingham Forest*

Peacock, NBCSN

Sun., March. 1

9 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sun., March. 1

11:30 a.m.

Arsenal v. Chelsea

Peacock, NBCSN, Telemundo

Sun., March. 1

1:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock

Sun., March. 1

2 p.m.

MEN IN BLAZERS

Peacock



*Available on Premier League Multiview

