SATURDAY NIGHT’S MILAN CORTINA PARALYMPICS PRIMETIME COVERAGE IS MOST WATCHED WINTER PARALYMPICS SHOW EVER, AVERAGING 1.4 MILLION VIEWERS ON NBC AND PEACOCK

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Paralympics MC PB.jpg
ICE GOLD, NEW DOCUMENTARY ON 2002 PARALYMPIC GOLD-MEDAL WINNING U.S. SLED HOCKEY TEAM, AVAILABLE TO STREAM NOW ON PEACOCK
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
2026 GUINNESS MEN’S SIX NATIONS RUGBY COVERAGE CONCLUDES THIS SATURDAY, MARCH 14, LIVE ON PEACOCK AS FRANCE, SCOTLAND, AND IRELAND ALL CONTEND FOR CHAMPIONSHIP ON FINAL DAY

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT NEWCASTLE UNITED THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FIFTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, NBCSN AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Paralympics MC PB.jpg
ICE GOLD, NEW DOCUMENTARY ON 2002 PARALYMPIC GOLD-MEDAL WINNING U.S. SLED HOCKEY TEAM, AVAILABLE TO STREAM NOW ON PEACOCK
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
2026 GUINNESS MEN’S SIX NATIONS RUGBY COVERAGE CONCLUDES THIS SATURDAY, MARCH 14, LIVE ON PEACOCK AS FRANCE, SCOTLAND, AND IRELAND ALL CONTEND FOR CHAMPIONSHIP ON FINAL DAY

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PB.jpg
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED HOST FOURTH-PLACE ASTON VILLA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 15, AT 10 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
THIRD-PLACE MANCHESTER UNITED VISIT NEWCASTLE UNITED THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PB.jpg
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST FIFTH-PLACE CHELSEA THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, NBCSN AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

SATURDAY NIGHT’S MILAN CORTINA PARALYMPICS PRIMETIME COVERAGE IS MOST WATCHED WINTER PARALYMPICS SHOW EVER, AVERAGING 1.4 MILLION VIEWERS ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Published March 11, 2026 05:09 PM

NBCU’s Opening Weekend of Coverage on NBC and Peacock is Up 27% from 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics

Coverage Began Friday on USA Network and Peacock with Most-Watched Winter Paralympic Opening Ceremony Since 2002 Salt Lake City Games

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 11, 2026 – NBCUniversal’s presentation of the Milan Cortina Paralympics is off to a historic start, highlighted by the most-watched Winter Paralympics telecast on record as Saturday’s primetime show averaged 1.4 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, according to official live + same day Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Viewership for the first weekend of competition (March 7-8) is up 27% from the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics through the comparable point, averaging 1.1 million viewers on NBC and Peacock.

Additionally, Friday’s Opening Ceremony on USA Network and Peacock, from historic Verona Olympic Arena, ranks as the most-watched Paralympics Opening Ceremony since the 2002 Salt Lake City Opening Ceremony and doubled viewership from the 2022 Beijing Opening Ceremony.

***

A comprehensive programming schedule can be found here. The most updated Winter Paralympics listings are available here.

A complete archive of Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics press releases can be found here.

--NBC PARALYMPICS--