ICE GOLD, NEW DOCUMENTARY ON 2002 PARALYMPIC GOLD-MEDAL WINNING U.S. SLED HOCKEY TEAM, AVAILABLE TO STREAM NOW ON PEACOCK

Ice Gold: A Journey from Worst to First Features Interviews with Head Coach Rick Middleton and Paralympians Manny Guerra, James Dunham, and More

Team USA Sled Hockey Faces Czechia in Semifinals This Friday at 9:35 a.m. ET Live on Peacock and USA Network

Milan Cortina Paralympic Sled Hockey Gold Medal Game Presented This Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Live on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 11, 2026 – In advance of the sled hockey semifinals at the Milan Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games beginning this Friday, NBC Sports is proud to present Ice Gold: A Journey from Worst to First, streaming now on Peacock. Ice Gold documents the 2002 U.S. Sled Hockey team that won gold at the Salt Lake City Winter Paralympics, ushering in a period of great success for U.S. sled hockey that has since led to four more gold medals (2010 Vancouver, 2014 Sochi, 2018 PyeongChang, 2022 Beijing).

Ice Gold chronicles the true story of the underdog U.S. team, showing how the program went from being a non-contender on the world stage (the team did not advance to the medal round in the 1998 Nagano Games) to Paralympic gold medalists on home ice. The documentary features interviews with players such as Manny Guerra and James Dunham and head coach Rick Middleton, with the latter saying, “I was immediately impressed with the eye-opening commitment of the players, but when I was asked if I would be interested in the head coaching job, I really didn’t know what sled hockey was.” Ice Gold is a much-deserved showcase for an iconic team that launched a dynasty.

“The origin story of the U.S. sled hockey dynasty is among the most remarkable turnaround stories in sports history,” said Joe Gesue, Senior Vice President, Olympic Programming & Planning. “Bungalow Entertainment’s telling of this worst-to-first journey is a wonderful complement to NBC’s coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics, which is highlighted by the current edition of the American sled hockey team’s drive for a record fifth straight gold medal, and sixth since that memorable first triumph back in Salt Lake City.”

Ice Gold is available now to stream on Peacock. The 2026 Paralympic sled hockey semifinals begin this Friday, with Team USA facing Czechia at 9:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Team USA went undefeated in the preliminary round, defeating Italy, Germany, and China by a combined score of 34-2. Additionally, live coverage of the sled hockey gold medal game will be presented on NBC and Peacock this Sunday, March 15, at 11 a.m. ET , with the U.S. potentially going for its fifth consecutive gold medal.

Ice Gold was produced by Bungalow Media + Entertainment. Founded in 2013 by CEO Robert Friedman, Bungalow Media + Entertainment is an Emmy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated integrated entertainment company that develops, produces and distributes content across all media platforms. Bungalow’s recently produced projects include 13 Days in Ferguson, Little Richard: I Am Everything, Serving the Hamptons, Vegas: The Story of Sin City, and Surviving Jeffrey Epstein and The Preppy Murder. Other Bungalow projects include the documentaries If These Walls Could Rock, We Met at Grossinger’s, Spring Broke and, for NBC/Peacock, Manifesto Of A Serial Killer and The World Series of Beach Volleyball.

“Ice Gold was both a meaningful and timely project,” said producer Robert Friedman. “The narrative takes us through a journey from worst to first and is a story that has never been told. In the film, we tell a story about resilience and camaraderie among Team USA’s players, coaches, and fans. This, combined with the recent success and interest in U.S. Olympic hockey, makes this story even more relevant today.”

NBCUniversal is the exclusive media rights holder in the U.S. for the Milan Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

Peacock is the U.S. streaming home of the Milan Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, providing fans with the most-comprehensive Winter Paralympic destination in U.S. media history.

