SATURDAY NIGHT’S MILAN CORTINA PARALYMPICS PRIMETIME COVERAGE IS MOST WATCHED WINTER PARALYMPICS SHOW EVER, AVERAGING 1.4 MILLION VIEWERS ON NBC AND PEACOCK

NBCU’s Opening Weekend of Coverage on NBC and Peacock is Up 27% from 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics

Coverage Began Friday on USA Network and Peacock with Most-Watched Winter Paralympic Opening Ceremony Since 2002 Salt Lake City Games

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 11, 2026 – NBCUniversal’s presentation of the Milan Cortina Paralympics is off to a historic start, highlighted by the most-watched Winter Paralympics telecast on record as Saturday’s primetime show averaged 1.4 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, according to official live + same day Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics.

Viewership for the first weekend of competition (March 7-8) is up 27% from the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympics through the comparable point, averaging 1.1 million viewers on NBC and Peacock.

Additionally, Friday’s Opening Ceremony on USA Network and Peacock, from historic Verona Olympic Arena, ranks as the most-watched Paralympics Opening Ceremony since the 2002 Salt Lake City Opening Ceremony and doubled viewership from the 2022 Beijing Opening Ceremony.

